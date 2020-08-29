Amazon just knocked $50 off these top-rated wireless earbuds—get them for $19

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These Moing Wireless Earbuds are on sale for $19, or $51 off.

Even among wallet-friendly earbuds, it’s tough to find an impressive pair under $20. However, we just found these exceptional Moing Wireless Earbuds—and they’re on sale for just $19.

Originally going for $70, they’re a whopping 73 percent off.

The wireless Bluetooth earbuds feature surprisingly full and rich audio with deep bass, while their compact and sleek design makes them durable and amazingly easy to use.

Case in point: Their charging case has a brilliant LED display that lets you know how much battery life is left. Usually you’d just have to guess or check your phone for battery life indication, but with this very affordable Moing pair, it’s displayed in plain sight on the charging case—genius!

“These things were surprisingly great! I needed a low-cost Bluetooth earbuds to pair with my AppleTV as to not disturb the wife when watching the games or TV in bed! These things are loud! They also work great with the phone,” raves a fan. “The case also recharges the earbuds there's an extra battery in them. There's so much not to like with these. So many features packed into these it’s hard to pass up for the price.”

Wireless charging

Meanwhile, these Moing earbuds are not only wireless from smartphone to buds, but they’re also wireless when it comes to charging. Just place these beauties inside of their charging case, place the case on just about any Qi wireless charging pad or stand, and you’ll get enough juice for nearly an entire day. No charging cables required (although they come with a USB cable out-of-the-box to get you started).

In fact, these earbuds have up to five hours of playback per charge, while the charging case provides an additional 15 hours of battery life before it needs charging—a rarity at this very wallet-friendly price.

“I wish all earbuds were wireless charging like these ones,” adds a satisfied shopper. “All I had to do was set it on my charging pad (not included) and there’s anLED display on the front that tells you how charged up they are. They work well.”

Bottom line

For a whopping 73 percent off, these Moing Wireless Earbuds are just a steal—thanks to their robust audio quality, wireless charging features, sleek design and very affordable price.

“These were some of the best earbuds I have had,” shares a delighted five-star reviewer. “They worked perfectly and the sound was nice and clear in these as well. They synced up fast and easy to my phone. And I love the power display on the box.”

Our advice? Snap a pair (or two) while they’re still on sale.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

