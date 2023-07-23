Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged!

Instagram /mollymaehague

Someone sound the 'Love Island success story' bell, because Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are engaged!

After announcing they were expecting their first child together this September, the couple, both 24, are now planning to get married. Announcing the news, Molly took to Instagram to share a grid post of the proposal, which saw Tommy getting down on one knee during a recent trip to Ibiza.

"Forever. 23/07/23💍😭," she wrote in the caption.

Molly and Tommy met in the Love Island villa back in 2019, where they made it to the live final in Mallorca. While they didn't win the show, the pair have been strong ever since, moving in together quickly afterwards and often sharing sweet insights into their relationship with fans.

Last year, she revealed they were expecting their first child together in a post on her Instagram grid. The video starts with a clip taken from the commitment ceremony episode of LI, where Molly tells Tommy "I love you so much and I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet". The video then cut to a clip of Molly-Mae's pregnancy bump, before Tommy leans in to plant a kiss on it. So cute.

The pair then welcomed their daughter, Bambi, in January 2023. We are so excited for this new chapter!

Back in June 2021, Molly-Mae opened up about her ideal wedding plans to Cosmopolitan UK during a game of Spill The Tea. "My dream wedding? I talk about this all the time with my manager and friends. Just a big wedding. I want it to be so big, definitely in the UK. I said this the other day, 'So that all my friends and family could come', but I have about four family members and hardly any friends! I have a very small circle.

"But I love the idea of a big UK wedding, in a church. Very traditional."

We can't wait to see it come to life!

