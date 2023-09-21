Mohammed bin Salman vows to keep ‘sportswashing’ if it increases Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 1 per cent

Newcastle fans celebrate the sale of the club to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund - AFP via Getty Images/Oli Scarff

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia has indicated for the first time that he has been “sportswashing” its image by investing in the likes of Newcastle United and LIV Golf, and in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to the country.

In a stunning admission, Mohammed bin Salman, the Gulf state’s de-facto leader, declared he would “continue doing sportswashing” due to its impact on the economy there and did not care what others thought of that.

Saudi Arabia has been accused of investing hundreds of millions of pounds in sport to distract attention from human rights violations committed by the country.

They include the execution of 81 men in a single day last year, women’s rights abuses, the criminalisation of homosexuality, the restriction of free speech, and its role in the war in Yemen.

Bin Salman was also implicated personally in the brutal 2018 murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, although the crown prince has denied any involvement.

“If sportswashing increases my GDP by one per cent then I will continue doing sportswashing,” he told Fox News.

Asked if he was “OK” with a term coined by critics of such activity, he replied: “I don’t care. I have one per cent growth GDP from sport and I’m aiming for another one-and-a-half per cent – call it whatever you want. We’re going to get that one-and-a-half per cent.”

Bin Salman chairs his country’s Public Investment Fund, which last year led a takeover of Newcastle and launched LIV Golf.

PIF has also taken control of four of Saudi Arabia’s top clubs – Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr – who have recently secured high-profile signings including Ronaldo and reigning Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema.

Bin Salman’s apparent admission of personal involvement in sportswashing raises further questions about the Newcastle takeover, which was only approved by the Premier League after PIF provided “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi state would have no involvement in the running of the club.

The launch of LIV Golf also sparked civil war in the latter sport, which is controversially set to end with a merger between the rebel tour and the PGA.

Hailing the proposed deal, Bin Salman said: “That’s a game changer for the golf industry. You will not have competition and you will have focus on developing the game, and that’s good for the players and the fans who love golf.”

In addition to its investment in football and golf, Saudi Arabia has hosted an increasing number of major sporting events in recent years.

It will stage Fifa’s Club World Cup in December for the first time and is expected to launch a bid for the World Cup itself either in 2030 or 2034.

It has now become a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar, a go-to destination for some of the biggest world title fights in boxing, while it has recently secured a foothold in men’s tennis.

However, a major backlash against proposals for it to stage the Women’s Tennis Association’s end-of-season WTA Finals saw it overlooked in favour of Cancun, Mexico.

