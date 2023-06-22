Molly-Mae Hague quits PrettyLittleThing creative director role to focus on motherhood

Molly-Mae Hague quits PrettyLittleThing creative director role (Molly Mae Hague/Instagram)

Molly-Mae Hague has stepped down from her creative director job at PrettyLittleThing after almost two years.

The 24-year-old, who found fame on 2019’s Love Island alongside boyfriend and boxer Tommy Fury, signed a six-figure deal with the online fast fashion outlet after exiting the ITV2 villa.

Hague welcomed her first child, a daughter named Bambi, in January and has revealed her priorities had changed as a result.

In a new YouTube Q&A, the reality TV star told her followers the “chapter” had come to an end, because she wanted to focus on motherhood.

She shared: “A lot of people have been asking me about PLT creative director, how’s the role going, how’s everything going with PLT, and everything is going incredibly with PLT… I will forever have the most insane relationship with PLT… they are literally my family.

“I am still working with them and doing collections and edits, but I have actually decided to step down as my creative director role.

The influencer welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury in January (Instagram/Molly Mae Hague)

“Over the last few weeks, I have realised that I’m only going to get this time once with my first-born child and I’m only going to get Bambi being four months old once and I feel like I’ve had to rearrange my life a little bit and lose some commitments that I did have.”

The influencer revealed that she didn’t give herself maternity leave because her work is her “phone” but the decision to leave the role at the company was “collectively” decided with the brand.

She continued: “The last thing I would want to be is in a role that I can’t fulfil right this moment. There is no drama, there is absolutely no tea… nothing has gone on.”

In the same vlog, Hague admitted she didn’t feel prepared for motherhood and that she is unsure about how many children she will have in the future.

She shared: “Every aspect of motherhood took me by surprise.”