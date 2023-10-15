Molly-Mae Hague posts adorable photo with Tommy Fury after fight against KSI

Getty Images

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague posted an adorable photo with her fiancé Tommy Fury after he won his fight against YouTuber KSI.

On Saturday (October 14) night, millions of fans tuned in to see Tommy and KSI take to the ring at Manchester's AO Arena. After Tommy emerged victorious, Molly-Mae celebrated him in a post on her Instagram Stories.



"No one is prouder of you than me," she wrote over a black-and-white photo of herself and Tommy smiling at the camera.



The reality star later posted a picture of Tommy cuddling their daughter Bambi after he returned home from his fight.

Molly-Mae recently posted to her YouTube channel a video discussing Tommy's intense preparations for the match against KSI that saw him temporarily move out of their home.

"Today is a little bit of a sad day in a way because Tommy has gone into his official camp today," she explained last month. "It's probably going to be about two months that we won't be living together. That's just the way training camp is."

"He would never go into a fight with anyone half-heartedly. He prepares for every single fight exactly the same: He puts his all into it," Molly-Mae added.

The couple met on the fifth series of the ITV reality show in 2019, coming in second place to Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea.

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed daughter Bambi in January and announced their engagement in July, with a romantic proposal video posted to Instagram. Captioned "forever", the black-and-white video saw Tommy getting down on one knee on a cliff edge surrounded by flowers, before an emotional Molly-Mae said "yes".

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

