Mohammed bin Salman to visit the UK this autumn

The controversial crown prince of Saudi Arabia is expected to visit the UK in autumn - five years after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Downing Street invited Mohammed bin Salman earlier this summer as it seeks support for a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

But the invitation will be hugely controversial, as it will be his first trip to the UK since the dissident journalist Khashoggi was murdered, allegedly by agents working for the prince.

It is believed Khashoggi had been lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 before being murdered and dismembered.

On Wednesday night, a Foreign Office source confirmed to The Telegraph that the invitation had been made, but no date had been set.

The source said he was expected to come as part of a planned visit of Saudi diplomats - but nothing had been finalised.

Boris Johnson held talks with the prince in the Saudi capital Riyadh in March last year, but Mohammed turned down an invitation to attend the Queen’s funeral, sending another member of the Saudi royal family in his place.

One Whitehall source told the Times that any visit to the UK this year would be expected to include a meeting with the King.

“The invitation has been extended to the Saudis and discussions about the nature of the trip are ongoing,” the source told the paper.

“There is desire here to make it happen by the end of the year but ultimately the timing is up to the Saudis.”

A Downing Street source added: “We don’t have a date yet.”

The UK has held negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council to try and seal a free trade agreement with the bloc, which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Analysis by the Government suggests that the deal could increase trade with those countries by at least 16 per cent, adding £1.6billion a year to the British economy.

One government figure told the Times: “Saudi Arabia is transforming very fast in the same way that Dubai was ten or 15 years ago and that offers massive opportunities for the UK services sector in areas such as architecture, banking and legal services.

“It is also the critical player within the GCC and will be instrumental in setting the terms of a deal.”

The UAE and Qatar have in recent years pledged to invest £10 billion in the UK through sovereign investment funds, targeting sectors such as life sciences and technology.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian men’s football team will play two friendly matches in the UK in September.

Newcastle United, whose majority shareholder is Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will host the games against Costa Rica on September 8 and South Korea on September 12.

