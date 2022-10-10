Mold War: People Are Turning to These Air Purifiers to Help Rid Their House of Mold

Natalli Amato
·5 min read

Having mold in your house is more common than you think. Sometimes, mold infestations are visible. Other times, they’re not, but your body still detects the mold. Exposure to mold can cause symptoms like a stuffy nose, wheezing, and red or itchy eyes, or skin. If you suffer from allergies or asthma, your reactions to mold can be much more severe, as you unknowingly inhale dangerous particles from the air into your lungs.

Luckily, you can control your mold exposure. According to the CDC, you can control mold growth in your own home by controlling your home’s humidity levels. One way to do this is by using a mold-specific air purifier.

What Are the Best Air Purifiers for Mold?

Air purifiers help keep your house free of mold by filtering airborne mold spores out of the air, trapping them, and destroying them. It then purifies the air

While there are specific air purifiers for smoke and smog, and air purifiers for pet hair, you’ll want to look for an air purifier that is also equipped to help with mold. The best air purifiers for mold will protect you from airborne irritants like dust, pet dander, pollution, and pollen in the process of filtering out the mold.

When you’re shopping for the best air purifier for mold, consider the size of your space. Air purifiers work within a certain range of square feet, so the best air purifier for a bathroom may not also be the best air purifier for an open floor plan kitchen and living room.

For best results, the air purifier should be placed in areas where mold is typically found, like bathrooms, basements, kitchens, and rooms with carpet and upholstered furniture. Any room that is prone to dampness — either from exposure to weather or because surfaces get wet — would be a good place to have a mold-specific air purifier.

Another consideration as you shop is the air purifier’s user experience. Some air purifiers are controlled by apps on your phone or other smart devices like Amazon Alexa. These are perfect for tech-savvy smart home enthusiasts. Others are much simpler and have easy-to-use control panels.

Keep in mind that while a good air purifier can help to eliminate small mold buildup, you should always consult a specialist if you suspect that your house or space has a serious mold problem. An air purifier for mold can help reduce mold spores in the air (often so tiny, they cannot be visible to the naked eye) but for large clusters of mold, you should seek assistance in getting them removed.

We’ve rounded up the best air purifiers for mold that fit a variety of space and tech needs. These air purifiers were tested in rooms ranging from a damp basement to a beachside living space to gauge their effects against possible mold exposure. Here’s what we discovered and the best air purifiers for mold to buy online.

1. NuWave OxyPure Smart Air Purifier

This smart air purifier is the perfect machine for keeping the air in the largest areas of your home clean and free of mold spores. Its cleaning range reaches over 1,200 square feet and the company says the purifier kills over 99.9% of bacteria, thanks to four different filters that help purify the air.

The filters have 20-year lifespan, so you don't have to worry about constantly changing them out. This air purifier is also an excellent option for smart home-savvy individuals. It connects to WiFi so it can be monitored and controlled from your smartphone -- even if you're not at home.

best air purifier for mold
NuWave OxyPure Smart Air Purifier

Buy Now

2. Mila Air Purifier

This air purifier comes with an "Overreactor" filter - a fitting name for its hospital-grade performance. What that means: it better filters out mold and any irritants that could lead to unhealthy air quality in your home or office.

If you have asthma, allergies, or any other type of respiratory ailment, this is one of the best air purifiers you can buy. Every thirty minutes, you'll be breathing in freshly circulated air.

This modern-looking air purifier operates in a range of 560 square feet, so it's a great addition to small and medium rooms, in addition to studios and offices. It also has smart controls and connects to your Amazon Alexa or Google Home to easily integrate into your smart home setup. Plus, it gives you real-time air quality data so you can keep a constant watch on how it's working to purify the air in your space.

best air purifier for mold
Mila Air Purifier

Buy Now

3. LEVOIT Large Room Air Purifier

This popular air purifier uses a three-filter filtration system to clean your air of mold and other harmful airborne particles. It comes with a washable pre-filter that captures larger particles like lint and fur from your pets. The other filters should be replaced every 6-8 months.

You don't have to keep track of yourself, though. The check filter indicator will come on when it's time to make the change. This air purifier also has an easy-to-use control panel and its settings are simple enough to understand start using right out of the box. With a low noise output and a range of 500 square feet, this is a great fit for a bedroom.

best air purifier for mold
LEVOIT Large Room Air Purifier

Buy Now

4. TruSens Small Air Purifier

Built for dorms, nurseries, bathrooms, and other small spaces, this compact air purifier splits the clean air into two streams to maximize circulation. It has two different modes - a standard, quiet speed option and a Turbo cleaning mode for when you need an extra boost. You can operate the purifier with a simple touch. It has three different filter types, and a light on the control panel will go off when it's time to change them.

best air purifier for mold
TruSens Small Air Purifier

Buy Now

