Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's new puppy has died

Love Island's Tommy Fury bought the dog for Molly-Mae's 21st birthday.

Molly-Mae said the Pomeranian became "ill in the last few days".

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her puppy Pomeranian has sadly died. Tommy Fury bought Mr Chai as a present for Molly-Mae's 21st birthday last week, and they got the pup imported to the UK from Russia.

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, Molly-Mae said the pair are "heartbroken" after losing the dog just six days after they got him.

"Tommy and I are utterly heartbroken and shocked to even be writing this - Our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away. Chai became our whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn't have taken any better care of him. We loved him so much and he brought us more happiness than we can describe. We are really hoping that we can get some clearer answers in the coming days whilst we wait for details and more information from the veterinary experts.

"Myself and Tommy are completely in shock and truly devastated. In a world currently full of tragedy and loss, we understand there are far far greater issues than this, we just need to share this information in order to start the process of trying to accept and over come this awful situation. We are asking for some time and respect to that we can come to terms with this immense sadness and loss of our beautiful puppy."

Molly-Mae had previously revealed the cute pup was being imported, telling her Instagram followers: "He was meant to be here on my birthday btw guys but he's coming from Russia so there were delays etc."

This led to some fans questioning why they couldn't have got their dog from the UK, particularly due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

"Can anyone explain why Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have got a puppy imported from Russia?????" one person wrote, while another added, "Molly-Mae's puppy is cute but how on earth do you even get a puppy imported from Russia normally never mind during a pandemic."

Molly-Mae, who also set up an Instagram account for Mr Chai that had almost 150,000 fans, followed her statement with a video of her playing with the puppy, which she captioned: "Sleep tight baby Chai."

Such sad news.

