Mohsin Khan Birthday: 7 Pictures of Television's Chocolate Boy That You Can Drool Over!

He's smart, dashing and fashionably LIT! Yep, we are talking about none other than Telly town's good-looking boy Mohsin Khan. The actor who is recognised for his role as Kartik Goenka in Star Plus' hit daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai celebrates his birthday on October 26, 2020. Mohsin started his career into showbiz as the second assistant director of Koyelaanchal. His Television debut happened with Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, however, he rose to fame with Rajan Shahi's YRKKH. And well, as he turns a year older today, we thought of surprising his fans by compiling some alluring pics of the actor. Mohsin Khan on His Success Story: 'I'm Grateful For Everything That Was Bestowed Upon Me, Including Struggles'.

With 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 688 posts (until now), it was damn difficult for us to choose a few pics out of many, but we tried our best. Just like Mohsin's personality, his Instagram is also filled with positivity. And so without further ado, let us have a look at seven sexy photos of the TV's chocolate boy that'll make you sweat. Check it out. Baarish Song Out: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s Lockdown Romance Will Leave You Spellbound (Watch Video).

It's Festival Vibe All Around And So Here's A Pic Of Mohsin Looking Tempting Hot In Kurta-Pyjama Combo!

Hay Maar Dala!!





Mohsin's Casual Game Is Damn Strong!





Mohsin Looking Dapper In A Tuxedo!





Chic, Classy and Sophisticated Equals To Mohsin Khan!





Mustard Coloured Suit Paired With A Turtle-Neck Tee...Wow!!





Look At That Jawline Man...We Are So Impressed!





That's it, guys! Those were some of the pictures we liked of Mohsin from his Instagram account. Having said that, the birthday boy is quite active on social media and often treats fans with pics or videos on social media. We wish Mohsin Khan, a very happy 29th. Stay tuned!