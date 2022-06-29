Mohammed Zubair: Indian police arrest journalist over tweets

·4 min read

Police in India have arrested the co-founder of a fact-checking website who has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Mohammed Zubair of AltNews has been accused of insulting Hindu religious beliefs on Twitter, a network of media organisations said.

Opposition leaders and journalists have condemned the arrest.

They said it was a clear attempt by the Hindu-nationalist government to clamp down on those who expose hate speech.

Mr Zubair recently highlighted comments by a spokesperson of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad during a television debate. His tweet was widely shared and led to several Muslim countries lodging strong protests with India.

In recent weeks, Hindu nationalists have drawn attention to past comments made by Mr Zubair and demanded that he be prosecuted for hurting their religious feelings.

Who is Mohammad Zubair?

A prominent Indian journalist, Mohammad Zubair started the fact-checking website AltNews with former engineer Pratik Sinha in 2017.

The website quickly rose to prominence for its diligent work in combating misinformation and fake news in the country.

Fact checks from AltNews are frequently shared by Mr Zubair on Twitter where he has more than half a million followers.

He monitors hate speech and his Twitter posts on comments made by supporters of the BJP have invited intense backlash.

Last week, he posted an e-mail from the microblogging site telling him that his tweet criticising Islamophobic comments by the leader of a Hindu group was being "withheld" - which means it's no longer visible in India - on request from the law enforcement authorities. The letter added that this was "in order to comply with Twitter's obligations under India's local laws".

He later received another e-mail saying that two of his other tweets - about provocative comments made by a Hindu priest threatening to kidnap and rape Muslim women - were also being "withheld in India" under the country's IT laws.

On Monday, Mr Zubair was detained over a complaint from a Twitter account that said he insulted Hindus in a 2018 post commenting on the renaming of a hotel after the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, the ANI news agency reported, citing senior Delhi police officials.

A statement by the police later said that the tweet had been amplified by Mr Zubair's Twitter followers and "created a series of debates/hate mongering".

Police claim their investigation found Mr Zubair's conduct "questionable" which "warranted his custodial interrogation".

Pratik Sinha, also a co-founder of AltNews, who accompanied him to the police, said neither he nor Mr Zubair's lawyers were provided with a copy of the complaint on which the arrest was made.

They were also initially not told where he was being taken after being detained.

Mr Zubair was produced before a local magistrate late on Monday night who granted the police one day's custody. Following this, he was allowed to meet his lawyer. A court on Tuesday remanded him in custody for a further four days.

Many journalists and activists have been demanding his immediate release.

"Zubair who routinely busted fake news, exposed the hate machinery in India has just been arrested," said Rana Ayyub, a Muslim journalist. "The country is punishing those who reported, documented the decline."

Opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Every person exposing BJP's hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them. Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more."

What did Zubair tweet?

Police said at the centre of the arrest was a 2018 tweet by Mr Zubair in which he had shared a photo of a hotel signboard, modified from 'Honeymoon Hotel' to 'Hanuman Hotel'.

The photo was actually a screengrab from a 1983 Bollywood comedy by acclaimed director Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

But a Twitter account called Hanuman Bhakt, meaning worshipper of the monkey god Hanuman, recently shared the four-year-old tweet and called it a "direct insult" to Hindus.

The account also tagged the Delhi police, asking them to take "immediate action" against Mr Zubair.

The anonymous account, created last October, had just one follower until Tuesday morning. It has since risen rapidly to cross 1,500 followers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arrest of Indian Muslim journalist sparks widespread outrage

    Police in New Delhi have arrested a Muslim journalist for allegedly hurting religious sentiment in what many slammed as the latest example of shrinking media freedom under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Mohammed Zubair, a co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, was arrested Monday evening over a tweet that police said deliberately insulted “the god of a particular religion.” Senior police officer K.P.S. Malhotra said the case was brought following a complaint from a Twitter user and Zubair was remanded in custody for one day.

  • Oil price cap could strike Russia's war chest — if enforced

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest developed economies are weighing a cap on the price of Russian oil meant to strike at the main pillar of the Kremlin's finances following its invasion of Ukraine — and to limit the havoc that high energy prices are wreaking worldwide. Details haven't been agreed at the Group of Seven summit in Elmau, Germany, but the basic idea would be to tie the price cap to the services that make trading oil possible. Because such service providers are largely based in the European Union and United Kingdom, Russia would be expected to face difficulty finding large-scale workarounds.

  • Delhi police arrest Muslim journalist over Twitter post

    Delhi police on Monday arrested the Muslim co-founder of a fact-checking website, accusing him of insulting religious beliefs on Twitter, a network of digital media organisations said, condemning it as an attempt to harass him for his journalism. Mohammed Zubair, who co-founded Alt News and regularly tweets on rising marginalisation of the Muslim minority in the country, was arrested under two sections of a law related to maintaining religious harmony, said the DIGIPUB association. Alt News's other co-founder, Pratik Sinha, said on Twitter no notice was given to Zubair before his arrest.

  • Why Russian oil and gas price cap is easier said than done

    G7 leaders have agreed to study possible price caps on Russian oil and gas to try to limit Moscow's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine, G7 officials said on Tuesday. The officials, who include U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, say the measure will limit the price that Russia receives for energy while allowing Western consumers to continue getting supply. Below are some of the most commonly asked questions about the price cap and challenges it could face.

  • UK imported £140m of Russian oil months after Ukraine invasion – ONS

    The amount represented a significant drop in imports for refined oil from the country compared with prior to the conflict.

  • Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment

    ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday underscored the urgency of helping his country’s military improve its position against Russia in a video meeting with leading economic powers, who in turn pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” Zelenskyy addressed the delicacy of the moment for Ukraine in its war with Russia to the Group of Seven summit as the leaders of the major economies prepared to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise t

  • Tensions rise in Indian town after killing of Hindu man

    A Hindu man was killed in his tailoring shop in a northwestern Indian town on Tuesday, and two machete-wielding Muslim men in a video claimed responsibility for it, raising tension in the area. Police said they had arrested the men for the incident in the tourist town of Udaipur in Rajasthan state, suspended internet services and appealed to people not to share the video that has gone viral on social media. A curfew was imposed in some areas of Udaipur district.

  • Slain Hindu man's wife: death penalty for accused

    STORY: Hindu man Kanhaiyalal Teli was killed in his tailoring shop in the northwestern Indian town on Tuesday (June 28), and two machete-wielding Muslim men in a video claimed responsibility for it, raising tensions in the area. His body was transported from the mortuary and laid outside his residence where family members and locals gathered to prepare his body for the last rites.Police said they had arrested the men, suspended internet services and appealed to people not to share the video that has gone viral on social media. A curfew was imposed in some areas of Udaipur district. The two bearded men said in the video that they killed the Hindu tailor and warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a similar fate.Local media said that Teli had backed Nupur Sharma, a suspended spokesperson for Modi's party whose controversial comments on the Prophet Mohammed last month led to a diplomatic backlash for India from many Muslim countries.

  • Yavapai County deputy shot, suspect barricaded, sheriff's office says

    A deputy was shot during an incident that turned into a barricade situation in Yavapai County on Tuesday. They did not release the details on the conditon of the deputy.

  • Lorraine Kelly posts moving tribute to ‘dear friend’ Deborah James

    The cancer campaigner died on Tuesday after a six-year battle with bowel cancer

  • Deborah James had a ‘special gift’ to connect with the public, says charity boss

    The podcaster and mother-of-two was a patron of Bowel Cancer UK.

  • India's prime minister visits the UAE, showcasing deep ties

    India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, showcasing deep ties between the major trade partners. From the oil-rich capital of Abu Dhabi, Modi offered condolences on the death of the long-ailing late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on his elevation to power after nearly a decade as de facto leader, the UAE's state-run WAM news agency reported, without elaborating on discussions it said sought to “push bilateral relations forward.” Modi flew to the sheikhdom from the Group of 7 summit in Germany and was set to leave later Tuesday.

  • Two Atlantic systems are already bringing rain. One could become Tropical Storm Bonnie

    The Atlantic basin could see its first hurricane of the season later this week if a system near Venezuela keeps strengthening.

  • Montreal police arrest suspect in shooting death of 15-year-old girl

    Montreal police announced Monday they made an arrest in the drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old girl whose death last year sparked an outpouring of grief and calls for action to counter gun violence in the city. Police identified the suspect as Salim Touaibi, 26. He is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Meriem Boundaoui, who was fatally shot in the city's St-Leonard neighbourhood in February 2021. Touaibi is also facing four attempted murder charges. The suspect appeared before a

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: From high-flying socialite to convicted sex trafficker

    The 60-year-old faces up to 65 years in jail at her sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

  • The AP Interview: Spanish PM says NATO summit to show unity

    MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the NATO summit in Madrid this week aims to showcase the Western allies' united front in defense of democratic values in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while increasing the bloc’s deterrence capabilities. In an interview with The Associated Press a day before the summit begins Tuesday, he reiterated that the alliance would not tolerate any territorial aggression against its members. “We have to transmit a message of deterrence, t

  • Lufthansa is bringing its Airbus A380 super-jumbos out of retirement as travel demand soars. Take a look inside.

    The airline said it will un-retire some or all of its eight A380s by 2023 because of rising customer demand and delayed delivery of new planes.

  • Sri Lanka petrol: Why is the country in an economic crisis?

    Sri Lanka says has stopped the sale of petrol and diesel amid an economic crisis.

  • Trudeau meets with world leaders at G7 summit

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his international counterparts including the leaders of France, Germany and Japan during a G7 summit, where Russia's war with Ukraine is a top issue. Also among the leaders he met was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country has not condemned Russia's invasion and is a major consumer of Russian oil.

  • Nets not interested in available Lakers packages for Kyrie Irving

    Kyrie Irving needs a trade partner to coordinate an agreement on a deal to get a long-term, maximum contract, but only the Lakers have interest in executing a sign-and-trade once free agency opens on Thursday night, sources said. So far, the Nets ...