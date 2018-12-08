Mohamed Salah the hat-trick hero as Liverpool thrash Bournemouth to storm to the top of Premier League

Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino celebrate with Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian superstar put Liverpool in front

Mohamed Salah scored a brilliant hat-trick as Liverpool won 4-0 at Bournemouth to move above all-conquering Manchester City and to the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool fans are dreaming of a first league title since 1990, and their excellent form of the first four months of the season has seen them match champions City stride for stride. What an exciting title race we have on our hands.

The Merseysiders had already enjoyed a fine week, dramatically beating Everton in the derby and coming from behind to see off Burnley.

Salah blasts Liverpool in front on the south coast

And the visitors had a bright start on the south coast, enjoying the majority of early possession. Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic did well to prevent Salah applying a crucial touch from a low Andy Robertson cross. The hosts did find their feet, and David Brooks forced Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson into a smart near post save.

It was no surprise however when Liverpool struck first after 26 minutes.

Begovic should have done better when spilling a Roberto Firmino shot from distance, and Salah fired home from close range. Replays showed Salah may have strayed into an offside position.

Liverpool looked the likelier scorers as the match went on, and it was no surprise when Salah struck again with two minutes of the second half played. The Bournemouth defence backed off as Salah ran at them and fired home a low shot into the net.

Salah fires home Liverpool’s second goal on a routine afternoon for Liverpool

Soon after, Joshua King went down in the six-yard box appealing for a foul by Alisson. But the referee wasn’t interested, and it always looked favourite that Liverpool would score again.

The third goal duly arrived 22 minutes from time, Steve Cook backheeling the ball into his own net from a Robertson cross.

A rampant Salah then applied the gloss with a fourth goal with 13 minutes to play.

Salah flicks home to complete a superb hat-trick for Liverpool

Salah turns away to celebrate after completing his hat-trick at Bournemouth

It was vintage Salah too, shrugging Cook off the ball and rounding Begovic, cutting back beats the Bournemouth goalkeeper for a second time, dribbling towards the goal and flicking the ball into the net.

This was all too easy for Jurgen Klopp and his men. Liverpool are going great guns right now, and will take a lot of confidence into their crucial must-win Champions League clash with Napoli on Tuesday night.