Mojave Desert tribes aim to turn a sacred mountain into a national monument

Louis Sahagún
·8 min read
SEARCHLIGHT, NEVADA - JULY 31, 2022 - - Allen O'Neill, a retired superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, from left, Paul Jackson, an artist and spokesman for the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, Nora McDowell, a member of the Fort Mojave Tribe, Kim Garrison Means, artist and owner of The Mystery Ranch, biologist Michael Webber, Linda Otero, a Fort Mojave Indian Tribe leader and Neal Desai, with the National Parks Conservation Association, stand at the foot of Spirit Mountain or Avi Kwa Ame being considered for National Monument status, just south of Searchlight, Nevada on August 31, 2022. Spirit Mountain is listed on the United States National Register of Historic Places as a sacred place to Native American tribes in Southern Nevada. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A group at the foot of Avi Kwa Ame, or Spirit Mountain, just south of Searchlight, Nev. A proposal would designate the mountain and over 443,000 surrounding acres as Avi Kwa Ame National Monument. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The remote mountain from which Mojave Desert tribes believe the universe unfolds rises above a corner of southwestern Nevada defined by Joshua trees, outcroppings, and fortress-like gorges that change color by the minute.

For centuries, Native Americans have made pilgrimages to the 5,600-foot-high monolith they call Avi Kwa Ame, or Spirit Mountain, to seek religious visions and give thanks for the bounty of the Earth.

On a recent morning, Linda Otero, a Fort Mojave Indian Tribe leader, reached out as if to embrace the rugged wilderness just a four-hour drive from Los Angeles and said, “This is our church, given to us by our creator.”

“It gives us guidance, strength and courage,” she said, “and provides comfort and confidence to our younger generations moving forward in the modern world.”

A lizard in the desert.
A desert grassland whiptail lizard stands its ground on part of the proposed national monument. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

But in recent years, U.S. Route 95, a vital backbone for Nevada through Las Vegas, about 50 miles to the north, has made it a relatively easy excursion for others — tourists, outdoor adventurers, off-roaders, New Agers and alternative energy developers.

Now, an eclectic coalition of Native Americans, artists, biologists and environmentalists has stepped in with a proposal to have the mountain and more than 443,000 acres that surround it designated Avi Kwa Ame National Monument.

The effort comes at a time when the Biden administration has pledged to safeguard Indigenous, cultural and environmental sites under its "America the Beautiful" initiative, which seeks to conserve and connect 30% of the nation's lands and waters by 2030.

The entire area within the proposal is considered sacred by more than a dozen tribes, and the eastern face of the mountain in 1999 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in recognition of its religious and cultural importance.

Roughly 40 miles of the monument hugs the Southern California border.

The diverse terrain of overlapping biological zones including native grasslands, Joshua tree forests, natural springs, canyonlands and boulder fields create habitat for Gila monsters and some of the highest densities of bighorn sheep, desert tortoises and golden eagles in Nevada.

Scientists continue to find and catalogue plants and creatures that have become uniquely adapted to this sun-scorched biological frontier.

For example, Michael Webber, 38, a biologist at the College of Southern Nevada and expert on rattlesnakes, said that she is studying a newly discovered inch-long scorpion that appears to have genetically adapted to the volcanic terrain.

Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-Nev.) earlier this year introduced a bill to establish Avi Kwa Ame National Monument. Meanwhile, supporters have been meeting with federal officials in Washington to promote the effort.

Otero said she has high hopes that President Biden will soon designate the area as a new monument.

A visitor silhouetted against the sky by a rock shelf
Neal Desai of the National Parks Conservation Assn. stands near a rock shelf that harbors petroglyphs. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Petroglyphs on rocks.
The proposed monument includes petroglyphs created by some of the desert's earliest human inhabitants. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The proposed monument would consist of 443,671 acres of public lands that would connect the Mojave National Preserve, Castle Mountains National Monument, Mojave Trails National Monument and Dead Mountain Wilderness Area in California with Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada.

Of particular concern are 62,371 acres within the proposed monument boundary that have no special protective designations and are vulnerable to mining operations and large-scale wind and solar energy projects.

A year ago, the Bureau of Land Management dealt a significant blow to Crescent Peak Renewables LLC, the American subsidiary of Sweden-based Eolus Vind AB, which wants to build a wind farm on 9,100 acres within the proposed monument’s boundaries.

The BLM’s Las Vegas office gave the proposed Kulning Wind Energy Project a “low priority” status — a classification indicating that it is unlikely to be authorized.

Proponents of the monument said they do not oppose renewable energy development, but that they will fight land use decisions that would cause serious and irreparable damage to areas considered sacred to Indians.

“This is an ancient place that is still very much alive,” said Paul Jackson, an artist and spokesman for the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. "This is who we are.”

A man leans on a walking stick in the desert.
"This is an ancient place that is still very much alive," said Paul Jackson, an artist and spokesman for the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, against a backdrop of Spirit Mountain. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Jackson is among the descendants of the region’s first settlers. Here, his ancestors and those of other tribes adapted to life in the hostile desert wilderness, and developed a special relationship with the mountain.

The Mojave, Hopi and Chemehuevi Southern Paiutes still sing ancient songs that help the spirits of deceased loved ones navigate the landscape by describing springs, rivers, rock outcroppings, dusty arroyos and mountain peaks that exist in both the natural and supernatural worlds.

Like the ancients, they also commune with the divine in sacred spaces that for them are gateways to spiritual awakenings.

Judging from tribal stories and archaeological findings, the ancients were ingenious in their ability to survive in this parched desert landscape.

They built small igloo-shaped shelters from the twigs of creosote bushes, held in place by rocks surrounding the structure's base. They chipped tools and weapons out of volcanic glass.

Grinding stones more than 7,500 years old suggest a culture that had begun processing plants for food and medicinal purposes.

The people collected rainwater in the depressions of boulders, then protected it from animals and evaporation by placing smaller rocks on the boulders as a kind of lid.

Desert sunset through a gateway.
The gateway to the Mystery Ranch, which hosts artists and scientists who visit the proposed monument area. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Rainbow-painted arches sit in a desert landscape.
An art installation by Mikayla Whitmore looks out over the Mojave Desert. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The prehistoric people who resided in this desert were also constantly on the move along the Mojave and Colorado rivers, archaeologists say, sometimes traveling as much as 200 miles a year in search of food.

Over the past century, the sacred grounds became a cultural crossroads of competing interests: mines, ranches, gambling casinos, military exercises, transportation corridors and housing developments for urban refugees.

Preservationists believe that Spirit Mountain and its environs could be a draw to the nearby historic mining and ranching towns of Searchlight, Laughlin and Boulder City, making them stewards of the ecosystem and a local ecotourism economy.

“We see a renaissance for our old town,” said Kim Garrison Means, an artist and third-generation Searchlight resident who operates the Mystery Ranch, which hosts artists and scientists who visit the proposed monument area.

In the meantime, Means is creating intricate museum-quality renderings of what she describes as the “astonishing beauty and symmetry of desert botanical species” from lupine to catclaw acacia, along with possible Spirit Mountain souvenirs: T-shirts, postcards, coffee mugs and shot glasses.

A man stands outside a rock ledge.
"We're standing in a sacred place," Alan O'Neill said, showing visitors the site of ancient petroglyphs. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

When Alan O’Neill, 80, wants to introduce people to his favorite mountain, he leads caravans of four-wheel-drive vehicles across some of the West’s most picturesque desert scenery, yet also some of its most remote and formidable terrain.

O’Neill, a former superintendent of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, moved to the region in the 1980s and knows the territory where politics, recreation, development, the environment, and tribal concerns converge.

He sees his calling as finding common ground among stakeholders and protecting a quality of life that has been paved over elsewhere.

A recent trip over dirt roads so washboarded that some 5 mph stretches seemed breakneck gave a group traveling with O’Neill the chance to experience the desert the way the Indians, stagecoach passengers and ranchers saw it in the 19th century.

Bringing his vehicle to an abrupt stop after wiggling along rocky roads for nearly an hour, O’Neill said, “Follow me. I want to show you something special.”

Moments later, he was striding toward a dusty gash in a mammoth outcropping jutting upward from the sand and sage.

“We’re standing in a sacred place,” he said, marveling at the ochre, white and gray images that were painted on the walls inside hundreds, perhaps thousands, of years ago, by some of the first humans to inhabit the Mojave Desert.

“There is a power in this land that’s hard to put your finger on,” he said, gazing out at Spirit Mountain, about 25 miles to the east, “and it’s changed me forever.”

Lights glow in a house as night falls on the desert.
Dusk settles over the main house on the Mystery Ranch, whose operator said, "We see a renaissance for our old town." (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Alouettes suspend fullback Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation. Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges of luring a child under 18, including one count of luring a child under 16, or who the accused believed was under 16 at the time of the offence. The offences are alleged to have occurred Aug. 9, 2022. Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said both offences involve a single victim. "To respect all parties involved,

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

    ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who