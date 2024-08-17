Mohamed Salah scores on opening weekend for record ninth time in Liverpool win at Ipswich

Mohamed Salah has scored in Liverpool's first game of the season nine times - PA/Bradley Collyer

Click here to view this content.

Jurgen Klopp managed only a goalless draw in his first game at the start of an epic Liverpool era almost nine years ago, so his successor Arne Slot will at least have this afternoon at Portman Road over him - if nothing else.

His Liverpool team took a while to get going but when they did at last, the big players that were inherited from the man that went before looked as good as ever. Mohamed Salah has his first goal of the season, and he and Trent Alexander-Arnold look in decisive form already. Both goals came from Liverpool’s right side, including the first for Diogo Jota, made by the Englishman at right-back and then Salah’s cross that followed.

It had been a slow start for Liverpool, taken aback by the intensity of a team and a club back in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years and determined to make the most of it. But after half-time, when Slot substituted Jarell Quansah and brought Ibrahima Konate in his place, things settled down. Liverpool played higher up the pitch. They put more pressure on Ipswich’s passing game and Kieran McKenna’s side gave up chances.

Which is not to say they were without merit, although by the end it felt like a tough day for Ipswich. There is some promise in this side, with new signing Jacob Greaves at centre-back and Leif Davis giving Salah a difficult first half. Rory Delap outran Quansah before half-time down the left and may have made up Slot’s mind about his first substitution. In the end, the quality of Liverpool’s players was too much for the home side to cope with.

Full report to follow

Click here to view this content.

Arne Slot era begins with win – as it happened

03:05 PM BST

More from McKenna

When Liverpool got into their stride and scored their first goal, we can certainly manage that period of the game better. Our response last season was to come out swinging but we will have to find the balance of chasing the equalising goal but also making sure we’re not too open. Our players will learn from that, we’ll be stronger for it.

03:01 PM BST

Kieran McKenna speaks to TNT Sports

I thought we showed plenty of good things that we will need to do well this season. I thought the first half was really, really good. First half we made it difficult for Liverpool. We pressed well, we were aggressive and found a lovely balance with the ball and were brave in our build-up, looking to hurt them in the top line with the physicality we have there. That gives us something to build on. We’re not there yet but we know we are going to improve and that gives us something to build on in the next weeks and months.

02:53 PM BST

Slot continues

I didn’t see them fighting for it in the first half, we lost almost every long ball, every duel. In the second half they were ready, then gaps opened up and you could see we can play quite good football. In the first half our defenders lost too many duels and our attackers didn’t win enough. We have many good players but if we can find another one then we will not hesitate to do that. Mo can score his goals today because of good assists. Mo needs the team and we have not only Mo but great individuals to finish things off.

02:51 PM BST

Arne Slot speaks to TNT Sports

Depends on which half. First taste of Premier League in the first half was as expected, on top of us, very aggressive. The second half was a joy to watch. The first thing I said was that we don’t have to talk about tactics if you lose so many duels. Not that Jarell lost every duel with their No9 many of us lost too many duels up front too,. We needed Ibrahim Konate to win all those balls up to their No9. It was a tactical change. At half-time we showed them that if a team plays one v one then don’t play it short and that I don’t think they can’t keep it up in the second half.

02:39 PM BST

If you’re a punter, this man is a cash machine

Mo Salah now has 300 goal involvements in 350 games for Liverpool 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/H2C0YCmfrs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 17, 2024

02:34 PM BST

Mohamed Salah speaks to TNT Sports

For the ninth season in succession Mo Salah scores in Liverpool's first Premier League season - John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It’s really warm today. It’s tough. I’m always happy to make the difference for the team. I’m glad we won. First game of the season, the crowd is really up. We are experienced and we expected a tough game. The most important thing is that the team wins the game and I’m happy to provide a goal or an assist. New manager, new system, its quite different for us. We have to adapt and take it step by step because many players came late [to pre-season]. Yes, it’s quite different we had Jürgen for a long time but we don’t need to put pressure [on Slot by detailing what exactly the differences are]. We just need to play football and enjoy our game. Let’s see how the season ends…

02:29 PM BST

Full time: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

Liverpool improved significantly in the second half and cantered to victory after Ipswich had shown their pluck and mettle in the first half. Salah, though, showed his class and it all gelled perfectly for Slot after half-time. Positives for Ipswich, too, but they have got to convert more of their chances or they will be toast.

02:27 PM BST

90+8 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

Corner from Ipswich on the left. Good retrieval work from Greaves to fashion a quarter chance for Szmodics but Alisson easily saves his left-foot shot.

02:25 PM BST

90+7 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

Ipswich’s match sponsor gives the award to Jacob Greaves on debut.

02:24 PM BST

90+6 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

To the loudest cheer of the day, Gakpo becomes Liverpool’s first yellow card.

02:23 PM BST

90+5 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

Fine save from Walton when Salah hammers a left-foot volley aiming for the far post from the right and then Harness stops Bradley drifting in round the back, squeezing his angle too tight.

02:22 PM BST

90+3 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

Mac Allister blazes over from the ensuing corner, the ball flying off at 90 degrees from his foot.

02:20 PM BST

90+1 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

Yes, confirmed that it will be eight minutes which starts with another crucial intervention by Greaves at the near post to Stop Diaz turning in Gakpo’s left-wing cross.

02:19 PM BST

90 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

Mohamed Salah is awarded the man of the match perspex bauble by Jermaine Jenas

02:17 PM BST

88 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

SOunds as if there will be eight minutes of stoppage time which neither side would want.

02:17 PM BST

85 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

All the changes have disrupted both sides’ rhythm. Al-Hamadi shoots from 22 yards when Szmodics plays him in from just inside the box. It’s deflected for what would have been a corner if Szmodics hadn’t been three yards offside. Weirdly this lino has called an exceptionally tight one very early and a blatant one very late this half

02:12 PM BST

82 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

Gravenberch quietly having an excellent second half, too, picking the ball up off the centre-backs, spinning and passing forward.

02:10 PM BST

80 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

Chance for Al Hamadi when he is played in down the inside left and tries to finish hastily with his left foot as Alisson rushed out and scuffed it wide.

02:09 PM BST

The man with the Frank Zappa moustache

John Wark was being interviewed on the pitch at half-time at Portman Road. Hard to think of a more appropriate guest for this fixture. Says Ipswich will always be his team, but also: “I played for the two best clubs in the world”. Presume Middlesbrough not part of that list, or indeed that excellent POW XI that got such a good result against the Nazis.

02:07 PM BST

78 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

Robertson motors down the left and whips over a cross that Jota meets with his brow and flashes a header wide.

Gakpo ⇢ Diogo Jota

Tsimikas ⇢ Robertson.

02:06 PM BST

76 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

Bradley ⇢ Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool right-back was the architect of their second-half revival. Liverpool are flooding forward at every opportunity at the moment.

02:04 PM BST

74 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

Some housekeeping – five Ipswich subs over the past 10 minutes:

Johnson ⇢ Burns

Taylor ⇢ Luongo

Harness ⇢ Chaplin

Szmodics ⇢ Tuanzebe

Al Hamadi ⇢ Delap.

This is the ninth season in a row that Salah has started with a goal in the first match for Liverpool.

02:01 PM BST

71 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

And they could have added two more in a minute after defence splitting passes from Gravenberch and Szoboszlai respectively. First Diaz is pushed wide when seemingly through and then Salah shoots tamely from 15yards straight at Walton.

01:58 PM BST

69 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2

A brand new Liverpool in this half, one which moves the ball forward quickly with Alexander-Arnold’s playmaking brilliance to the fore.

01:54 PM BST

GOAL!

Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2 (Salah) Salah exploits Rip van Davis again, creeping in behind him having lurked on his shoulder, to cushion a diagonal, run in from the left and play a one-two with Szoboszlai. For the second time he peels off Davis’ shoulder to roll a typical Salah left-foot finish beyond Walton.

Mo Salah opens his account for the 2024/25 season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PFqNkAXjAW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 17, 2024

01:50 PM BST

GOAL!

Ipswich 0 Liverpool 1 (Jota) Terrific move with Alexander-Arnold to the fore exploiting Davis’s defensive ricketiness. The left-back is caught between pressing A-A and covering Salah and gets stranded in no man’s land. Alexander-Arnold slips the perfect pass to Salah who runs unopposed into the box, draws Woolfenden and then puts it on a plate for Jota to scoop into the net.

Diogo Jota bags Liverpool's first Premier League goal under Arne Slot 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OmiuSV4XFY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 17, 2024

01:50 PM BST

59 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool are knocking now and fashion two chances in 30 seconds as they move into fifth gear. First Szoboszlai’s shot from 18 yards is blocked by Woolfenden and then Diogo Jota makes a complete mess of a back-post header from Alexander-Arnold’s cross, heading it the wrong way instead of back towards the goal.

01:47 PM BST

57 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Extraordinarily slick move between Szoboszlai and Alexander-Arnold and Jota sets up Diaz to run into the box and scoop a shot, under great pressure from Walton, on to the roof of the net. Walton appeared to clip him after he got the shot off but the referee wasn’t convinced and VAR backs him up.

01:44 PM BST

55 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Big penalty shout for Ipswich when the referee puts his whistle to his lips after Van Dijk seems to wrap an arm around Delap as he tried to spin on to Davis’s left wing cross. But the flag went up for offside and the ref was spared having to make a decision when VAR backed up the linesman.

01:42 PM BST

53 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Scratch that, Burns is back on, at least while Ben Johnson receives his instructions. Alexander-Arnold’s error lets Davis in round the back to feed Delap but Mac Allister cuts it out.

01:40 PM BST

51 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Burns cannot continue, having popped something while battling Robertson out on the right.

01:39 PM BST

49 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Szoboszlai laces a wonderful diagonal out to Diaz on the left. The Colombia winger controls the ball, knocks it inside Tuanzebe and then lets fly, aiming for the top right but doesn’t get the bend. And the ball heads off towards the corner flag.

01:37 PM BST

47 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

From Alexander-Arnold’s corner on the left the ball drops to Salah who threads a curling shot towards the bottom left corner until Greaves gets a shin on it and prevents what looked like a certain goal,.

01:35 PM BST

46 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Ipswich kick off after the substitution which must be down to an injury. Konate spent the last few minutes of the first half warming up. Mac Allister takes the ball and exploits the fact he wasn’t fouled to win a corner off Tuanzebe.

01:33 PM BST

Half-time substitution

Konate ⇢ Qansah

01:21 PM BST

Half-time verdict

The roar at the half-time whistle tells a story: the home support is pleased with this Ipswich performance. Ipswich have shown that they are ready to compete. Liverpool look a bit flat. The hardest thing is the goals, however, and those have looked less easier for Ipswich. They have threatened from set-pieces and one good Liam Delap run down the left. Otherwise they are learning that Premier League referees are much less tolerant.

01:18 PM BST

Half-time: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

After only a minute of sterile stoppage time, Ipswich depart to a standing ovation. They have been the better side in terms of energy, promise and attacking threat while Liverpool look like a side coming to terms with new management, waiting for a spark, struggling for coherence as they switch from hammer and tongs to the dental drill approach.

01:17 PM BST

45 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Some short, probing passing across Ipswich’s 18-yard line between Diaz, Mac Allister and Salah ends when Salah rolls the ball into the path of Alexander-Arnold who harpoons a shot with his right instep over the bar.

01:15 PM BST

43 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Marvellous control from Delap to take a long diagonal down with a velvety trap in full stride and round Quansah to cross. Liverpool defend in numbers.

Ipswich Town playing with all the necessary intensity for the Premier League. A little more finesse and they might have a goal too. Liverpool have much more of the quality as one would expect but they are open to the counter-attack. Leif Davis is having a fine game at left-back against Mo Salah. Only another 65 minutes for him to hold out. Two good young English centre-halves on either side: new signing Jacob Greaves for Ipswich and Jarell Quansah for Liverpool. Greaves is left-footed which makes him a rarity in that position. At 23, this is his Premier League debut. Quansah is a silky player, preferred by Arne Slot to Ibrahima Konate.

01:13 PM BST

41 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Ipswich free-kick and they send their centre-backs up. they take it quickly and catch Liverpool out down the left, standing up a cross that Tuanzebe loops on to the roof of the net but not before giving Alisson kittens for a second or two as he backpedalled frantically.

01:11 PM BST

39 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Burms should really have been sent off for grabbing the ball with his arm while on the deck to stop Robertson, who had tackled him, storming upfield. He has already been booked and that was a naild-on yellow.

01:10 PM BST

37 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Excellent work from Jota to take the ball back to goal, spin and leave Luongo. He strides forward and his through ball is picked off by Morsy who’s attempted pass back invites both Walton and Diaz to go for it. Walton scrambles across and gets there in the nick of time with a headlong dive to the right of the penalty spot.

01:08 PM BST

35 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

It has been a slow start from Liverpool in the urgency of their midfield passing but their ability to break the lines with a ball over the top is a real danger.

01:06 PM BST

33 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Diaz has had some treatment for reasons unknown but seems fine.

01:05 PM BST

31 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Ipswich have been on the front foot while Liverpool are playing in third gear, but still winning corners every five minutes. The latest, the sixth, is another Robertson inswinger from which Ipswich turn a solid defensive interception into attack. Hutchinson hares off upfield down the right, hesitates then cuts in to shoot with his left. Alisson makes an easy safe to his left.

Jermaine Jenas suggests the slow pitch is hampering Ipswich’s counter-attacking. Expect a heavy half-time watering.

Sheeran makes the most of his 45 minutes - REUTERS/David Klein

01:00 PM BST

28 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Davis gets back to make an excellent recovery tackle on Salah after the Egypt goalmachine was played in behind with a cute pass. Once again the corner is an isnwinger, once again Walton makes the save during a six-yard box melee if not as comfortably as before

12:57 PM BST

26 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Jota and Diaz combine to win a corner after a good tackle from Tuanzebe. This time on the left. Alexander-Arnold spins it under the crossbar and Walton gobbles it up.

12:56 PM BST

25 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Ipswich fans rightly complain of double standards when Qaunsah gets away without a booking for a shirt-tug and seconds later Burns is yellow-carded for catching Mac Allsiter’s heel. “Who’s the Scouser in the black?”

12:54 PM BST

23 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Lots of shots of Ed Sheeran in the crowd every time Ipswich do something positive. Apparently he’s leaving at half-time to fly to Serbia for a gig. Poor Serbians…

12:52 PM BST

21 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Robertson’s foul on Burns gives Ipswich a free-kick on the right out by the touchline. Morsy lofts the cross to the far post and Greaves easily wins the aerial battle to power a low header towards the right post. Alisson gets down smartly to save and smother.

12:50 PM BST

18 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Salah is lurking persistently in the gap between Davis and Greaves and almost gets in on goal again. Feels like a matter of time.

Another Liverpool corner on the right swung in again by Robertson and Walton comes out to punch it out. Diaz concedes a free-kick by grabbing on to Burns who was shielding the clearance and waiting for reinforcements.

Davis battles Salah - Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

12:46 PM BST

15 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Slick passing between Gravenberch and Szoboszlai sends Salah down the right and Greaces blocks the cross, turning it behind for a corner that once again Greaves and co defend well.

12:45 PM BST

14 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Hutchinson is deservedly booked for a sliding tackle on Quansah that gets him there three seconds too late. Bit of a hospital pass from Robertson across the 18-yard line.

12:43 PM BST

12 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Bright start from Ipswich but their passing in the last third has not been up to snuff so far. Walton rushes out of his area to welly away a long ball over the top to stop Salah running on to it.

12:42 PM BST

10 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Ipswich bomb forward with a 3 v 2 overload but Hutchinson messes up the release pass to Chaplin down the left and Alexander-Arnold intercepts.

12:41 PM BST

8 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Salah, even more prominent because of the hair transplant, wins a corner on the right with persistence. Robertson takes to the near post and Greaves head it out and Ipswich counter.

12:40 PM BST

6 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Woolfenden’s foul on Jota moves the ball 20 yards further forward in instalments of free-kicks and the centre-half is booked for pulling the shirt. Robertson swings the ball in from the left but it sails over the box and out for a goalkick.

Players take the knee before kick-off - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

12:36 PM BST

4 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Burns has a bog shout for a penalty but the referee rightly waves it away. Ipswich have started with real pace and confidence but Tuanzebe halts their momentum with a foul on halfway.

12:35 PM BST

3 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Greaves flies into a tackle and knocks Mac Allister over but perfectly legally and when they recycle Hutchinson is played in down the inside right by a poor Van Dijk pass to spin and shoot. Quansah makes the vital block, reading the danger perfectly.

12:32 PM BST

1 min: Ipswich 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool kick off and shift the ball back to Alisson who chips it up the left for Robertson and his cross is cut out by Greaves and Ipswich move the ball back upfield with some rapid passing.

12:29 PM BST

Out come the players

Liverpool in all red apart from their piping and pinstripes, Ipswich in royal blue/white/royal blue. No Joe Gomez on the bench for Liverpool – he is reported to be considering a transfer offer.

12:22 PM BST

Ipswich have Christian Walton in goal

He was their League One promotion keeper but a pre-season injury opened the door for Vaclav Hladky to play 45 games of the Championship promotion campaign. But he turned down the offer of a new contract and left as a free agent, ultimately for Burnley and Kieran McKenna brought in Arijanet Muric from the Clarets. But Walton gets first dibs in nets because Muric has had a knock.

12:18 PM BST

Good afternoon

Rob Bagchi here now. Thanks to Ellen McLaughlin for starting the blog off. Have you read Jamie Carragher’s analysis of Arne Slot’s prospects?

If not, help yourself…

12:14 PM BST

The warm-ups are underway at Portman Road

Can Liverpool take three points against Ipswich Town this afternoon? - PA/Bradley Collyer

Conor Chaplin ready to go at Portman Road - Getty Images/Julian Finney

Liverpool begin life after Jurgen Klopp at Portman Road in their opening Premier League fixture - Getty Images/Bradley Collyer

Kalvin Phillips has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan from Manchester City - Getty Images/Julian Finney

12:06 PM BST

‘I am not thinking too much about first game’

Liverpool manager Arne Slot talks to TNT:

On his first Premier League match:

I’m definitely looking forward to it … it’s all about getting a result … it’s all about preparing the team … not thinking too much about first game or new stadium or whatever it is … the job is the same whether you work in Holland or here, you want to prepare in the best possible way and that’s what we’ve tried to do.

On the team’s pre-season performances:

Jurgen [Klopp] and Pepijn [Ljinders] left the team in a really good place … full of energy … I do think our results [in pre-season] were a bit better than the way we played. We had some wins where the game was not as clear as the result might look … but very positive with the way we have worked until now … we have to be competitive against a good Ipswich team … there will always be one or two differences [in playing styles] which is normal because we are not the same people.

On his team selection:

But I’m hoping and expecting that many things will still be the same … Ryan Gravenberch has the attributes to play [number six] but has to develop in that position … he is comfortable with the ball and can keep running.

11:59 AM BST

The Premier League show has come to Portman Road

Portman Road looks magnificent in the August sunshine. Back in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, there is a keen sense of optimism and a strong smell of fresh paint around the ground.

There are lots of infrastructure requirements for clubs who come up to the Premier League after a long absence – or for the first time.

It will have been a busy summer for Ipswich but days like these are what makes it all worth it. The club’s staff all look very motivated.

Ask for directions and they are just as likely to walk you there themselves. Norwich City legend Peter Crouch is pitchside with Joe Cole for TNT Sport. The Premier League show has come to town.

As for the teams – new Ipswich signing Kalvin Phillips starts on the bench. The Liverpool line-up looks strong.

Kalvin Phillips has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan from Manchester City - Getty Images/Julian Finney

11:49 AM BST

‘It is a great occasion for the club first and foremost’

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna speaking to TNT sports:

We’re excited. It is a great occasion for the club first and foremost. The first game here in the Premier League in 22 years and we want to make the most of it.

On team selection:

It is the core of the group that we have had to be honest, ten of the starting team are making their first starts in the Premier League today. We have seven of the group that have been with us since League One, so it is a fantastic opportunity for those boys. We hare still in the process of integrating new signings, Liam [Delap] has come in to the team today and we have some players on the bench too that we think will improve us going forward.

On staying at the club and interest:

I feel like I wanted to be here for sure, I wouldn’t say I owed it but I wanted to be here. The club has been amazing with me offering me my first chance in management at 35 years old. We have been on an incredible journey. I wanted to be the one leading this team out in the Premier League this season, it feels like the right thing and the right place to be.

11:47 AM BST

The visitors have arrived

Virgil van Dijk is one of three Liverpool players with their future still up in the air, alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent-Alexander Arnold - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

No place for Harvey Elliott in the starting XI - Reuters/David Klein

Liverpool have new manager Arne Slot in the dugout at Portman Road - Getty Images/Julian Finney

11:40 AM BST

Premier League predictions

Who will win the title? Who will finish in the top four? Which teams will be involved in the relegation battle? Our experts have been giving their views on how they think this season will pan out.

11:36 AM BST

Pick your team

11:29 AM BST

Ipswich Town team news

The hosts’ starting XI includes three players who joined over the summer – defender Jacob Greaves Omari Hutchinson and Liam Delap all feature at Portman Road this afternoon.

New signings Kalvin Phillips and Sammie Szmodics are both on the bench.

11:25 AM BST

Here is Arne Slot’s first line-up!

New era starts at Liverpool under Arne Slot this afternoon – eight players who started Jurgen Klopp’s final game in charge start at Portman Road.

Diogo Jota starts for the visitors but there is no place in the starting XI for Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott.

Interesting to note that Joe Gomez is not with the squad. The defender is looking at transfer options in the final two weeks of the window.

Team news is in for #IPSLIV ✊🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 17, 2024

11:22 AM BST

Famous Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran

The life-long Ipswich fan is at Portman Road this afternoon – for his team’s first Premier League match for 22 years.

Sheeran purchased a 1.4 per cent stake in the club and has been the club’s main shirt sponsor since 2021.

Famous Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran (right) is at Portman Road this afternoon for the game - Getty Images/John Powell

11:13 AM BST

Team news is fast approaching

With clubs now allowed to announce their starting XI’s from 75 minutes before kick-off, we should get both line-ups in just a matter of minutes.

01:18 PM BST

Having a wager?

Betting on the football today? Take a look at these best betting sites for free bets and betting offers.

01:16 PM BST

Preview: Thoughts of Bob and Bobby

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of Ipswich Town vs Liverpool from the Premier League. Traditionally this would be the fixture that would allow me the indulgence of quoting liberally from Tom Boswell’s essay ‘Why time begins on opening day’, about a pristine fixture list incarnating hope and why Everests of hysteria provoked by football these days have not wholly destroyed the sense of optimism each new season brings. But since some Premier League vandal/berk decided to shift opening day to a Friday night, that would be a bit passé

Instead, then we had better begin with the prospect of Kieran McKenna’s vibrant Ipswich Town team, after back-to-back promotions, playing the club’s first Premier League match since May 11 2002 when Messrs Bramble, Hreidarsson, Holland, Bent and Bent were, rather ominously, gubbed 5-0 by Liverpool. Twenty-two years on, they take on the Reds again but in far better shape by virtue of Leif Davis, the EFL king of the assist, the wonderful control of Conor Chaplin and some very astute signings in Jacob Greaves, Liam Delap and tying up a long-term deal for Omari Hutchinson, too. Their success over the past two seasons has been built on getting off to a flyer, winning six of their first eight in League One and seven of their first eight in the Championship. McKenna will have them primed to fly out of the traps this afternoon.

As for Liverpool, who finished in third last season, nine points behind Man City but 14 ahead of fourth-placed Villa, the new manager Arne Slot has overseen good pre-season victories over Betis, Arsenal, Liverpool and Sevilla, having great fun with Jürgen Klopp’s train set and employing some interesting tactical tweaks with Harvey Elliott as a 10 and an all out 4-2-4 at times when going forward. He has also used 4-3-3 and 4-1-4-1 during the friendlies and will be interesting to see how they adapt to cope with Ipswich’s well-grooved fluency, particularly down the left. Town haven’t won a top-flight first fixture since 1993, Liverpool have not lost one since 2012 but have drawn the last two.

It feels appropriate that it is Liverpool who are the visitors for Ipswich’’s return, their rivalry from 1975-82, won by Bob Paisley’s Liverpool but with some unforgettable moments for Bobby Robson’s side, adorned the game. Let’s hope today is a reprise.