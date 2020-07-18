MOHO Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into ECMOHO - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against ECMOHO Limited ("ECMOHO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MOHO) for violations of federal securities laws.



On or about November 8, 2019, ECMOHO sold about 4.4 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $10 a share raising nearly $48 million in new capital. However, since the IPO, ECMOHO stock has plunged, on July 18, 2020, the stock closed at $2.10.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its November 2019 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an ECMOHO shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

