Molly-Mae Hague ‘hates’ boxing but tolerates it for me, says Tommy Fury

Professional boxer Tommy Fury said his fiancee Molly-Mae Hague only tolerates boxing because “she knows how happy it makes me”.

Former Love Island star Fury will climb into the ring for the second time this year fighting long-term rival, and YouTube star, KSI at the AO Arena in Manchester on October 14, following his victory over YouTube star Jake Paul in February.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old spoke about Hague’s reaction to his boxing matches and following in the footsteps of his half-brother Tyson Fury – who is the unbeaten heavyweight world champion.

KSI and Tommy Fury head to head during a press conference at the OVO Arena Wembley, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“She watches the ground while I fight,” he said on BBC Breakfast.

“She only tolerates boxing because she knows how happy it makes me. That’s it. Other than that she hates it.

“She doesn’t like talking about it, she doesn’t like watching it, nothing, which I can understand.

“She’s watching her partner, the father to her baby, getting in the ring, have a fight and get punched up. It’s not a nice feeling to go through so I commend her, I do.”

Fury appeared on the 2019 season of reality TV series Love Island, forming a relationship with fellow contestant Hague.

The couple have since had a baby daughter called Bambi and got engaged.

Most recently the couple appeared on a Netflix reality series, At Home With The Furys, which follows heavyweight champion Tyson as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his family.

On Thursday, Tommy confirmed his half-brother brother, Tyson, will be “front and centre” on fight night against KSI.

“He’s in the locker room before the fight giving some instructions, saying what to do, what not to do, so it’s amazing to have him there,” he said.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

“He was there just for the last one before I fought Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia – he is just a complete vibe by himself. He’s bubbly, he’s chatty, he’s fun, he’s a great person to have.”

“…King of the world in the sport that I’m in. He’s learnt me so much over the years and to have him there on hand whenever I need it, it’s absolutely amazing.”

When asked if he likes KSI, Fury told BBC Breakfast presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt: “No. Not one bit.”

He added: “I’ve never been a fan, I just don’t like the way he carries on, I’m not really about all this YouTube calling out people, doing all this sneaky stuff.”