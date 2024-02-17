Molly Goddard Embraces the Anti-Silhouette With 'Blobs on Blobs' for Fall 2024

Photos: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard has never been one to stick to a single shape when it comes to her designs. At the beginning of her career, even the most shapeless-appearing gowns had a clear A-line from top to bottom or rows of gathered ruffles that guided the eye to imagine a more specific outline of a silhouette. Then, a few years into her eponymous label, she seemed to grow more comfortable with creating shapes not directly attached to the figure of a body — instead letting the tulle take reign and honing in on her idea of comfort.

That lack of a desire to create so-called "flattering" designs is what makes Goddard's brand as lighthearted and exciting as it is. Rather than be overwhelmed with what might complement this part of that body best, Goddard is simply focused on the fun of dressing up.

For Fall 2024, Goddard seems to be more focused on that sense of fun than ever before. Describing the oversized bulky sweaters, vast poofy blouses and billowing skirts that define the collection, the show notes read, "Shapes on top of shapes; garments combining—pulling in, pushing out, smushing. Matching textures, blobs on blobs, two become one."

The collection is inspired by the voluminous and beautiful 1960s eveningwear of Cristobal Balenciaga and Christian Dior, Goddard said in her show notes. Only, her designs forgo the confining corsetry and tight waists of that era and instead embrace modern flexibility and a sense of ease.

The cherry-red and fluorescent-pink knits and ballgown skirts from the collection can be worn without worrying about what goes under them or overcomplicating how they look to another person. Instead, "abstracted silhouettes" and "blurred edges" make for another joyfully carefree (yet extremely intentional) and vibrant collection from Goddard.

Below, see all the looks from Molly Goddard Fall 2024.

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Story continues

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard Fall 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Molly Goddard

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.