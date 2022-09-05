Moisture in Fresno brings clouds in Valley, but possible thunderstorms in the Sierra

A cloud covering tracked over Fresno early Monday gave little relief to what was expected to be a record-breaking high temperature, according to forecasters.

Labor Day’s predicted 109 degrees was expected to be the first of three straight days of record highs, which are expected to peak Tuesday at 114, according to meteorologist JP Kalb with the National Weather Service in Hanford.

Sunday’s high of 107 tied the previous record.

The clouds Monday morning were the result of tropical moisture blowing into the region and are typical for the type of weather seen in the San Joaquin Valley, Kalb said. But, there was not enough moisture for precipitation in the Valley.

The message to residents was simple, Kalb said: “Stay as cool as possible, and stay hydrated,” he said.

The moisture drifting into the region led to predictions of possible thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada, the weather service said. Those storms bring gusty winds, bursts of rain and lightning.

The weather service recommends residents go inside if they see lightning or hear thunder and wait 30 minutes before going out again.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the Sierra Nevada and Kern County mountains and desert from 1 PM this afternoon until 8 PM this evening. Wind gusts near 50 mph and dangerous cloud to ground lightning strikes are hazards associated with strong thunderstorms. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/uAeCrszeK5 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) September 5, 2022