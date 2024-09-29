Mohammad Yousuf steps down as Pakistan cricket selector

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Mohammad Yousuf resigned as Pakistan cricket selector on Sunday due to personal reasons.

Yousuf’s resignation came only five days after Pakistan named its squad for the first test against England, starting at Multan on Oct. 7. Yousuf was one of the four members of the selection committee that also includes former test cricketer Asad Shafiq, test head coach Jason Gillespie and test captain Shan Masood.

“I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons,” Yousuf wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket.”

Yousuf was named to the selection panel earlier this year, but Pakistan had little success, making an early exit from the T20 World Cup where it lost group matches against arch-rival India and co-host United States. Bangladesh also registered a historic 2-0 win when it swept Pakistan in the two-test series.

Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board said that Yousuf had voluntarily stepped down from his role as a member of the national selection committee to focus on other key responsibilities within the PCB.

“The PCB expresses its sincere gratitude to Mohammad Yousuf for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as a selection committee member,” the PCB said in a statement.

“Yousuf will continue to play a pivotal role at the PCB, sharing his extensive knowledge and experience as the batting coach at the high performance centre.”

