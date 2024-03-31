Mohamed Salah puts Liverpool top after Mac Allister masterclass against Brighton

Mohamed Salah's second-half goal completed the comeback for Liverpool - Reuters/Molly Darlington

Job done for Liverpool at Anfield, over to the Etihad. Jurgen Klopp’s side are top of the league pending the outcome of their title rivals’ skirmish later, but how they had to work for their points.

The 2-1 victory is Klopp’s first over Roberto De Zerbi, and the Italian underlined his credentials as Brighton looked an elite side comfortable in their surroundings.

They led after 84 seconds through the evergreen Danny Welbeck, and could have secured a draw but for Caoimhin Kelleher’s late save from Lewis Dunk and Adam Lallana narrowly missing the target in the closing moments.

But Liverpool’s recovery was impressive, ex-Brighton midfielder Alex Mac Allister tormenting his old club to see up Mohamed Salah for the winner after Luis Diaz’s first half equaliser.

This title race feels like a marathon AND a sprint. Liverpool are still poised heading towards the final straight.

Liverpool 2 Brighton 1: As it happened

04:20 PM BST

Salah wasteful but ultimately the match-winner

12 - Mo Salah had 12 shots v Brighton, his most ever in a Premier League game, the most on record (from 2003-04) by a Liverpool player in a match in the competition, and the most by any player in the top-flight since Zlatan Ibrahimovic v Burnley in October 2016 (12). Persistent. pic.twitter.com/i4jgdRTOLQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2024

04:10 PM BST

Mac Allister on the victory

It was a tough match but at the end we won it so we are very happy. I would rather not concede so early but the mentality of the boys is amazing, which is what you need when you are 1-0 down.

Liverpool's Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister celebrate after the match

04:07 PM BST

Mac Allister on City vs Arsenal

This will be a great football watch. We will watch it, enjoy it. The result is not the most important thing.

03:58 PM BST

FT: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Nervy for Liverpool in the final 10 minutes or so, but they got the win they required before Man City vs Arsenal. On the balance of chances, it was a deserved win for Liverpool but Brighton gave them some nervous moments. Liverpool back top of the league, winning from behind thanks to goals by Diaz and Salah. The Egyptian had 11 shots in the game. Mac Allister was Liverpool’s outstanding player against his former club.

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool i during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion a

03:55 PM BST

95 minutes: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Brighton with a throw deep in the Liverpool half, but the home team defend well and then gain territory. Salah drags a shot wide of the near post. One more minute for Brighton to find an equaliser....

03:53 PM BST

94 minutes: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Welbeck picks up a great position in the right side of the penalty area but he blasts into the side-netting. Liverpool looked porous there, but Welbeck really needed to find a cross. Is that Brighton’s last chance?

03:53 PM BST

92 minutes: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Brighton have Liverpool pushed back in their half, after quick feet from Lewis Dunk. The Anfield crowd is trying to see them over the line.

Elliott finds space on the break, but his pass is too far away from Szoboszlai. Gomez then gifts Brighton the ball back with an aimless cross.

03:50 PM BST

90 minutes: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Excellent goalkeeping from Kelleher to claim a cross but once again Brighton were able to work the ball into a dangerous position.

At the other end, a deflected Salah shot looked destined for the bottom corner but Verbruggen plucked it off the line. Magnificent stop.

There will be SIX minutes of added time.

03:48 PM BST

88 minutes: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Conor Bradley has not stopped attacking throughout this game, but he is aggrieved not to win a corner. Brighton win a free-kick on halfway, with Endo shown his eighth yellow card of the season. Cody Gakpo is about to replace Luis Diaz. Liverpool inching closer to the finish line.

03:46 PM BST

86 minutes: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Liverpool trying to keep the ball and manage the game, but they are looking edgy on the ball in their own defensive third. Brighton getting touches around the box.

Close from Lallana! Lovely cushioned first tough, and the former Liverpool man was not far away from finding the far corner with his right foot. Anfield nervy.

03:43 PM BST

82 minutes: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Now Liverpool have a corner after Diaz cuts inside and sees a shot deflected wide. Lallana and Ferguson are on for Brighton. From the corner, Elliott glances a header towards the back post and Ferguson does well to deal with it.

03:41 PM BST

80 minutes: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Excellent defending from Lewis Dunk to deny Nunez a breakaway, and then from a Brighton free-kick his header is pushed around the post by Kelleher. From the resulting corner, Dunk wins another header and Kelleher claims at the second attempt. How close was Welbeck to getting a touch to it?

03:39 PM BST

78 minutes: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

By the skin of their teeth, Brighton have at least avoided conceding a quickfire third. They remain in the game going into the closing stages. De Zerbi’s team starting to see more of the ball. Energy levels can be tested late in games after the international break.

03:37 PM BST

76 minutes: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Salah shoots straight at Verbruggen when Liverpool looked to have the chance to wrap things up on the counter attack. Harvey Elliott is stripped and ready to come on for Liverpool.

03:34 PM BST

74 minutes: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Quansah and Bradley have improved defensively in the second half, although an improved team performance has helped their cause. Brighton with their most threatening attack from some time as Bradley is forced to turn the ball behind for a corner.

03:33 PM BST

NO GOAL! Offside decision upheld

Boy that was close, but credit to the linesman for just about calling it right in real time.

03:32 PM BST

71 minutes: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Liverpool thought they had their third goal but the flag goes up for offside against Diaz. It was a delicious pass across the Brighton defence from Salah to pick him out, and Diaz’s shot squeezed under Verbruggen. Poor from the goalkeeper. This is very, very tight. I think Dunk may well be playing Diaz onside...

03:30 PM BST

70 minutes: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Liverpool are starting to press Brighton into mistakes in their build up play. Brighton are making a sub: Buonanotte is on for Lamptey. He will be playing on Brighton’s right flank.

03:28 PM BST

67 minutes: Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Liverpool have a corner after a lovely trick from Diaz to wriggle out of pressure. From the second phase of the corner, Baleba was not far away from heading into his own net. It feels like Brighton have run out of puff.

03:25 PM BST

GOOOOAAALL! The Mac Allister-Salah combination delivers

Mac Allister has been trying to put the ball on a plate for Salah all day, and this time the Liverpool forward gets the touch and finish right. It is a very cute pass through bodies into the box for Salah who takes a touch, and rolls the ball into the far corner with the inside of his left foot.

Salah has been terrible all day. But you knew he would deliver eventually. Another superb pass from Mac Allster teed him up. The South American has run the game.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield

03:24 PM BST

64 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Nunez stings the palms of Verbruggen after chopping inside from the left. Brighton are not quite counter-punching to the same extent,

03:23 PM BST

62 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Sound defending from Lewis Dunk up against Nunez in the penalty area. Brighton have six players in a line across the edge of their box. Mac Allister with a another sweet through ball to Bradley, but the right-back cannot pick out a red shirt. Mac Allister has been Liverpool’s best player by a distance. Szoboszlai shoots not far wide from long range.

03:20 PM BST

60 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Gomez tries a Hollywood diagonal which is claimed by Verbruggen. Brighton battle well in midfield, but Quansah gets across to snuff out the danger against Adingra.

03:18 PM BST

57 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Anfield unhappy after Brighton win a free-kick on halfway, but they spurn the chance to keep possession in the Liverpool half after Baleba slashes a shot over. Liverpool have a corner after Estupinan blocks Szoboszlai’s cross. Brighton clear, and then Gomez hacks down Lamptey at the expense of a yellow card. Gomez, Van Dijk and Mac Allister now on yellows for Liverpool.

03:14 PM BST

54 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Liverpool raising the tempo now, and Mac Allister glances a header just wide from Gomez’s inswinging cross. Van Dijk then does well to sweep up and set Liverpool on the attack once again.

Diaz stands up a cross to the back post but Adingra did just enough to get Salah to head wide. He looked destined to score. Liverpool much more aggressive out of possession in this half, man marking the Brighton forwards.

Luis Diaz (L) of Liverpool in action against Jakub Moder (C) of Brighton during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton

03:13 PM BST

52 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Brighton slice the ball out for a Liverpool throw inside their own half. There are shades of Arsenal’s game against Brentford a few weeks ago, which came before Liverpool vs City. Arsenal had to work very hard for a win many expected to be formality.

Salah sweeps the ball wide for Nunez, who works the ball back across for Bradley but his shot was charged down. Baleba with a clean challenge in the Brighton midfield.

03:10 PM BST

49 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Referee David Coote under some pressure again, this time Danny Welbeck is the player shown a yellow card. Dias with a speculative shot from distance that slices well wide.

From the goal kick, Brighton play out through Liverpool ever so well, and Van Dijk is shown a yellow card for a soft foul on Van Dijk. Coote has been a bit card happy in my opinion, it has not been a combustible game.

03:07 PM BST

47 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Liverpool with a sharp start, but Adingra then tests Quansah who looked like he had failed to get enough on his header. The Liverpool youngster did just enough to hold off the Brighton winger. Liverpool pushing so many players forward.

03:06 PM BST

We are back under way in the second half

Neutrals will be hoping for another half like the first. City and Arsenal fans will want Brighton to hold out. Liverpool fans will want any kind of victory.

03:02 PM BST

If anything, they scored too early...

87 - After 87 seconds, Danny Welbeck has given Brighton the earliest 1-0 lead by a visiting side in a Premier League game at Anfield since Tottenham in October 2019 (Harry Kane, 47 seconds). Stung. pic.twitter.com/Xu1m1xqZ8G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2024

02:52 PM BST

Chris Bascombe’s HT verdict

All Liverpool’s defensive problems down their right. All Brighton’s down their left. De Zerbi is underlining his tactical acumen but Liverpool should be ahead after recovering from their early setback and carving out plenty of chances. Mac Allister has been outstanding. Simon Adingra, meanwhile, is giving the kind of performance that might prompt a £100 million summer bid from Chelsea. In other news, what fountain of youth is Danny Welbeck drinking from?

Brighton and Hove Albion's Simon Adingra (left) and Liverpool's Conor Bradley battle for the ball

02:52 PM BST

FT: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Liverpool recover after conceding inside 90 seconds, but on the evidence of the first half you would fancy both teams to score again. It has been a wonderful game to watch, with Brighton’s left flank of Estupinan and Adingra causing all manner of problems, while the Mac Allister-Salah combination has created several chances for Liverpool. Brighton sticking to their guns and playing out against the Liverpool press.

02:50 PM BST

45 minutes+3: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Better form Brighton in the few minutes before half time. Gomez gives the ball away, before Diaz fouls Veltman as he carried the ball forward. The slightest of nudges. Brighton have the chance to put one in the mixer from the free-kick. Mac Allister gets his head to it.

02:47 PM BST

45 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

There will be four minutes of added time to play.

02:46 PM BST

44 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Finally, the game has settled into a slightly more sedate rhythm. Brighton with some supremely slick passing out of their own defensive third, getting their third-man combinations going. They have looked held together by stickytape at times defensively, but in possession there’s been real quality.

02:43 PM BST

41 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Brighton almost loose the ball on the edge of their box, but then that intent to play from deep sees them break forward into dangerous areas. Liverpool rush back and defend.

Then Mac Allister sees a shot deflect wide and Liverpool have a corner.

02:40 PM BST

Anfield not too enthused about the referee

Not saying referee David Coote is a bit slow with his decision making today, but there are many wondering if he put his watch forward.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Pascal Gross is shown a yellow card after fouling Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister

02:39 PM BST

38 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Both teams are living on the edge defensively! Nunez improvises and hooks a shot against the post before Welbeck wastes a promising Brighton counter. Then Bradley finds himself in a promising shooting position but blazes over rather than going across the goalkeeper. Mac Allister then almost finds Salah with another lofted pass over the top.

02:37 PM BST

36 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Brighton win a corner after Moder’s shot deflects off Van Dijk. Welbeck with another stretching channel run in the build-up, he has been excellent so far.

Liverpool breakaway from the corner after Salah’s flick but Adingra does really well to sprint back and get a foot in against Diaz. The Colombian then fouls Gross.

02:35 PM BST

34 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Bradley needs some help, the young Liverpool right-back is all at sea. Estupinan and Adingra combine with a one-two but they fail to pick out a Brighton shirt in the penalty area. Bradley is doing well going forward, involved in a move that saw a Diaz shot saved.

02:32 PM BST

31 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

The right side of Liverpool’s defence has been exposed again, with Welbeck galloping clear but shooting into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Neat play through midfield from Mac Allister to find Diaz spare, and he tees up Salah who had time to pick his spot but his shot from the edge of the box was tame. Cracking game this.

02:30 PM BST

29 minutes: Liverpool 1 Brighton 1

Chance for Brighton with Adingra’s shot blocked, but the flag eventually goes up for offside against Moder. Brighton again looking threatening when they exit down their left down Bradley and Quansah’s side. Flag up for offside against Bradley.

02:28 PM BST

GOOOOAAALL! Diaz levels with poacher’s goal

Will this goal stand? Suggestions of offside against Diaz but did the ball come off a Brighton player last? Brighton’s players were pushing out from a corner, Salah headed it back into the area, Veltman flicked it on and Diaz was alive to find the roof of the net with an outstretched leg on the volley. Goal stands, because of Veltman’s touch.

Liverpool's Colombian midfielder #07 Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League football match

02:26 PM BST

25 minutes: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Liverpool have a corner after a Veltman challenge on Luis Diaz. Lewis Dunk heads clear at the back post, before the flag goes up for offside against Nunez from the next phase.

Then Dunk takes a loose touch in the Brighton box and is almost caught out. That gets the Anfield crowd up. It takes a brave team to encourage the Liverpool press, but Brighton are that team.

High quality start. Not for the first time the Brighton formation has confused Liverpool. But now Mac Allister is starting to pull those strings. He’s found Salah with three perfectly weighted passes already. The Egyptian needs to sharpen up.

02:24 PM BST

23 minutes: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

The flag goes up for offside against Luis Diaz. Mac Allister is back on the pitch and looks fit to continue. Brighton are having problems tracking the runs of Salah, but he has let them off the hook. Liverpool seeing most of the ball now, Brighton need to be wary of growing too passive.

02:21 PM BST

20 minutes: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Another sight of goal for Salah, this time an instinctive, first-time shot with his left foot which was always rising. Mac Allister has stayed down around the halfway line after a challenge by Gross... nothing in that, Mac Allister kicked the bottom of the Brighton player’s boot. Gross is shown a yellow card. One very harsh booking for each team so far. Mac Allister looks in some pain through, around the top of his foot.

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister lies injured on the pitch after being fouled by Brighton and Hove Albion's Pascal Gros

02:18 PM BST

18 minutes: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Perhaps a consequence of scoring so early, but it looks as if Brighton have dropped their defensive line, holding a shape for longer rather than jumping to press. They are packing bodies centrally in their own penalty area when Liverpool look to shoot.

Another half-chance for Salah! Brighton have been warned, again it was Mac Allister with scooped pass over the top. Salah went for the volley on his left foot but was always stretching. Could he have squared for Nunez with his right foot?

02:16 PM BST

15 minutes: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Adingra looking slippery on the break again, isolated against Mac Allister. The Liverpool midfielder is penalised for a slight pull of the shirt and is shown a yellow card. Although replays suggest it was very soft indeed. Liverpool and Mac Allister unfortunate; Klopp shakes his head on the touchline.

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool challenges Simon Adingra of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match

02:14 PM BST

13 minutes: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Mac Allister with time and space to turn and shoot from 25 yards, but his effort flies over the bar. Then Salah gets in behind Estupinan, picked out by Mac Allister’s lovely chipped pass, but Salah’s touch let him down. A lot of the action is coming down that far side at Anfield, through Salah for Liverpool and Adingra for Brighton.

02:12 PM BST

12 minutes: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Brighton win a corner, and are pushing forward in numbers whenever they get the chance. Gross’ delivery loops over everyone and out for a Liverpool goal kick. There are surely more goals to come in this game. Endo does well to win a challenge on Welbeck in midfield.

02:10 PM BST

9 minutes: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

So close to an equaliser from Mohamed Salah, it looked like a trademark left-footed curler was heading for the top corner, but it flashed wide of the post. Verbruggen then players a three-yard pass inside his own box as Brighton show fantastic composure to play out and through Liverpool. Adingra, who looks their main outlet, wins a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Early shout, but Simon Adingra versus Conor Bradley looks like it could be the most decisive battle and lingering image of this game.

02:09 PM BST

7 minutes: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Bradley leading the charge for Liverpool from right-back. Brighton would not be the first team on your list when it comes to defending a narrow lead for the best part of 90 minutes.

Attack may well prove the best form of defence for them, with Adingra feeding a dangerous ball in from the left, before Salah sees a shot blocked. This game is wide open.

02:06 PM BST

5 minutes: Liverpool 0 Brighton 1

Brighton have lost just one of their last eight matches against Liverpool in all competitions and they are making things uncomfortable again. Mohamed Salah picks up a pocket of space in midfield but Brighton get back and defend. Then Nunez goes down in the box claiming a shirt pull from Estupinan... not quite enough to overturn the on-field decision of no penalty. The Brighton left-back lost his bearings, though.

02:04 PM BST

GOOOOAAALL! Danny Welbeck hammers Brighton in front within 90 seconds

The former Manchester United and Arsenal forward has silenced the Kop. Adingra had space to break into down the Brighton left with Bradley advanced, Gross made a nuisance of himself to keep things alive in the box, before Welbeck unleashed a fierce, first-time shot that flew past Kelleher. Cracking finish. Game on, now.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck scores their first goal

02:02 PM BST

1 minutes: Liverpool 0 Brighton 0

It looks like Brighton are operating with a back four; Veltman at right-back with Lamptey ahead of him in an attacking right-wing position. Adingra carries the ball forward well down the left for the visitors....

02:01 PM BST

KICK OFF!

Brighton get the game under way, attacking the Kop end in the first half at Anfield.

01:56 PM BST

The players are on their way out at Anfield

Alexis Mac Allister facing his former club. With Endo in the Liverpool side, Mac Allister will likely operate in a more advanced role today. A warm embrace between Jurgen Klopp and Roberto De Zerbi.#

A Liverpool fan holds up a sign asking for Darwin Nunez's shirt ahead of the Premier League match at Anfield

01:48 PM BST

Alexander-Arnold on Anfield during the warm-ups

You get a feeling when you come out on to the pitch that there’s a little bit of magic in the air and hopefully it can go our way. You know how intense these games are so you need to make sure you’re ready for it and going into the game full confidence.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp before the match

01:40 PM BST

Lallana reunited with Klopp at Anfield

Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Lallana and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp before the match

01:29 PM BST

A potential job interview for De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi being a candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp is the inescapable sub-plot of this afternoon’s game. The Italian is yet to lose to Klopp since joining Brighton - four games in all. He will not endear himself to the Kop if he extends that run today, but Anfield’s data analysts are probably bracing themselves for a particularly busy afternoon counting all those counter-presses.

Whatever the result, if we hear some gushing post-match tributes from De Zerbi about the Anfield atmosphere and joy of leading a team into this arena, forgive us if we read too much into the charm offensive.

Still on the subject of De Zerbi, one wondered if Klopp might declare him the ‘second best coach of the next generation’ after claiming Alonso the first in the early stages of Anfield’s recruitment process. But his praise is fulsome in the match programme.

“If you love football, you have to admire the football Brighton play under De Zerbi,” he writes.

01:20 PM BST

Alexander-Arnold on Klopp’s farewell

There will be a lot of noise but it’s down to us to give the best possible finish. We spoke about him [Jurgen Klopp] giving so much for us. It’s all because of him, how he manages us. It’s what he deserves. We can use it as motivation, it’s kind of like the last dance.

01:13 PM BST

Klopp not fussed by City vs Arsenal

I don’t think a second about the other game and what it all means, just about us. It’s always a challenge when the boys come back to find a common way again as quickly as possible. We had a day more, I hope we use that properly. The opponent is strong a different to all other teams in the league. I’m looking forward to it but it’s tough, no question. If they lose the ball, there are opportunities for us. We haven’t had enough possession against them in the other games. It’s a bit like defending against City. They are really calm on the ball.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gives an interview to Sky Sports ahead of the English Premier League football

01:06 PM BST

Adam Lallana ‘desperate’ for Liverpool to win the league

It’s amazing coming home, I love coming back here. I’m used to playing here and we’ve picked up a few good results here. It’s going to be a huge challenge for us. The title race is really heating up and of course I’m desperate for Liverpool to win the league and go far in the other competitions. I think they can lose one more game and still win the league and that’s what I want from today!

01:02 PM BST

Team news

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Danns

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Moder, Gross; Adingra, Welbeck

Subs: Igor, Webster, Lallana, Barco, Steele, Ferguson, Fati, Buonanotte, Chouchane.

12:56 PM BST

Brighton’s impressive record vs Liverpool

What do you make of this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qbZjAw5K5U — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 31, 2024

12:51 PM BST

Alexander-Arnold says he is a few weeks away

It’s hard watching it and not being a part of it. The longest one of my career so far but it gives you that hunger to get back out there and perform. A couple of weeks hopefully if everything keeps going well and there are no setbacks. Got to keep working hard, and not going to get straight back into the team. It was an intense period for the team, when you have so many injuries you cannot rotate as much. I think they [Brighton] buy into the gameplan, they believe in what they do and they don’t really care where they are or who they are playing against. We said last season they were probably the hardest team to play against.

Liverpool's English defender #66 Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) gives an interview to Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher

12:45 PM BST

12:44 PM BST

Brighton a bogey team for Liverpool in recent seasons

The international break gave Liverpool a chance to clear their heads after a careless FA Cup defeat at Manchester United, as well as to welcome back players from injury.

Jurgen Klopp’s team host Brighton shortly before Man City and Arsenal meet at the Etihad, and Liverpool know three points are a must given one or both of their title rivals are bound to drop points.

Liverpool are in a similar position to Arsenal a few weeks ago when they hosted Brentford before Liverpool vs City, and they required a late header from Kai Havertz to get the win. Maintaining focus and not taking the victory for granted is not always straightforward.

Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate all trained this week, while the ankle injury sustained by Andy Robertson on international duty is not as bad as first feared. Diogo Jota, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are still a few weeks away.

Liverpool have won just one of the last seven Premier League games against Brighton, with the south coast club unbeaten on their last three league visits to Anfield. Despite the loss of first-choice wingers Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton remain a dangerous attacking force but have been fragile defensively this season. They too have had a lengthy injury list, but James Milner and Joao Pedro return with Billy Gilmour back from suspension.

Roberto De Zerbi has been mooted as a potential successor to Klopp at Anfield, and his chances of landing the job may well have been enhanced by Xabi Alonso’s decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen. Speaking before this match, De Zerbi implied that he has his doubts about committing to Brighton for the long-term amid reports that he is unhappy with the club’s lack of transfer activity. De Zerbi would certainly bring exciting football to Anfield, although whether his all or nothing approach would suit a team with title aspirations is an open question.

Full team news on the way shortly.