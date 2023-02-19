Molly Goddard Goes Back to Her Roots for Fall 2023

The designer reflects on what made her love fashion in the first place.

Over the past few years, the Molly Goddard brand has grown far beyond the voluminous tulle dresses that arguably made it famous. But for Fall 2023, the designer behind the namesake label decided to revisit its origins, both figuratively and literally.

In the show notes, Goddard writes that she began working on the collection at a place integral to her design origins: the St. Martin's Library. (She graduated from the prestigious Central St. Martins with both a BA and an MA in knitwear.) Naturally, the setting transported her back to the earliest days of Molly Goddard, the brand, and her ingenuity, thinking that having your own label meant "making clothes on my own and trying to get stockists."

"Now, working in fashion involves many things I wasn't expecting — events, award ceremonies, promotion, social media," she writes. "It was nice to think about the simplicity of when I started and the passion that spurred on the work at the beginning."

Fall 2023 could be read as one of Goddard's most personal collection yet. It was shown in her studio. It was styled by her sister Alice, and involved them "thinking about how we'd actually wear the pieces we coveted in fashion magazines" and "[reminiscing] about pieces we'd owned as kids and teenagers."

That kind of playful, unaffected approach is reflected in how the pieces are assembled together on the models — knits ("jumpers," in British speak) over printed skirts and underneath blazers, dresses over jeans, tulle peaking out from under a jacket or a cardigan. Textures and prints clashing gleefully. Imagination let run free. The collection also revisits ideas from the Molly Goddard archive, either reimagined in new fabrics or recontextualized through styling to make it fit into the designer's current vision.

Per the show notes, the result is a line "that feels nostalgic, familiar, grown-up, wearable, streamlined... It's not about drama or optics, but wearability and the joy of dressing."

See the Molly Goddard Fall 2023 collection below.

