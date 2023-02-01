Molly-Mae Hague reveals newborn daughter’s name

Mike Bedigan
·2 min read
(Instagram)
(Instagram)

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her newborn daughter’s name is Bambi.

The reality TV star and her partner Tommy Fury announced the news that they had welcomed their first child on Monday.

A follow-up Instagram post showed the baby in a crib with a soft toy replica of Disney’s famous cartoon deer, with the name in lights on the back wall.

“Bambi,” the post was captioned.

The couple also shared multiple love-filled pictures on their Instagram stories of themselves interacting with the child.

“I’m obsessed with being your mum Bambi,” Hague wrote, captioning another story of the baby “our perfect tiny angel”.

On his own Instagram, Fury posted a picture of himself with his daughter, captioning it “Daddy’s little girl. Forever”.

On his story he addressed Hague, writing: “The best mummy in the entire world. Watching how you care for Bambi makes me love you more than I knew I could.

“You’re everything I could have dreamed of for a mum and a role model for our perfect little girl.

“Thank you for making my dreams come true, babe. I love you.”

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday, with a black-and-white photograph showing them on a hospital bed as Fury cradled the newborn in his arms and Hague hugged her partner.

The post was captioned “23/01/23” with a white heart emoji.

A gender reveal video previously showed Fury bursting a balloon to reveal pink confetti, indicating the duo were expecting a baby girl.

Hague and Fury met during the fifth series of ITV’s hit dating show Love Island, finishing as runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Fellow Love Island contestants were among those to offer their congratulations following the news.

Maura Higgins, who was on the same season as the pair, wrote: “So so so proud of you always, she is so perfect.”

Series seven winner Millie Court said: “Congrats both of you!!!” while Zara McDermott, who was a contestant on the fourth series, added: “Sobbing, congratulations you beautiful people. You deserve all the happiness. Excited for you and this new chapter.”

Hague kept her 6.9 million Instagram followers up to date throughout her pregnancy after announcing she was expecting last September.

The couple have gone on to forge successful careers after their time on the show, with Hague becoming creative director at fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

Fury, who is world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s half-brother, has continued his professional boxing career.

