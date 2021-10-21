MOJO Named Gold and Silver W3 Award Winner 2021

Honored by Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts

BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOJO is proud to announce that it has been awarded two 2021 W3 Awards for design work. Its website MyPeachPass.com, created for Kapsch TrafficCom and State Road & Tollway Authority (SRTA), has been honored with a Gold award for Government Website in the State category and the Silver award for Website Features - Best Home Page.

MyPeachPass.com was designed to help drivers in the state of Georgia to manage their tolling expenses through their "Peach Pass." The website design features the Peach Pass website - easy to navigate and to use. This was MOJO's first state transportation contract opportunity to create a tolling website. MOJO relied on its experience, expertise, and forward-thinking processes to ensure that the site launched on time and had less than a one percent error rate. This statistic is impressive, considering the website serves over two million drivers in the state of Georgia. Since then, MOJO has completed work for RCTC and the State of Maryland, as it grows its government portfolio.

W3 is a national accreditation, accessible to all companies involved in website marketing, regardless of size. It honors websites, marketing, video, podcasts, mobile sites & apps, and social media, and their creation. All entries are judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is made up of top-tier professionals and is an invitation-only group.

This recognition for truly outstanding work has presented an amazing opportunity for MOJO and its hard-working staff. They feel honored and grateful to be distinguished as the best of the web in these categories.

"As MOJO reflects on this honor, it's rewarding to see the hard work, energy, and enthusiasm of the MOJO team be recognized. We're incredibly proud of our team and the way they bring their own MOJO to the work they do every day," said Alexander Fakeri, CEO and founder, MOJO.

MOJO Creative Digital is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business located in Baltimore, Maryland. We are a Marketing Agency that's Humble, Hungry & Diligent. We take great care in crafting our website to suit our customer's needs. To visit the Peach Pass site, use https://www.MyPeachPass.com. To learn more about our agency and how we can help with your digital marketing, visit us at https://www.MojoWebSolutions.com or use the contact information below.

