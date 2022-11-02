Molecular Diagnostics Market Worth $25.59 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Systems, Software), Test Type (Lab, PoC), Technology (PCR, ISH, INAAT, Sequencing, Microarray), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab) - Global Forecast to 2029

Redding, California, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Systems, Software), Test Type (Lab, PoC), Technology (PCR, ISH, INAAT, Sequencing, Microarray), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab) - Global Forecast to 2029,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach $25.59 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2029.

Molecular diagnostics is the class of diagnostics that detects and measures specific cellular alterations, genetic sequences in DNA, RNA, amino acids or proteins expressed in the person’s body. When detected, these alterations lead to the diagnosis of a specific disease a person might be suffering from.

This market's growth is driven by technological advancements in molecular diagnostics, the increasing use of PoC diagnostic tests, an increase in focus and funding for R&D of diagnostic products, and the rising geriatric population and target diseases. However, unfavorable regulatory framework and cost of molecular diagnostic tests hamper the growth of this market to a notable extent.

New Molecular Diagnostics Products Launched Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand the diagnostic products globally. But as new variants of coronavirus came into observation during research studies, the development of specific diagnostic products was necessary. Diagnostic companies focused on launching diagnostic products for research purposes to support the in-depth study of coronavirus. Some of these products are mentioned below:

In September 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) launched its COVID-19 test for the detection of subvariant BA.2.75. Additionally, in March 2021, the company launched cobas SARS-CoV-2 Variant Set 1 Test to differentiate between mutants such as the U.K. (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1).

In June 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) launched its Ion AmpliSeq SARS-CoV-2 Insight Research Assay.

In May 2021, DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy) launched its Simplexa SARS-CoV-2 Variants Direct assay for research use only. The assay can differentiate between four SARS-CoV-2 mutations

The need for research studies related to the diagnosis of coronavirus and its variants positively impacted the demand for molecular diagnostics for COVID-19.

The global molecular diagnostics market is segmented based on Product (Reagents & Kits, Instruments/Systems, Software & Services); Test Type (Lab Tests, PoC Tests); Technology [Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Chips and Microarrays, Mass Spectrometry, Sequencing, Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), Other Technologies]; Application [Oncology (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lymphoma Cancer, Leukemia Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Other Cancer Types), Infectious Diseases (Hepatitis, HIV, Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs), Chlamydia trachomatis/ Neisseria gonorrhoeae (CT/NG), Human papillomavirus (HPV), Tuberculosis, Influenza, COVID-19, Other Infectious Diseases), Genetic Testing, Neurological Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Applications]; End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users); and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on product, in 2022, the reagents & kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the molecular diagnostics market. The segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to companies’ rising focus on developing products that focus on multiple targets. For instance, in July 2022, Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) launched its Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2/Flu A/B/RSV assay and Novodiag RESP-4 molecular diagnostic test in European Union.

Based on test type, in 2022, the lab tests segment is expected to account for the largest share of the molecular diagnostics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to a large number of lab tests, as these are preferred by hospitals, laboratories, and academic & research institutes. Additionally, the majority of the developments have been done in lab tests. However, the PoC segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the developments in PoC products, the use of PoC products for rapid decision-making in emergency care departments, and the shift of molecular testing from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care molecular testing.

Based on technology, in 2022, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the molecular diagnostics market. PCR is a sensitive technique that allows rapid amplification of a specific segment of DNA. This technology thus helps in the diagnosis of diseases. It is effective for low-number targets and less expensive than other technologies, such as sequencing. Hence, the huge demand for PCR devices further contributes to the growth of this segment.

Based on application, in 2022, the infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the molecular diagnostics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the large global population getting affected by various infectious diseases, leading to the diagnosis of the affected people. Additionally, the initiatives taken by public and private organizations to create awareness regarding early diagnosis of these infectious diseases also contribute to the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, in 2022, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the molecular diagnostics market. During the pandemic, hospital admissions were observed, which increased the demand for diagnostic products. Post-pandemic, a large population is regaining their accessibility to healthcare/medical services and has started visiting hospitals and other healthcare settings for routine medical checkups or testing, contributing to the large market share of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to dominate the global molecular diagnostics market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The increasing number of patient admissions, the increasing awareness among people for early diagnosis, and the high adoption of self-testing kits among the general population are the factors contributing to this market’s large market share. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of infectious & chronic diseases, the increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, efforts to improve the accessibility of diagnostic services, and the growing demand for clinical testing.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players during 2020–2022. In recent years, the molecular diagnostics market has witnessed several product approvals, product launches, partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions.

For instance, in August 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) launched its digital PCR system, Digital LightCycler System, that accurately quantifies trace amounts of specific DNA and RNA targets that are not typically detected by the conventional PCR method.

In February 2021, Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) acquired Biotheranostics, Inc. (U.S.) and expanded its molecular diagnostic tests for breast and metastatic cancers.

Some of the key players operating in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Illumina, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report :

Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Product

Reagents & Kits

Instruments/Systems

Software & Services

Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Test Type

Lab Tests

PoC Tests

Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Chips and Microarrays

Mass Spectrometry

Sequencing

Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)

Other Technologies

Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Application

Oncology Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Lung Cancer Prostate Cancer Lymphoma Cancer Leukemia Cancer Cervical Cancer Other Cancer Types

Infectious Diseases Hepatitis HIV Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) Chlamydia trachomatis/ Neisseria gonorrhoeae (CT/NG) Human papillomavirus (HPV) Tuberculosis Influenza COVID-19 Other Infectious Diseases

Genetic Testing

Neurological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Applications

Molecular Diagnostics Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users

Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

