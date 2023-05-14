Is Molina Healthcare, Inc.'s (NYSE:MOH) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already know that Molina Healthcare's (NYSE:MOH) stock increased by 1.7% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Molina Healthcare's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Molina Healthcare is:

26% = US$855m ÷ US$3.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.26 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Molina Healthcare's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that Molina Healthcare has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Molina Healthcare was able to see a decent net income growth of 18% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Molina Healthcare's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 12%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is MOH worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MOH is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Molina Healthcare Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Molina Healthcare doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Molina Healthcare's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

