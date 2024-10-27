Mohamed Salah the man for big moments as Liverpool striker haunts Arsenal yet again

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

So often when Liverpool need him Mohammed Salah comes up clutch. Arsenal have their star boy in Bukayo Saka. Liverpool still have their star man.

Just when it felt that Arsenal had weathered the second-half storm and that they would powerfully re-establish their own Premier League title challenge they were denied by a forward who delivers every season. And does so in the important games.

“One of the things that top players have is they are always available and they show up in big games. That is what you need if you are a big club like we are and Arsenal are. Mo was that today,” said Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and that summed it up precisely.

Salah has to be the definition of a big-game player. It is now, in fact, 61 goals or assists from him in 72 games against the traditional other “big” Premier League clubs: Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea who he scored against last Sunday and also claimed an assist in that 2-1 victory.

Arsenal will certainly be glad to see the back of him if this is, indeed, his last campaign at Liverpool. Although even writing that sentence, and given Salah’s current contract runs out next June, seems incredible. Surely it cannot happen?

This is the eighth season in a row the Egyptian has scored against Arsenal and even if in some of those earlier campaigns they were not the force they now are, it is still a traditionally grand encounter when these teams meet.

Salah now has 164 league goals for Liverpool in 273 games, one ahead of Robbie Fowler (379 games), and only seven players have scored more in the Premier League era. And, yes, there was football before 1992 and even if he signs a new deal Salah is clearly unlikely to overtake Ian Rush, for example.

But in Premier League terms he is indisputably Liverpool’s greatest goalscorer and the likelihood is he will catch Thierry Henry (175 in 258) and even Frank Lampard (177 in 609) this season. But will he be at Anfield beyond that?

Salah has already hinted he is leaving, stating last month that this was his “last year” at Liverpool – which technically it is – although we heard that before, when he then went on to sign a new three-year deal in July 2022. Maybe he wants more years now than Liverpool are prepared to offer, given the 32-year-old’s age, maybe he simply knows the offers from the Saudi Pro-League as a free agent will blow anything they can offer out-of-the-water. Maybe it is a game of brinkmanship.

Given Salah’s obsession with wanting to be the best, with driving himself then would be really leave European football so apparently prematurely? That is the multi-million pound question.

Whatever the negotiation it does remain extraordinary to think that as things stand it is just eight months before he goes – and he could sign a pre-contract with a club outside England in January – especially when he continues to be so vital; so irreplaceable.

Salah scored his eighth goal of the season with a side-foot finish - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Arsenal will review Salah’s equalising goal and rue their bad luck and also their poor defending – which was maybe a result of that bad luck. It came in the 81st minute when they were still going for it to extend their lead but by then Arsenal had lost Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber to injury which meant their back-four was makeshift and unfortunately a little rickety: Thomas Partey, Ben White, Jakub Kiwior and 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Liverpool will review it and conclude it is another example of Salah’s hunger for goals, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s superb delivery (and he had a poor passing game before that) and Darwin Nunez’s selflessness as he ran onto the full-back’s clever chip forward. Other strikers would have shot but Nunez squared it for Salah to side-foot what was his eighth goal of the season (to go along with seven assists).

But what was Kiwior doing? He did not help out Lewis-Skelly as he ran across to neither cut out the pass or cover. Arsenal will come in for criticism for not holding on – as title winners have to – and that goal can be analysed and pulled apart but Salah is exceptional; a phenomenon, a difference-maker.

A draw was, despite Mikel Arteta’s assertions that Arsenal were the better team, a fair result. The winners? Both teams continued to seek the points but the victors were at home, 200 miles north. City of course are top after nine games – a point ahead of Liverpool and five in front of Arsenal who, the argument went, would be out of it had they lost and Liverpool taken a seven-point lead over them. Maybe so. Where does a five-point deficit leave them?

Arsenal were outstanding in the first-half with Declan Rice producing his best performance of the season as he ran the midfield and Saka unstoppable as he returned from injury, as he took the captain’s armband and as he gave Andrew Robertson a torrid time. That was encapsulated by Saka’s goal, his 50th in the league for Arsenal, as he ran onto a smart through ball from White to cut inside Robertson and beat Caoimhin Kelleher at his near post.

Virgil van Dijk cancelled that out with a close-range header from a corner flicked by Luis Diaz – Partey will not want to watch that one again as he was brushed aside by the Liverpool captain – before Mikel Merino restored Arsenal’s lead with another header, and his first goal for his new club, from a Rice free-kick.

Despite Liverpool’s apparent dominance after the break, Arsenal appeared set to hold on for what would have been a famous win; a statement victory. Instead, as so often has happened since he joined Liverpool in 2017, it was Salah who intervened to prevent that and make a declaration of his own.

07:28 PM GMT

Thanks for joining us

That brings to an end our coverage of this Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool. Thank you for joining us.

07:27 PM GMT

Adversity ‘will make us better’, says Arteta

When asked in the press conference if it feels like nothing is going for Arsenal, Mikel Aretea said: “No. This is football. It will make us better and it is. To compete in the manner we did in the game, I said we were going to be flying on Sunday and we did.

“We needed to grab the points to reflect where we are and where we want to be. We couldn’t, but for sure we are there.”

07:25 PM GMT

Slot on title race

Discussing the title race, Slot said: “I know you guys like to talk about title contenders, that’s part of your job. Can you get a result in a difficult away game as this one? The way we did it pleased me a lot.

“The way we can compete with such a strong Arsenal team in their stadium is pleasing to see. But where that ends up leading to, I can’t say.”

07:24 PM GMT

Slot full of praise for ‘top player’ Salah

Discussing Mohammed Salah, Slot told Sky Sports: “He’s available for us as well. That’s one of the things top players have and they show up in the big games. That was a big game for us, just like last week when he turned up with a goal and an assist as well.

“If you’re a big club, you need these quality players or you won’t get the results. You need the players who can get the difference for you. We have to give credit to Trent and Darwin in that goal.”

07:23 PM GMT

‘We were so strong’, says Slot

Speaking to Sky Sports, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said: “Going two times behind against a very strong and good Arsenal team, to get a point is pleasing ton see because we had to play an away game in Europe this week.

“To go two times behind with the fans being so loud and the team coming back so strong in the second half, I didn’t feel we deserved to go in 2-1 behind.

“It’s very pleasing to see we had the energy and we were so strong to fight back in the game. We did really good but we were really strong today.”

07:17 PM GMT

Goal was ‘very easy’, says Van Dijk

More from Virgil van Dijk, speaking to the BBC about his goal, he said: “It’s very easy, isn’t it? We analysed that there are some weaknesses we can exploit and this was one of them.”

On the title race: “I think someone said to me last year, Man City lost here and they won the league. We’re in October. I’ve read so many things that Arsenal are out of the title race if they lose.

“We’re in the business where you can be on top one week and then not. We are in October and let’s see what it brings us at the end of the season. Enjoy the ride.”

07:14 PM GMT

Walcott ‘disappointed with lack of intesity’

Speaking on Sky Sports, Theo Walcott said: “Arsenal weren’t missing many of their starting players today. This was an opportunity for Liverpool to show exactly what they were made of.

“I was disappointed with their lack of intensity. I don’t want Arsenal to lose that, the ability to put teams to the sword.”

07:12 PM GMT

Keane ‘worried about Arsenal mentality’

Speaking on Sky Sports, Roy Keane said: “I’m starting to worry about this Arsenal mentality now, you’re 2-1 up and I’m still looking going ‘go on try and win the game’.

“There’s elements of Arsenal now, it’s happened most of the season, when they get themselves in front - don’t mind excuses about injuries or going down to ten men.

“They always seem to sit back in as if: ‘We’re setting up for 2-1, we’ll try and get something on a set piece.’

“Instead of going - go and get the third goal because Liverpool were there for the taking if they wanted to go for it but it was almost: ‘Lets hope we can win 2-1.’

“When you’re up against good players like Salah then they’re good enough to punish you.”

07:03 PM GMT

Arteta unsure of severity of latest injuries

Mikel Arteta tells Sky Sports that Martin Odegaard is still a “bit far away” from returning to action.

He says he does not know how serious the injuries to Gabriel and Jurrien Timber are.

07:00 PM GMT

Saka on return from injury

Discussing his return from injury and his goal, Saka told Sky Sports: “I hate missing games it was really frustrating to be on the side watching but I just had this game in my mind that I would do everything to come back for this game and I was happy to be back out there today.

“I tried to keep the keeper guessing. I think it was a nice finish. I’m feeling good. I thought I could finish the game but the gaffer took me off.”

Saka scored the first goal on his return from injury - Shutterstock/Neil Hall

06:57 PM GMT

Saka ‘disappointed’ at Arsenal ‘sinking back’

Discussing the result on Sky Sports, Bukayo Saka said: “Just a bit disappointed, credit to Liverpool they’re a good team but we just feel like we didn’t show our best selves for the full 90 minutes

“I think first half we showed our qualities we dominated, we gave them nothing, they only scored from a set piece. I don’t think they had an other chance but second half we sunk back a bit and weren’t at our best.

On why the game changed he said: “I don’t know I just feel maybe Liverpool started to have more momentum. They won more duels than us,they kept possession more than us and then naturally the omentum goes to them and we have to defend more.

On whether Gabriel going off had a psychological impact he said: “Yeah of course, he’s a big player for us but that’s not an excuse. We have to adapt, we have to do our best whoever’s on the pitch.”

06:51 PM GMT

Van Dijk on contract situation

Van Dijk recently said he has opened talks with Liverpool about signing a new deal.

The 33-year-old has been at Anfield since January 2018 and his current contract runs out at the end of the season.

Discussing the situation just now, he said: “I’m very calm. Let’s see what happens towards the end of the season. I’m enjoying my football, physically and mentally. Keep enjoying the game because it’s a beautiful game that we play and I play.”

06:44 PM GMT

‘We take the point and we move’, says Van Dijk

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, speaking to Sky Sports said: “Listen, it’s a very tough place to come. They created a solid team and make it difficult for everyone. To come back twice is a good thing, we take the point and we move.”

On the set piece goal, he said: “They’re very solid in set pieces and I think when I was marked by Partey, he only looked at me. It was a good flick from Lucho. I try to just be important in every set piece that we have and to not concede like we did so that’s very disappointing.”

On whether he is happy with the result, he said: “You play here in London, they have the fans behind them and they created some momentum. You have to be ready to fight because you will have some tough moments. One point and we take it.”

06:40 PM GMT

Salah the difference-maker for Liverpool

Mohammed Salah has now scored in four of Liverpool’s last five Premier League games.

He has already been involved in 11 goals in the league this season for Arne Slot’s side.

Only Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane have scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal.

Mohamed Salah has now scored the same amount of Premier League goals as Robbie Fowler (163).



Two Liverpool legends. 🔴#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/xQqifuY4Nb — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) October 27, 2024

06:37 PM GMT

Set-piece specialists strike again

Arsenal took the lead before half-time following yet another set piece.

Take a look at Sam Dean’s tactical breakdown of Merino’s first goal for the club.

06:33 PM GMT

Where that leaves us

Liverpool failed to return to the top of the table after Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Southampton and instead remain in second place, one point adrift of the champions.

The point takes Arsenal back up to third ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference but they remain four points behind Arne Slot’s side. Here’s how the top four looks:

Manchester City: 23

Liverpool: 22

Arsenal: 18

Aston Villa: 18

06:30 PM GMT

Jesus picks up yellow

Jesus picked up a yellow following the full-time whistle for his protestations over that final decision to give a goal-kick and the card is met with boos from the Emirates.

06:28 PM GMT

Full time: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 2

A wonderful bit of composure from Lewis-Skelly as he is surrounded by three players on the edge of the box but plays a deft pass through to Rice that allows him to drive Arsenal up the pitch.

Jesus looks to have done excellently to win the corner in the dying seconds but a goal-kick is given. Shocking decision. And that was the final moment of an epic encounter that ends in a draw.

06:25 PM GMT

90+5 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 2

Liverpool have a corner down on their left that raises the tension levels but Arsenal head clear before substitute Endo, who replaced Jones, gives away the foul to relieve the pressure completely for a moment.

Nunez gets back and trips Trossard to give away the foul and pick up the yellow. Arsenal are just looking to knock it around the back though and perhaps run the clock down.

06:23 PM GMT

90+1 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 2

Controversy as the game ticks towards 90! Antony Taylor gives a foul for Kiwior’s aerial challenge on Szoboszlai. Havertz doesn’t hear the whistle though and carries on as he prods it past Kelleher. It hits the post before Jesus tucks home.

The Arsenal players are furious but in truth the whistle was blown long before the ball was in the back of the net. It was correctly blown too.

06:20 PM GMT

90 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 2

The ball drops to Jesus who makes room for the shot with some tidy feet. His effort on the half-volley is a well-struck one but Kelleher is able to clutch it above his head.

Kelleher sells Havertz with a delightful Cruyff turn as the striker goes sliding. It came to absolutely nothing but satisfying to see from a keeper nonetheless.

06:18 PM GMT

87 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 2

It’s a double change for Arsenal following the goal as Jesus and Nwaneri come on for Saka and Martinelli. Another youngster that Arteta is happy to throw in to a high-pressure environment.

Havertz is slipped in into the left of the box but standing a cross up the back post. Jesus arrives and looks to side-foot home from a tight angle but Tsimikas blocks for a corner.

06:14 PM GMT

Could Raya have done more?

Watching that live from the press box, my feeling was that Raya should have come off his line to clear the ball before Nunez could cross for Salah to score. Is that harsh? Perhaps, but it felt like it was there to be taken by the goalkeeper. Maybe he was spooked by Nunez’s pace.

06:13 PM GMT

GOAL! Salah equalises for Liverpool

Arsenal 2 Liverpool 2 (Salah) There is more space this time though for Alexander Arnold following Arsenal’s attack down the left. He plays a first-time ball over the top that Nunez runs on to in the right channel. He lays it across to Salah making the run inside and the winger just taps it home into the bottom left corner.

06:11 PM GMT

80 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

The Arsenal fans are doing their bit to help their team see this result through. White is there again to head clear Gakpo’s cross.

Alexander-Arnold looks for a chipped ball over the top to Salah but it’s too straight with too little room in behind and it goes out for a goal-kick.

06:09 PM GMT

Makeshift defence to say the least

Arsenal are now down to their third-choice right-back, second-choice right centre-back, third-choice left centre-back and probably fourth-choice (?) left-back.

06:08 PM GMT

78 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Timber is down once again and it looks like his afternoon is done. He is being replaced by youngster Lewis-Skelly who now has 20 minutes against Salah. This really is a makeshift back four now for Arteta’s side.

Rice pounces to nick the ball high up down Arsenal’s left. Merino lays it off to Havertz on the edge of the box but his strike goes over. It wasn’t coming to him perfectly in fairness.

06:05 PM GMT

75 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Havertz drives past Tsimikas down the right but the full-back does well to recover and get his body between man and ball, allowing Kelleher to collect.

Rice can bring it forward and feeds Saka. The Arsenal winger ambles onwards before digging out a cross towards Havertz. Konate is able to win the header which Kelleher can claim.

06:03 PM GMT

Arsenal being pushed back

Liverpool are pushing Arsenal back and cutting off the exit routes for the home side. The game is now taking place almost entirely in the Arsenal half, with Alexander-Arnold finding more advanced positions and Gakpo seeing plenty of the ball on the left. Salah is also growing into the game. Arsenal need to find a way of keeping the ball.

06:02 PM GMT

72 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Arsenal are defending with all eleven men within 30 yards of their own goal. Salah picks out Szoboszlai on the edge of the box but his curling effort is so tame and floats wide of the left post.

Nunez picks a wonderful volleyed pass into the right channel for Salah to run on to. His cross falls to the feet of Jones but Arsenal put in a fabulous block on his goal-bound effort. Timber is down now...maybe with cramp.

05:59 PM GMT

69 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Declan Rice gives away the foul on Liverpool’s left in an almost perfect reflection of where he took that fabulous free-kick from the right. Havertz is there to prevent the same outcome this time.

Gravenberch gives the foul away for a supposed high boot but that was a poor call. Trossard clutching his face came from the ball hitting his face - not a Liverpool boot.

05:57 PM GMT

66 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Liverpool are really starting to knock at the door but the Arsenal defence is coping with the barrage of crosses coming their way.

Gravenberch has some space about 30 yards out and decides to have a pop off but it’s very high and very wide. Raya picks up a yellow for delaying the restart from the goal-kick.

05:54 PM GMT

64 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Rice pings a lovely ball out to Martinelli. He chops back and forth before digging a cross out directed towards Saka but Robertson wins the duel.

Martinelli has the beating of Alexander-Arnold again going on the outside this time but again his cross is headed away.

Triple change for Liverpool as Szoboszlai, Gakpo and Tsimikas come on for Mac Allister, Diaz and Robertson.

05:51 PM GMT

61 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Partey does well against Diaz taking him on in the box but the ball drops to Nunez. There is an almighty scramble for the ball but Arsenal can just about clear.

Alexander-Arnold picks it up on the edge of the box before shifting it onto his left foot. He takes aim but it’s deflected and loops over for a corner. Robertson’s delivery is headed clear by Havertz.

05:49 PM GMT

59 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

A lovely spin from Salah in his own half sees him skip away from Timber. He drives up to the box before cutting back and playing a cross to Diaz at the back post but his fellow winger was in an offside position.

It feels like Arsenal are happy now to sit in deep and defend their lead. Alexander Arnold takes matters into his own hands and strikes from range but it’s wide of the left post.

05:46 PM GMT

Depleted Arsenal defence

Gabriel’s injury means Arsenal are now without their first-choice right centre-back (Saliba), their first-choice left centre-back (Gabriel) and their second-choice left centre-back (Calafiori).

Their centre-back partnership is currently White and Kiwior. It’s a long way from being ideal.

05:45 PM GMT

55 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

It looks as if Gabriel’s injury was picked up following a collision with Nunez - perhaps a knee issue for the defender. Kiwior is on in his place. Liverpool should be licking their lips at the sight of Gabriel going off and limping down the tunnel.

05:44 PM GMT

54 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Rice is just filling in at centre-back now while Gabriel receives treatment. Diaz skips brilliantly past Partey into the box and looks to nip round White too but it all gets a bit too tight as he runs into Raya.

Salah is fed into the right of the Liverpool box. He digs a dangerous cross out but no Liverpool player can get on the end of it. Gabriel came back on but following that last Liverpool attack he fell to the ground again and it looks like he will have to go off here. Huge blow for Arsenal.

05:41 PM GMT

The lengthy VAR check for Merino’s goal

VAR spent a long time determining whether Merinon was onside

VAR spent a long time determining whether Merinon was onside

VAR spent a long time determining whether Merinon was onside

VAR spent a long time determining whether Merinon was onside

05:39 PM GMT

48 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Someone on the Liverpool bench - Sipke Hulshoff - has picked up a yellow for protestations following a Liverpool foul.

Trossard feeds Havetz into the right of the box but his squared ball looking for Saka is cut out by a retreating Van Dijk. Gabriel has just gone down in some discomfort. This will be worrying for Arteta.

05:37 PM GMT

46 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Arsenal and Trossard kick things off for the second period going from right to left.

Can Liverpool get back in it here or will Arsenal hold on to their lead?

05:26 PM GMT

Rice’s attacking contributions

Bukayo Saka (10) is the only Arsenal player to provide more Premier League assists in 2024 than Declan Rice (8).



Another superb set-piece. 🎯#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/NJayQnJsaC — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) October 27, 2024

05:21 PM GMT

Half-time: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Alexander Arnold picks out the head of Mac Allister inside the area but his effort is straight at Raya.

Gabriel holds off Nunez before winning the foul in the corner and throwing his hands in the air to lift the noise from the home fans.

That was the last action of the half as Anthony Taylor brings an enthralling opening period to a close.

05:19 PM GMT

Merino showing why he was signed

Mikel Merino had a shaky start to this game, by far his biggest in an Arsenal shirt so far, but he has really grown into it over the past 20 minutes or so. That back-post header was the exact sort of goal he was signed to score.

05:18 PM GMT

45+2 mins: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

There will be four minutes of added time to conclude this first half. Liverpool had conceded just three goals in eight games this season. They have now conceded two in the space of 45 minutes against Liverpool. It has been really uncomfortable for them so far.

05:15 PM GMT

GOAL! Merino restores the lead

Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1 (Merino) Rice puts in another sensational ball in from the free-kick on the right that finds Merino who buries his header past Kelleher.

There is a check from the Video Assistant Referee as to whether the Arsenal man is offside but after a really lengthy check the goal is given.

Merino celebrates after giving Arsenal the lead - Arsenal FC/Stuart MacFarlane

05:12 PM GMT

43 mins: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 1

Robertson is desperately telling players to back him up as the ball looks to be working its way out to Saka. The winger does pick it up and while Liverpool clear his cross, they give away another foul towards the right of the pitch, ten yards higher than the edge of the box.

05:10 PM GMT

41 mins: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 1

Saka picks it up and skips past Robertson again. He is now being doubled or even tripled up on and Nunez puts a challenge in that looks like a certain foul on the edge of the box but nothing given by Anthony Taylor.

Merino looks to clip one over the top of the Liverpool defence for Martinelli but Konate adopts a better starting position to sweep up this time.

05:07 PM GMT

Arsenal’s wingers causing problems

Arsenal are the dominant team now, with Liverpool struggling to contain Saka and Martinelli. The pressure on Liverpool’s backline is building... but Slot’s team could flip this around at any moment. It’s a great match.

05:07 PM GMT

37 mins: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 1

Liverpool can clear the resulting free-kick but Arsenal can keep the attack alive. Merino plucks one out the sky before Arsenal combine to set up Martinelli on the edge of the box. He is off balance as his shot on goal goes well off target.

Liverpool are struggling to get out at the moment as Arsenal win another free-kick that they go short with this time. Martinelli is able to cut in and deliver a cross that Havertz again is not expecting to reach him as it just hits his face. Liverpool win the free-kick and have a moment of respite.

05:03 PM GMT

33 mins: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 1

Martinelli gets into the Liverpool box between Alexander Arnold and Konate. The full-back hangs a leg before Konate flies into the tackle, while getting the ball. Liverpool fail to clear as the ball drops to Havertz but the German fires over.

Panic at both ends in the sides’ defending so far. Saka then rolls past Mac Allister in midfield who is forced into dragging him down and the Liverpool man picks up a booking.

05:01 PM GMT

29 mins: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 1

Martinelli can stand up Alexander Arnold before going on the outside and digging a cross out with his left foot. It runs through to Havertz at the back post but he was maybe not expecting it to reach him as his first touch runs out for a goal-kick.

The wide players have been the real difference-makers in the opening period so far with all four causing problems for their respective full-backs.

04:58 PM GMT

28 mins: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 1

Partey gets another good foot in on Diaz as he looks to beat the Arsenal man down Liverpool’s left.

Kelleher goes long and picks out Salah who combines with Alexander-Arnold. He looks to square the ball across to Mac Allister before the ball nearly drops to Jones but Arsenal can just about scramble it clear. Nervy times at the back for the hosts.

04:54 PM GMT

25 mins: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 1

There was a moment of anger from the Arsenal players before that last free-kick as Diaz appeared to kick the ball away following the decision. No yellow was given and Arsenal - for good reason given their season - took exception.

Saka picks it up on the right before cutting in and letting fly but his effort goes high and wide. He is making such a difference though - looking really dangerous.

04:52 PM GMT

Thrilling start at the Emirates

It has been a thrilling start to this game. Liverpool probably deserve to be level but Arsenal will be furious about conceding so soon after taking the lead. Not least because it’s the second goal they have conceded from a corner in their last two Premier League games.

04:51 PM GMT

22 mins: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 1

Huge chance for the hosts! Arsenal have a free-kick inside Liverpool’s half and Rice sweeps in a sensational ball from the right. It finds Merino who looks to open his body up to volley home on his left foot but he doesn’t make a clean contact and it goes well wide.

The Arsenal midfielder looks to have injured his shoulder in the process. It was a dislocated shoulder in training that delayed his debut for Arsenal following his summer move.

04:49 PM GMT

GOAL! Van Dijk equalises

Arsenal 1 Liverpool 1 (Van Dijk) Van Dijk plays a raking ball forward for Diaz who controls it but Partey just about manages to get the foot in to put the ball behind for a corner.

Alexander-Arnold’s set piece from the left is flicked on by Diaz at the near post and Van Dijk is there to nod home from a couple of yards out!

Van Dijk celebrates after equalising - Liverpool FC/Andrew Powell

04:46 PM GMT

50 up for Saka

Stat attack! Saka’s goal makes him the youngest Arsenal player ever to score 50 Premier League goals (23 and 52 days).

04:45 PM GMT

15 mins: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 0

Merino completely mis-controls the ball on the edge of the box as it runs under his foot. It lands at the feet of Salah who looks to bend it in the near post and but the curl takes it wide of the upright. A let-off for the Arsenal man!

04:43 PM GMT

Emphatic from Saka

Safe to say Bukayo Saka is fit, then... such an emphatic finish and he humiliated Andy Robertson in the process of scoring that goal. As Saka scores, Robertson is on his back in the six-yard box.

Interesting to see that Ben White played the long pass over the top from centre-back. He’s in for William Saliba today and that’s not a pass that Saliba usuall attempts. The Frenchman prefers to play short accurate passes, whereas White has the longer ball in his locker, too.

04:43 PM GMT

13 mins: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 0

Saka’s involvement was the key talking point in the build-up to today and he’s shown why. Simply world-class from the winger and he has made the difference early on.

Liverpool look to respond as Diaz cuts in and whips a ball across but White is there again to head clear. He has had a fabulous start to the game in central defence.

04:40 PM GMT

GOAL! Saka opens the scoring

Arsenal 1 Liverpool 0 (Saka) White plays a fabulous ball over the top for Saka to run on to. The winger gets into the box before cutting back past Robertson with a nutmeg and lashing his effort above Kelleher into the back of the net.

04:39 PM GMT

9 mins: Arsenal 0 Liverpool 0

Partey puts in a good challenge on a marauding Diaz which gets a cheer from the Emirates. Salah looks to slide in Diaz but White is there to cut it out. Arsenal are looking solid early on in their new-look defensive set-up.

04:37 PM GMT

7 mins: Arsenal 0 Liverpool 0

Alexander-Arnold has his first bit of time on the ball and looks for the run of Nunez but Gabriel slides to cut it out well.

Van Dijk gives away the foul for an off-the-ball incident with Havertz. The defender plays a pass before leaving one - or two - on the Arsenal man who was harrying him. A silly decision and he has put his side under a bit of pressure here.

Rice floats it towards Merino. It’s headed clear before Martinelli’s delivery back in is well over-hit.

04:34 PM GMT

5 mins: Arsenal 0 Liverpool 0

Arsenal are able to enjoy their first spell on the ball as they knock it around their makeshift back four. There’s a good noise in the Emirates from the home fans.

Liverpool are happy for Arsenal to have it at the back without applying any pressure - an usual sight in seasons gone for a Liverpool side.

04:32 PM GMT

2 mins: Arsenal 0 Liverpool 0

Kelleher looks long for Diaz down Liverpool’s left who can bring it down and take on Partey. He stands up the Arsenal man before setting up Robertson who wins the foul from Saka down in the left corner. An early chance for Liverpool to bring the big men up.

Alexander Arnold’s delivery is flicked on by Van Dijk but headed away by Arsenal.

04:30 PM GMT

1 min: Arsenal 0 Liverpool 0

We are underway here at the Emirates Stadium with Liverpool and Curtis Jones kicking off from right to left.

Anthony Taylor is the man in the middle this afternoon.

04:29 PM GMT

Last Post played for Remembrance Sunday

The Last Post is played as the players and fans around the stadium pay their respect ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

04:25 PM GMT

Players make their way out

The players are now in the tunnel as the sound of ‘North London Forever’ rings around the Emirates.

The sides make their way out onto the pitch to a huge roar. There is a real sense of importance in the air before this one.

04:20 PM GMT

Fond memories for Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has scored five goals and registered two assists against Liverpool. He hasn’t been involved in more goals against any other side for Arsenal.

Four of his five goals against Liverpool have put his side in the lead in the match.

04:15 PM GMT

Final preparations

Bukayo Saka warming up for Arsenal - Arsenal FC/Alex Burstow

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Curtis Jones during the warm up - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

04:11 PM GMT

Elsewhere this afternoon

Cole Palmer scored the winner for Chelsea in a 2-1 over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge sending Chelsea above Arsenal on goal difference into fourth.

Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by West Ham United following a 92nd penalty by Jarrod Bowen, increasing the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Crystal Palace registered their first win over the season with a 1-0 win at home over Tottenham Hostpur thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s first-half goal.

04:06 PM GMT

Saliba absence a big blow for Arsenal

Arsenal are starting a Premier League game without William Saliba for the first time since the start of last season with the central defender having played every minute since then prior to his red card against Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta’s side have had a 74% win rate and conceded 0.8 goals per game with him in the team compared to a 45% win rate and 1.6 goals conceded per game without him since he signed for the club.

The Frenchman’s absence through injury towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign was a key part of their collapse in the title race with Manchester City.

William Saliba saw red against Bournemouth last weekend - AFC Bournemouth/Robin Jones

04:03 PM GMT

Liverpool fast out the blocks

A win for Liverpool this afternoon would mark their second-best ever start to a Premier League campaign after nine games.

The only other time they have managed 24 or more points at that stage of a season was in 2019-20, when they last won the title.

03:56 PM GMT

Last time out

Arsenal were beaten 2-0 in their visit to Bournemouth in their last Premier League outing as William Saliba picked up their third red card of the season for bringing down Evanilson who looked in on goal.

Ryan Christie opened the scoring for the hosts in the second period before Justin Kluivert added a second from the penalty spot to inflict a first defeat in 16 games in all competition’s for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Meanwhile, Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 at Anfield to return to the summit of the Premier League.

Mohammed Salah gave Liverpool the lead via a penalty in the opening period. Nicholas Jackson equalised for the visitors after the interval but Curtis Jones quickly restored Liverpool’s lead to make it seven wins from eight for Arne Slot’s men.

03:50 PM GMT

Havertz’s home-comforts

Kai Havertz is looking to score in his sixth successive Premier League home appearance and become the only Arsenal player to achieve the feat since Thierry Henry, who managed it on two occasions.

Havertz is looking to score in his sixth successive Premier League home appearance - Getty Images/Rene Nijhuis

03:46 PM GMT

Liverpool’s defensive solidity

Liverpool have conceded the fewest goals of any Premier League side season having let in just three in their opening eight games.

They also have the lowest xG against with 6.2 and at the current rate they are going, they are on course to break the record set by Chelsea of conceding just 15 across the entire season. A trip to the Emirates could do some damage to that particular target.

Liverpool have conceded just three goals in the league this season - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

03:38 PM GMT

Liverpool’s biggest away test this season

Liverpool have won all six of their away matches in all competitions this season, including games away at Manchester United, AC Milan and RB Leipzig. This is unquestionably their biggest test of the campaign so far, though, and it will be fascinating to see how many tactical changes Arne Slot makes in order to counteract Arsenal’s attacking threat. Will Liverpool change their shape or style? Will they be more cautious? Under Klopp, it would not have happened. We’ll know very soon if Slot is different.

03:37 PM GMT

Liverpool can cope with Arsenal’s dark arts, insists Arne Slot

By Gideon Brooks

Arne Slot says his Liverpool side have the experience in their ranks to cope with Arsenal’s growing mastery of the dark arts of game management. Mikel Arteta’s team have been accused of developing a more cynical and pragmatic streak to get them through difficult match situations.

Manchester City criticised Arsenal for pushing the boundaries with time-wasting, tactical fouls and feigning injury when their 10 men held out for a draw at the Etihad in September in the biggest game of the season to date.

Three red cards in just eight games this season, more than any other top-flight club, also suggests the development of a harder, more cynical side to their game. Slot is under no illusions how difficult a proposition Arsenal could be this afternoon but, for all that he preferred to highlight the danger Arsenal present with the ball at their feet, he warned his side could handle themselves as well as anyone if it gets niggly.

“If I look at Arsenal it doesn’t even come to my mind about tactical fouls or dark arts, it only comes to my mind how well they play,” said the Liverpool boss.

“It’s your words that they are implementing those tactics, but the only thing I know is that my players are experienced and they know how to handle certain situations.

“I am not using the words streetwise, I am using the word experienced and you have to cope if the other team is better than you. It’s how you react in those moments.”

03:30 PM GMT

Sam Dean on the significance of Timber’s first start in three weeks

Much of the pre-match focus has understandably been on the fitness of Bukayo Saka, who has been deemed ready to start for Arsenal this afternoon, but it could be argued that the inclusion of Jurrien Timber is even more important for Mikel Arteta’s hopes of victory. Timber has not played since October 1st and it seems like he is coming straight into the team at left-back, where his task will be to deal with Mohamed Salah. His availability is a huge boost for Arsenal, as the other options in that position were not particularly encouraging. Oleksandr Zinchenko, for example, has struggled badly against Salah in the past. Jakub Kiwior is more of a centre-back. And Myles Lewis-Skelly is just 18 years old. Timber is considerably better suited to this particular challenge than those three.

03:29 PM GMT

More Liverpool news from earlier this week

Liverpool have announced the departure of their highly rated director of scouting and recruitment Dave Fallows as part of the ongoing restructure in football operations.

Fallows informed the club several months ago of his intention to quit Anfield, but remained for a transitional period under sporting director Richard Hughes. There is no indication at this stage he has immediate plans to join another club.

His duties are likely to be absorbed by existing staff. It ends Fallows’ 12 year association with the club when he was a key member of a recruitment team hailed for its success in executing the FSG transfer policy.

FSG’s CEO of football, Michael Edwards – who worked alongside through all the club’s major success, said: “Dave has been a trusted colleague for over 10 years and a close friend for two decades.

“I respect his decision and wish him nothing but success with whatever he does next. He and his family will always be welcome at our club after the contribution he has made. We will miss him.”

Fallows joined Liverpool in 2012. He previously worked for Manchester City, Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers.

03:28 PM GMT

Fancy a bet?

Title contenders Liverpool and Arsenal face off at the Emirates today. Back your selection with these best betting sites.

03:26 PM GMT

Subscribe to our football newsletter

03:26 PM GMT

Arne Slot urges Liverpool to make statement at Arsenal in title race

Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants to reverse his club’s downward trend of away results at title and top four rivals with a statement win at Arsenal this Sunday.

Slot knows how consequential victory at the Emirates could be for Premier League hopes, with Liverpool failing to defeat Arsenal or Manchester City last season. Wins in those fixtures would have seen Liverpool finish top.

“If you look at Arsenal last season, I think it was seven points between Arsenal and Liverpool,” said Slot.

“The home game was a one-one, the away game Arsenal won. So if we could change the results, which we can’t, to two wins for Liverpool that would have made a difference between the two teams.

“So that’s why if you play your competitor, those games are vital, just like all the others, but maybe these ones even a bit more.”

Liverpool’s broader record against the rest of the traditional ‘big six’ - City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur - underlines where Slot’s side must improve on 2023-24.

When Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to the title in 2019-20, Liverpool collected 22 points from a possible 30 against those opponents.

They have won progressively fewer in the four years since, taking 20, 18, 15 and 12 points respectively.

Parallel to that, Arsenal have become top performers against stellar opposition, taking 19 and 22 points in the last two seasons - the latter seven more than any within that group of six.

So far, Liverpool have already beaten Manchester United and Chelsea this season

“It’s too simple to say if you win those games the league table would have been different,” said Slot.

“Those are the hardest games to win, so you need a certain quality to win those games and if you have that quality then you can compete for the league, in my opinion.”

03:20 PM GMT

The teams are in

Arsenal

Starting XI: Raya; Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber; Saka, Rice, Merino, Martinelli; Havertz, Trossard

Substitutes: Neto, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Nichols, Myles-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus.

Liverpool

Starting XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Substitutes: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton

03:08 PM GMT

A big game in any season, but particularly this one

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Arsenal v Liverpool in the Premier League as Arne Slot’s side look to return to top spot in the division. Despite coming just nine games into the campaign, this clash between last season’s second and third-best sides already feels significant in this year’s title race. Defeat this afternoon for Mikel Arteta’s side would see them fall seven points behind Liverpool, who would in turn leapfrog Manchester City in a return to the summit.

Slot has managed to deliver a remarkably seamless transition after taking over from Jürgen Klopp with Liverpool winning seven of their eight Premier League games so far this season. Much was said about their comparatively easy opening fixture list but their 2-1 win against a resurgent Chelsea side at Anfield last weekend answered a lot of questions over their readiness to go the distance this time around.

It has been a similar story in Europe for Liverpool, with their 1-0 win away at RB Leipzig on Tuesday extending their perfect start to the Uefa Champions League to three games. Arsenal also produced a 1-0 win in midweek, with a home victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, which took them to seven points from their opening three ties in Europe’s elite competition.

It has been less straightforward in the league for Arteta’s side, who have been shaken up by injuries and suspensions so far this campaign. William Saliba’s red card in the 2-0 defeat away to Bournemouth last weekend was Arsenal’s third dismissal of the season. This result brought to an end an unbeaten run of 16 games in all competitions and marked the third occasion in which they have dropped points this season – not so coincidentally aligning with the games they have seen red.

Arsenal’s absentees are likely to play a key factor this afternoon with Martin Odegaard remaining sidelined and it becoming more and more evident as the wait for his return goes on of his importance to the team. Bukayo Saka’s recent hamstring injury has compounded Arsenal’s problems in attack while their defence is suddenly presenting Arteta with several dilemmas too. Saliba is suspended while Riccardo Calafiori is undergoing tests on a knee injury and Jurrien Timber’s availability was “very uncertain” coming into this weekend.