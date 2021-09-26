Molly-Mae reveals she's had a lump removed from her breast

Photo credit: Molly-Mae Hague - Instagram

Former Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague revealed over the weekend (25 September) that she's had a lump removed from her breast.

Speaking to her 6.1 million Instagram followers, Molly-Mae opened up on her Story about the procedure. "I spoke about a lump I found in my boob on a recent vlog of mine, well I had it removed today," she said, before adding "Check your bodies people!"

She continued, "Also having a canula [sic] put in my hand has always been without a doubt my BIGGEST fear… so that in itself is a HUGE achievement for me."

Despite the ordeal, Molly-Mae puts on a brave face as she smiles from her hospital bed holding onto Ellie Belly. In the next post, the 22-year-old explains that she also had a lump removed from her finger.



The ex-Islander's experience comes just a few weeks after Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding passed away from breast cancer at the age of 39. Her tragic passing, along with Molly-Mae's experience, highlights the importance of regularly checking breasts for lumps and changes.

Photo credit: Molly-Mae Hague - Instagram

Molly-Mae has been relatively open with her fans about her health, especially her experience with endometriosis. In a YouTube video posted during the summer, she announced she'd been diagnosed with the condition, which causes tissue similar to the lining of the womb to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

In a recent Q&A, Molly-Mae told her followers she would be having surgery for her endometriosis soon. When asked how she's feeling about the upcoming surgery, she responded, "I’ve got a date for my operation now. I’m just looking forward to it to be honest because my endometriosis MASSIVELY impacts my life, I just pray the surgery helps."

She continued, "I’m looking forward to speaking more about it on my YouTube to educate people properly on it. I know a lot of girls want me to do this."

