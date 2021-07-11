Mohammad Azharuddin Part of BCCI Working Group for Domestic Cricket

In the latest development, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rohan Jaitley, Avishek Dalmiya and Jaydev Shah will be part of a working group formed by the BCCI, to look into domestic cricket. Other members include Yudhvir Singh (central zone), Devajit Saikia (Northeast zone), Santosh Menon (south zone), according to a report in Sportstar. They will be working in cooperation of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Rajiv Shukla, Jay Shah and Arun Dhumal.

ALSO READ – MS Dhoni’s Business Empire Stretches from Gyms to Footwear Brands

It was decided on June 20 by the apex council, that a 10-member committee will look into the matter of compensation package for the season, as well as other aspects. In a letter to the state units, Jay Shah wrote, “I look forward to your continued support as the BCCI moves towards resumption of domestic cricket.”

The group consists of the heads of many state units. Azharuddin heads the Hyderabad Cricket Association, Jaitley is the president of DDCA, Shah is the head of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, while Dalmiya is the Cricket Association of Bengal chief. Lastly, Santosh Menon from Karnataka State Cricket Association heads the unit.

“With so many seasoned administrators part of the panel, we are hopeful of handling the issues and find out solutions,” a BCCI official said.

After a truncated domestic season last year due to the pandemic, the BCCI wishes to hold a full-fledged season. Earlier Sourav Ganguly had told Sportstar, “We will create bio-bubbles. We created bubbles for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy last time. We will have to do the same. Without the bubble, cricket cannot happen even for this season.”

ALSO READ – India vs England 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Signed Up by Surrey for Lone County Match

The working group

Mohammed Azharuddin, Santosh Menon (South zone), Rohan Jaitley (North zone), Avishek Dalmiya (East zone), Jaydev Shah (West zone), Yudhvir Singh (central zone), Devajit Saikia (Northeast zone).

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here