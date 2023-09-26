Mohammed Usman says comparisons to brother and ex-UFC champ Kamaru a blessing

LAS VEGAS – Mohammed Usman beat Jake Collier with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 228 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Usman, who has back-to-back decision wins after a knockout to win “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Jake Collier vs. Mohammed Usman

Result: Mohammed Usman def. Jake Collier via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Updated records: Usman (10-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Collier (13-10 MMA, 5-9 UFC)

Key stats: The standup totals were close – 118-100 overall for Usman. But Usman landed the fight’s only takedown and had more than three minutes of control time.

Usman on the fight's key moment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Mohammed Usman of Nigeria punches Jake Collier in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I’ve gotten better and better at honing my emotions, and I feel like a lot of these guys can’t do that. That’s what just happened in there: His emotions came out and he said some things, I guess to think he was going to get under my skin. But that’s just what I needed to hear, because I knew I won.”

Usman on being Kamaru's brother

Kamaru Usman

“At this point, it’s not a cloud – it’s a blessing for my brother to be able to have done what he’s done in this sport. For me just to be following in his footsteps and excelling in this sport, it’s such a blessing because if I wasn’t winning, I would not be up here talking to you guys about how much of a blessing this is. I would be going home. You guys wouldn’t want to talk to me when if I lost. So I’m doing a great job by continuing to win, and that’s what I’m going to keep doing. I’m going to keep winning so you all can keep saying, ‘How good is it that you have a brother that has done so many amazing things and you’re following his lead?’ And I’m going to say it’s a blessing and it’s great and I love it and it’s motivation.”

Usman on what he wants next

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie