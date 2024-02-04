Molly Baz's Red Curry Wings for Super Bowl Are 'Pungent, Bright' and Yes, 'Very Messy'

"If you’re not licking your fingers at the end, you did it wrong," says the author of the 'More Is More' cookbook

Fred Hardy II Molly Baz's Red Curry Chicken Wings With Crushed Peanuts

Molly Baz took the flavors a Thai curry and turned them into a Super Bowl staple.

Her wings "should be spicy and pungent, bright and crunchy, and most importantly very messy," says Baz, who features this recipe in her cookbook More Is More. "If you’re not licking your fingers at the end, you did it wrong."

She even has a fix for the age old issue of making sure your dishes are hot throughout the game.

"If you want the food to be flowing all day, put it out in waves‚ you can bake the wings off ahead of time and then toss half of them in the sauce at the beginning of the game and do the other half during halftime so there are always wings out!" she says.

Molly Baz's Red Curry Chicken Wings With Crushed Peanuts

3 lbs. chicken wings (25 to 30), drumettes and flats separated

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

1 (4-oz.) jar or can red curry paste

1 (13½-oz.) can coconut milk, well-shaken and -stirred

1½ tsp. honey or sugar

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper (optional)

1½ cups packed fresh cilantro, leaves and tender stems, chopped

½ cup roasted, salted peanuts, chopped

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime), plus wedges for garnish

1. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Pat dry chicken wings with a paper towel. Toss chicken wings with salt on baking sheet until well coated. Let stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes and up to 1½ hours.



2. Preheat oven to 300°. Drizzle wings with 2 tablespoons of the vegetable oil, and toss to evenly coat; arrange in a single layer. Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 450°; continue to cook wings, flipping with tongs halfway through, until skin is very crisp and golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes.



3. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan with a lid, heat remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil over medium. Add red curry paste, and immediately cover with lid. Cook, shaking covered pan often, until you hear the sputtering die down, about 2 minutes, then remove lid. Continue to cook, stirring often, until paste is slightly darker and begins to stick to the pan, 2 minutes.

4. Whisk in coconut milk and honey. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium low, and simmer, whisking often, until liquid has reduced substantially and has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon without totally dripping off, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in crushed red pepper, if using. Cover and set aside until wings are ready. (You may need to briefly rewarm sauce over medium heat before tossing them.)



5. Transfer wings to a large bowl. Drizzle with ¾ cup of hot coconut glaze, and toss to coat. Add cilantro and peanuts, and toss again. Drizzle with lime juice, and toss once more. Transfer to a serving platter, and serve immediately with lime wedges.



Serves: 6

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 45 minutes



