‘I really didn’t expect this from a serum’: This Amazon facial serum is a best-seller — and now it’s less than $15

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

News flash: You can find quality skin care products without breaking the bank. While there are some products you should (rightfully) splurge on, it’s nice to know that you don’t need to have a million dollars to have gorgeous, healthy skin.

In case you needed proof, one of Amazon’s best-selling facial serums is less than $15, and it’s keeping shoppers hydrated and happy.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid serum is formulated with a 17% hydration complex that instantly quenches dry skin. Because hyaluronic acid naturally occurs in the body, this product is safe to use on all skin types.

Customers see a difference after using this Amazon facial serum. “I’ve been using this daily for a few weeks now, and I really love it! It doesn’t take much to apply to my whole face, dries quickly and makes my skin feel super soft,” wrote one reviewer.

Another shopper pointed out how beneficial this product was for their sensitive skin. They wrote, “This is awesome. My head and face were extremely dry (during chemotherapy), and this cream worked great and feels refreshing when applied. I would strongly recommend.”

If you need a moisturizing facial serum that will put an end to your dry skin woes, look no further than this Amazon best-seller that’s equal parts effective and affordable.

More from In The Know:

‘This cured my adult acne’: Amazon shoppers love this $18 drugstore serum that visibly reduces dark spots

The Ulta Summer Sale has beauty products up to 50% off — shop your favorites now

‘What is this sorcery?’ Amazon shoppers say this is the most comfortable bra they own

‘Every person should own one’: This Amazon hair dryer brush rivals the popular Revlon option

The post ‘I really didn’t expect this from a serum’: This Amazon facial serum is a best-seller — and now it’s less than $15 appeared first on In The Know.