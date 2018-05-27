Mohamed Salah 'confident' he'll be fit for World Cup after Champions League final injury

Mohamed Salah left the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid with a shoulder injury. (Getty)

Mohamed Salah’s presence at the 2018 World Cup is in doubt after Liverpool’s Egyptian winger left the Champions League final after 30 minutes with a shoulder injury.

Salah was pulled down by Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos and fell awkwardly on his left shoulder:

The DIRTY play by Sergio Ramos to injure Mohamed Salah in the Champions League Final. Salah went to the locker roompic.twitter.com/YUlGflB8p5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2018





But Salah is “confident” that he will be able to make his World Cup debut.

“I’m a fighter,” he wrote on social media Sunday. “Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need.”

It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. pic.twitter.com/HTfKF4S70e — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018





After the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp adressed the injury. “Very,” Klopp said when asked how serious it was. And when asked whether Salah’s World Cup was in jeopardy: “Yes, it is. Anything is possible, [but] it does not look good.”

Egypt’s team doctor, however, after communicating with Liverpool’s medical staff, and after X-Rays were taken, expressed optimism that Salah would be fit for Russia. And Egypt’s minister of youth and sport reportedly confirmed Salah would recover in time for the World Cup:

Story Continues

BREAKING: Egypt’s Minister of Youth & Sports has confirmed Salah will need 2 weeks to recover from injury. The player will go back to England for treatment before linking up with the NT in Italy later. He has also confirmed that Salah will be in the final squad announced on 4/6. pic.twitter.com/eNYTonKHVi — Marwan Ahmed (@MarwanAhmed_KF) May 26, 2018





The Pharaohs kick off their World Cup campaign on June 15 against Uruguay.

[Egypt World Cup team preview: Salah leads Pharaohs into Russia]

The Egyptian Football Association also said the injury was to the shoulder joint. Salah was pictured after the game wearing a sling.

He had initially tried to stay in Saturday’s game after being dragged down by Ramos, but was down on the field again a minute or two after re-entering. He knew he could not continue. There was agony all over his face. He was in tears as he walked off the field:

Terrible news for Liverpool, and really, all football fans. Mo Salah can't continue and leaves the field in tears. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/JTnb2J0POy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018





Salah was replaced by Adam Lallana after 30 minutes, and the Reds went on to lose 3-1.

Later in the first half, Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal also left the game with a leg injury. Carvajal is expected to start for Spain at the World Cup, so his injury is also a concern beyond Saturday.

More tears as Dani Carvajal is now forced off with an injury. Spain fans holding their breath just weeks away from the World Cup. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/cUpvwVL5xm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018





Spain kicks off its World Cup on that same day, June 15, against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

– – – – – – –

Henry Bushnell covers global soccer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Question? Comment? Email him at henrydbushnell@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter @HenryBushnell, and on Facebook.

More soccer from Yahoo Sports:

• 2018 World Cup preview hub

• Real Madrid wins Champions League for third straight year

• Schaerlaeckens: Real Madrid isn’t always great, but is in finals

• Ronaldo stirs rumors, controversy after Champions League triumph

• Loris Karius apologizes to Liverpool fans after two howlers

