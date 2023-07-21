Mohammed VI thanks Netanyahu for recognising Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI extended an invitation for an official visit to Israel’s Prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, following the official recognition by Israel of Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory.

The decision is a major cause for concern in the region, namely neighbouring Algeria and beyondt that in Palestine.

“It is the culmination of a long history of covert relations that has been going on between Morocco and Israel,” said Jon Marks, expert on North Africa and editorial director of Cross Border Information publishing company.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, on 17 July, informing him of Israel’s decision to recognise the sovereignty of Morocco over the territory of Western Sahara.

He added that Israel would register its decision with the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations.

The rapprochement between Morocco and Israel largely predates the Abrahams Accords they signed on 22 December 2020 with the United States (US). The agreements were encouraged by former US President Daniel Trump in an effortto normalise the relationship between Arab states Israel.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

UN resupplies mission in Western Sahara for first time since 2020

Israel and Morocco to 'normalize' ties, Western Sahara will pay the price

Morocco, Israel continue to strengthen military ties with army chief visit to Rabat