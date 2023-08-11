Moises Caicedo still wants to join Chelsea despite British record £111m deal with Liverpool

Brighton and Liverpool have agreed a deal for Moises Caicedo but the player seems set on a transfer to Chelsea - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

Moises Caicedo remains intent on joining Chelsea this summer despite Liverpool having a deal worth £111 million agreed with Brighton.

Liverpool have been pushing hard to sign Caicedo this week, as first revealed by Telegraph Sport, and moved quickly to strike a deal with Brighton over the midfielder.

But their attempts to convince him to move to Anfield have so far been unsuccessful, with Caicedo making it clear in recent weeks that he wants to join Chelsea.

Caicedo has been Chelsea’s top target all summer and it seems, as Telegraph Sport reported this week, that Liverpool have moved too late in the window to win him over.

A move to Chelsea would only be possible, however, if the Stamford Bridge club can also reach an agreement with Brighton over a fee.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are able to match Liverpool’s astonishing offer, and indeed whether Brighton are willing to entertain any more bids.

Klopp: let’s see what happens

Speaking on Friday morning, Jürgen Klopp confirmed that a deal was in place between Brighton and Liverpool but suggested that Caicedo was yet to sign personal terms.

“I can confirm the deal that the club has agreed [a deal], I don’t know what it means exactly, the player and agreement we will see,” Klopp said.

The Liverpool manager also explained that Liverpool’s funding for the Caicedo deal has been raised through the sale of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

“What changes is we have not endless resources, we didn’t expect a couple of things happening, Hendo [Henderson], Fab [Fabinho] and then it happened and we give it a go and the club was really stretched. We will see in the end.

“I have told you what I know. Besides that we cannot share, don’t praise the day before the night. Let’s see what happens.”

De Zerbi: I’ve already forgotten him

Roberto de Zerbi strongly suggested that Caicedo would not be a Brighton player for much longer, even though a deal with another club has not yet been agreed.

Story continues

“I’ve already forgotten Moises,” De Zerbi said. “I’m really proud of the players we have in the squad. We have to complete the squad. We want to improve the squad because we lost [Alexis] Mac Allister, [Levi] Colwill, maybe we lose Caicedo, but we have to be ready.”

Chelsea have had multiple bids rejected for Caicedo this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to strengthen his midfield after a period of huge change within the first-team squad.

Liverpool’s late move for Caicedo, which comes weeks after Chelsea first showed their interest in the player, follows the sales of Henderson and Fabinho.

It also goes hand-in-hand with their pursuit of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, who has also been the subject of a bid from Chelsea.

The £111 million fee for Caicedo would be a British record, exceeding the £107 million that Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez in January.

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in February 2021, for a fee of around £4 million.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.