Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr scoop FWA awards after success for Liverpool and Chelsea

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has been voted the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year, with Chelsea’s Sam Kerr scooping the women’s award.

Liverpool forward Salah, who also won the award back in 2018, received 48 per cent of the vote, with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne finishing second and Declan Rice of West Ham third.

Kerr was an equally convincing winner, claiming 40 per cent of the vote ahead of Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema in second place and Lauren Hemp of Manchester City in third.

Kerr is the second Chelsea player to win the award since its creation in 2018, with Fran Kirby the inaugural winner back then.

FWA chair, Carrie Brown, said: “Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country.

“As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.

“The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognised by our members.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

It is the first time the vote for the Women’s Footballer of the Year has been open to the full FWA membership, having previously been decided by an expert panel.

FWA Executive Secretary, Paul McCarthy, added: “This absolutely vindicates the decision to make the vote for the Women’s Footballer of the Year open and shows the huge level of interest and expertise within our membership for the women’s game.”

Salah and Kerr will receive their awards at the Footballer of the Year Dinner on May 5.