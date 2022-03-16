Mohamed Salah only fit enough for bench as Liverpool suffer blow ahead of crucial Arsenal match

(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool will initially be without Mohamed Salah at the Emirates after the Egyptian was named on the bench against Arsenal.

Salah came off shortly after scoring in Liverpool’s win over Brighton, with Jurgen Klopp unsure after the match how serious the knock would prove to be.

There has been hopes that he would be available start against the Gunners, as Liverpool look to take advantage of Manchester City dropping points at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

However, Salah is fit enough only for the bench and it remains to be seen whether the man who has 28 goals for his club so far this season features at all.

Ahead of the Arsenal match, Klopp had been more upbeat in his assessment of the situation and hinted that Salah could be involved.

“Mo is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it,” Klopp told reporters on Tuesday.

“It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful.

“Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks.”

Liverpool have named a front three of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.