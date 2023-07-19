Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy return to TV in At Home With the Furys trailer on Netflix

Move over Kardashians, Netflix has dropped the trailer for new reality TV series At Home With the Furys starring brothers Tyson and Tommy along with their partners Paris and Molly-Mae Hague, as well as their children.

The nine-part series is due to hit the streaming giant on August 16 and is expected to give fans more of an insight into all of the Furys’ lives behind closed doors.

In the trailer, Molly-Mae and Tommy are preparing to welcome their first child into the world, while Tyson and Paris have six kids.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sparks first flew between Molly-Mae and Tommy when they met on the fifth series of Love Island back in 2019.

In the clip, she can be seen asking Tommy if he is ready to become a dad and he responds by telling her he is and even wants to cut the placenta.

Tyson Fury and wife Paris can be seen clashing over his decision to return to the boxing ring (Getty Images)

“No, you won’t cut the placenta, you’ll cut the umbilical cord,” the social media influencer corrects him.

Meanwhile, WBC heavyweight Tyson has recently retired from boxing for a second time and is looking to spend more time with his family.

He soon starts to regret the decision to hang up his boxing gloves however as he finds the quieter life difficult, especially since his ADHD and bipolar disorder resulted in some tough times during his first retirement.

When he accepts a boxing match in Iceland and long-suffering wife Paris doesn’t find out until the day before, she is initially less than impressed but goes along with it in the end.