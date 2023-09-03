Mohamed Salah shows no sign of falling out of love with Liverpool as he spearheads new-look side

Mohamed Salah played a part in all three of Liverpool’s goals in their routine win over Aston Villa - Getty Images/John Powell

Jürgen Klopp says Anfield will fall in love with his rebuilt Liverpool. Here was a day when new romances began to bloom, while old flames kept pulses racing.

Mohamed Salah does not look like a man thinking of a separation. There was no hint of a head turned by Saudi riches as he was involved in all three goals against Aston Villa, scoring the third in front of the Kop. Even his celebration was reassuringly low-key for those fearing this could be part of a grand, emotional farewell to a stadium where he has left a permanent imprint.

Salah has scored in 11 of Liverpool’s last 12 home games, underlining why Klopp offered a firm ‘yes’ when asked if the club’s ‘not-for-sale’ stance is entrenched, no matter how absurdly high the Saudi bids reach. As the attacking focal point of an emerging side, losing Salah now would be self-defeating. The accounts could receive a £200 million injection, but what price do you put on a sense of rejuvenation? How do you put a value on those emotional gemstones of hope and belief that another stellar Klopp team is flowering?

There will be a point in the near future when conditions are more favourable to letting Salah go. On the back of this reassuring hammering of a good, expertly coached Aston Villa team, it certainly does not feel like now.

One of Salah’s new team-mates. Dominik Szoboszlai, went so far as to suggest Salah has told the players he is going nowhere. “He wants to stay, he wants to be here and be with us. We are really happy – we need people in the team like him,” said the Hungarian.

Has Salah communicated to his manager? “No. He didn’t tell me, but he didn’t have to. He speaks with his training and performances and behaviour,” responded Klopp.

“We had meetings this week, and the meetings were not about what we did in the past, it was about what we will do in the future. Mo was with the players’ [leadership] committee and had his moments where he was talking and it was nothing like ‘by the way, this is only until next week’ or whatever. He is completely here and if Dom said that, fine. Mo doesn’t have to come into my office and tell me ‘by the way, boss... [I’m not going]’. For me it wasn’t a subject for one second, to be honest.”

Jürgen Klopp (left) shakes hands with Salah following Sunday’s match at Anfield - AP/Jon Super

Whatever Salah’s private thoughts, publicly he looks energised by what is developing around him.

Liverpool’s summer business is reaping instant reward.

It is worth remembering that Klopp is marking a harrowing anniversary as Liverpool manager this week.

On September 7 last season, in the immediate aftermath of a dire 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League, Klopp made his first vow to ‘reinvent’ Liverpool.

Aside from the traumas of lockdown, that proclamation ushered forward the most challenging 12 months of Klopp’s Liverpool career.

Overseeing a transition during the season left Liverpool exposed to inconsistent, occasionally dreadful performances. Klopp had to strike a balance between keeping players he knew were reaching the end of their Anfield career motivated, while reassuring his support base that he shared their concerns about the urgent need for a revamp.

The reconstruction has also had to be undertaken in a world in which Manchester City and Chelsea will never be outbid for the most coveted players, whereas Liverpool must and will stick to their financial plan despite the clamour to live beyond their means.

It has led to some awkward moments such as the club removing itself from the pursuit of Jude Bellingham, and losing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

For all the withering criticism of those mishaps, a clearer vision of Klopp’s Liverpool 2.0 is emerging. Two-thirds of one of the most feared strike forces in Europe has gone and the midfield completely reconfigured.

Two of the four recent signings in the last transfer window – Alexis Mac Allister and Szoboszlai – purred with class on Sunday. Mac Allister was an exhibit in game intelligence as the deep-playing No 6, while Szoboszlai’s superb start continued with the opening goal. His ball striking adds a new dimension to a midfield of pace, vigour and threat.

Dominik Szoboszlai, once again, impressed in the Liverpool midfield - EPA/Adam Vaughan

In this age of overstatement, Klopp usually plays down the qualities of a performance as he looks to the next game. He made an exception this time declaring the performance ‘close to perfect.”

Only a hamstring tweak for Trent Alexander-Arnold could sour Klopp, and presumably Gareth Southgate’s, mood.

If Liverpool can get to September 7 this week – Saudi deadline day – with their squad intact, Klopp will feel well equipped for the challenges ahead.

“I am really pleased he [Salah] is in my team,” said Klopp, smiling for maximum dramatic effect. “He’s a world-class player.”

