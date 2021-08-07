Mohanlal, Dulquer, Prithviraj Celebrate 50 Years of Mammootty in Cinema

The hugely popular Malayalam star Mammootty completed 50 years in cinema on 6 August. Born as Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, and later named Mammootty for his stage appearances, the actor made his big screen debut with the film Anubhavangal Paalichakal, which released on 6 August 1971. The 69-year-old has acted in over 400 films in this span of 5 decades.

Actors and well-wishers from the Malayalam film industry celebrated Mammootty's milestone by wishing the actor on social media. Mohanlal posted a photo of himself with Mammootty and commented that he was "so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films..."

Today, my brother completes 50 glorious years in the film industry. I feel so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films and looking forward to many more. Congratulations Ichakka! @mammukka pic.twitter.com/UevUpSkSGH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 6, 2021

Mammootty's son and actor Dulquer Salmaan posted two photographs on Instagram with the message, "Even though you dislike these celebrations of your career milestones. 50 years of the most illustrious and glorious of careers is no small accomplishment."

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted a photo of himself with the star and wrote, "Half a century of world cinema's greats!"

50 years of absolute commitment to the craft and medium! Half a century of one of world cinema’s greats! ❤️ @mammukka pic.twitter.com/S9lUZ74RMb — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 6, 2021

Nivin Pauly called Mammootty's innings as "Five decades of sheer brilliance."

Mammootty later responded with a Facebook post thanking all his colleagues and fans for their love and best wishes on his 50 year milestone.

Mammootty's FB post.

