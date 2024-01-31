Moises Caicedo fails Liverpool test as soft Chelsea midfield swept aside by heavy metal Liverpool

Moises Caicedo failed to make an impression in midfield for Chelsea (AP)

After Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino was furious with referee Paul Tierney, but he might need to save some of that anger for the dressing room.

The Argentine was frustrated as Chelsea had two marginal penalty shouts waved away, while one was given for Liverpool. Pochettino may also have felt some of his players got harsh bookings.

But, in truth, Chelsea were second best and well beaten by a team capable of becoming champions. Liverpool showed there is a chasm of quality between them and Chelsea at Anfield in a deserved victory.

With no transfers expected on deadline day, the question of how Chelsea move forward will be one for Pochettino, with a Carabao Cup final to come against Liverpool next month.

A MOMENT HE WILL 𝐍𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 FORGET 😱



Liverpool academy graduate Conor Bradley scores a screamer at Anfield to double their lead against Chelsea 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4JJDLPLE13 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 31, 2024

Caicedo unable to prove a point

One of the main talking points from Chelsea's perspective ahead of the match was whether Moises Caicedo could step up and make Liverpool regret missing out on him last summer. Unfortunately, he could not.

Jurgen Klopp's heavy metal football left Chelsea's midfield, which Caicedo was supposed to bring steel to, looking soft.

In fairness, his harsh early booking didn't help, nor did Enzo Fernandez's deserved yellow card moments later.

Conor Gallagher was substituted at half-time and the back four were mostly woeful. Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile have not played well together this season and looked vulnerable.

Nkunku shows what Chelsea miss

The £52million signing from RB Leipzig made just his fifth appearance, coming on as a half-time substitute, and offered a rare bright spark on a dismal night.

Story continues

Christopher Nkunku's every touch was purposeful, sharp and confident. His physical strength enabled him to hold up the ball better than Cole Palmer, who started the match as a false nine.

He could have also won a penalty shortly after his goal. It is fair to say Nkunku's injury problems have cost Chelsea points this season.

Christopher Nkunku lifted Chelsea with a bright cameo off the bench (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Unable to spoil the party

Ten years ago, Chelsea refused to be 'clowns at the circus' as Jose Mourinho's side won 2-0 at Anfield to deliver a title blow.

A decade on, they were cruelly dominated by the superior side and unable to disturb Jurgen Klopp's title chase as Liverpool restored their five-point advantage at the top of the table.

It could have been worse, as the hosts hit the woodwork four times and missed a penalty.

In the build up, Chelsea were the sideshow at Klopp's prolonged leaving party. They were unable to do anything more than complain about refereeing decisions as Liverpool remained clear of Manchester City and Arsenal, and moved 20 points ahead of Chelsea.