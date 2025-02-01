Mohamed Salah proves the man for the big moments as Liverpool go nine points clear

Mohamed Salah celebrates the second of his two goals at the Vitality Stadium - PA/John Walton

There are days in every successful title chase when the stars align, the decisions fall favourably and the opposition just cannot finish from either 20 yards or six. You might argue that Liverpool had all of these factors on this afternoon, but they would have swapped none of them for the finishing of Mohamed Salah.

The Premier League’s top goalscorer scored both the goals in what was always going to be a defining match in the season – at a stadium where both Arsenal and Manchester City have lost. Yet it was the manner of Salah’s second that seemed to underline everything that had prefaced it this afternoon – the complaints of the Bournemouth support, the fine margins of the goal chances that passed them by. Salah finished the second goal in the manner of the greats, with an assuredness that had eluded every other good player.

Bournemouth often had the measure of Liverpool and it is easy to see why they have gone 12 matches unbeaten, with nine goals in their previous two wins alone. They are a fine side, although Liverpool have beaten many fine sides. Antoine Semenyo shivered the Liverpool post in the first half, and James Tavernier did the same after the break. Justin Kluivert missed the subsequent rebound from six yards. David Brookes had a headed goal ruled out for a marginal offside in the build-up.

So it was on 75 minutes, leading by the contested penalty he had scored in the first half, that Salah showed all concerned how it was done. He is that kind of footballer – a man for the big moments. Drifting into the game, drifting out the game, but always there for the final pass at the end of the most promising attacks – it is to him that they gravitate. His left-foot finish from the right – a perfect arc struck at the end of a counter-attack – that finally secured the result. It could have gone many different ways, given the strength of the Bournemouth performance, but it always seems this season to be Salah’s way.

Liverpool ended the game with nine points between them and Arsenal in second place. The missing game – the postponed Merseyside derby – is a week on Wednesday. They play away at Manchester City in three weeks’ time. The chances for the rest to stop them are running out.

‘It’s not easy to play here [St James’ Park]’

Fulham manager Marco Silva speaking to Sky Sports: “I’m very pleased, really. It’s not easy to play here against a really good side. Well managed, a very physical one as well. It’s really difficult to control the game against the players they have in the middle of the park but most of the time we did it.

“Overall I think playing here the way we did, we didn’t let them press high like they normally did. First half we lacked a bit of objectiveness, we needed to be more incisive, more proactive in our attacking line. What a reaction. First 25 minutes of the second half was from a team who knew really what to do to win a game here. A great counter-attack, what a moment from ourselves.”

‘Credit to the players for another outstanding performance’

Everton manager David Moyes speaking to BBC Sport: “[Things are] sweeter than we felt a couple weeks ago. Great credit to the players for another outstanding performance. It’s good to see they’re making good progress.

“When you get a goal so quickly it’s a great confidence boost. Great start. We backed it up with the second goal which allows us to play. We were a bit unlucky to score a few more at that time. At times our first-half performance was very good.”

‘Great feeling to get first win’

Southampton manager Ivan Juric speaking to Match of the Day: “It’s a great feeling [to get first win as a Premier League manager], the guys deserved it because they worked a lot. They did some good games and we lost but today we won. The character is always there. We will enjoy tonight, that’s for sure.”

Everton move above Tottenham

Everton are up to 15th in the table, on 26 points, one place above Tottenham who are 16th on 24 points.

‘We need to stay humble’

Mohamed Salah speaking to Sky Sports: “It feels slightly different but last season we were the same, the season before we were very close. But we need to stay humble and take each game at a time and we don’t have to think further. Think about each game.

“Scoring goals and keeping on winning, it’s an incredible feeling. But the main target is to win the Premier League with the team. We are moving in the right direction so let’s keep going. Now it’s time to relax and enjoy.”

‘We showed character’

Southampton match-winner Paul Onuachu speaking at full-time: “It was an intense game but towards the end of the first half we showed character. You have to fight and we fought and got the three points, very important.

“It doesn’t matter how we score, it’s about fighting to survive. Luckily the keeper passed it out and I had to be there to finish it.”

Full-time scores

Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool

Everton 4-0 Leicester

Ipswich 1-2 Southampton

Newcastle 1-2 Fulham

Salah the man for the big occasions

A great effort from Bournemouth who will look back at many moments when they should have scored. Liverpool, however, have the man for the big occasions. There were lots of good defensive performances from the away side. But when it came down to the defining moments it was Mohamed Salah who won the game. A mighty step in the title race. Liverpool are top now with a nine point lead on second place Arsenal. Fifteen games to play and it is Liverpool’s to lose. Bournemouth’s 12-game unbeaten run is over.

Woeful Leicester defending

Just when you think Leicester’s defending could not get worse... two of their back four might claim the assist for Everton’s fourth by the excellent Ndiaye.

Everton score their fourth!

Iliman Ndiaye makes it 4-0 to Everton with his third goal in as many games for Everton!

Iliman Ndiaye celebrates after scoring Everton’s fourth - Reuters/Peter Powell

Southampton lead Ipswich!

Striker Paul Onuachu scores on the 87th minute to put the league’s bottom side ahead at Portman Road!

Paul Onuachu celebrates after giving Southampton the lead at Portman Road - PA/Bradley Collyer

Muniz puts Fulham ahead at St James’ Park

Rodrigo Muniz gives Fulham the lead against Newcastle!

Rodrigo Muniz scores to put Fulham ahead at St James’ Park - PA/Owen Humphreys

Leicester finally register a shot on target

After 73 minutes, Leicester have had a shot on target. The glorious moment was Patson Daka’s. A comfortable save for Pickford. Ironic cheers from Leicester fans.

Salah proving to be the difference

The press box at the Vitality is perfectly aligned with the route of that left foot stroke-shot that Mo Salah has just dispatched for Liverpool’s second. Only one place he could put it and Salah threaded it through the corridor without touching the sides. A great game, and Bournemouth have been excellent. They just do not have a finisher of Salah’s precision.

Salah makes it 2-0

Salah doubles his tally for the afternoon and Liverpool’s lead. League leaders will go nine points clear at the top of the table if things stay the way they are.

300 - Mo Salah has scored the 300th goal of his European club career in all competitions, 235 of which have come for Liverpool. Spartan. pic.twitter.com/NFlxpHfcpv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2025

Bournemouth fans make their feelings heard

Bournemouth fans singing “Who’s the Scouser in the blue?” of referee Darren England. This is the first time he has refereed Liverpool since he was the VAR for the Luis Diaz wrongfully disallowed goal foul-up at Spurs last season. That sparked yet another PGMOL crisis at the time and for a while looked like it could be a mistake that had an impact on the league title. England has had to wait a while.

Vardy’s afternoon comes to an end

An unhappy afternoon has ended for Jamie Vardy. He has been subbed with the Everton fans making it clear they are very much #teamcoleen in the Wagatha Christie row.

Fulham capitalise as Newcastle’s level drops

Newcastle have been really poor since half time and have constantly given the ball away. It has finally cost them a goal and it’s a deserved one for Fulham who have been really good. Raul Jimenez should have equalised earlier in the half but his shot flicked off Burn and wide. This time the deflection off Murphy wrong foots Dubravka and hauls his team level.

Liverpool substitutions

Curtis Jones on for Alexis Mac Allister who has one and half yellow cards. The half was a connection with David Brooks as the ball dropped for a shot that Mac Allister wanted to hit. He missed it and connected with the opponent. Home crowd wanted a second yellow.

Superb Garner

James Garner has shown what a big miss he has been for Everton this season. He has been superb on his comeback from injury, with one assist for Beto. Suspect Moyes will give him a rest soon given how long he has been out.

Fulham draw level with Newcastle

Raul Jimenez scores his ninth Premier League goal of the season to level things up for Fulham.

Alisson makes a save!

Antoine Semenyo sees a left-footed effort saved excellently by Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

Half-time scores

Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool

Everton 3-0 Leicester

Ipswich 1-1 Southampton

Newcastle 1-0 Fulham

How bad are Spurs?

Excellent as Everton have been in this half, there is an obvious question watching Leicester. How bad were Spurs to lose to them last weekend?

03:55 PM GMT

Fierce contest at the Vitality

Half-time. Liverpool have the goal from a fiercely contested Mo Salah penalty awarded by Darren England for a trip he saw by Lewis Cook on Cody Gakpo. It was passed by VAR although the Cherries hardcore are not happy about it. “HOW MUCH ARE THEY PAYING YOU?” is the home fan chant to England, infamously the VAR at the centre of the Luiz Diaz mistakenly disallowed goal at Tottenham last season.

Bournemouth have been the better of the two sides, although Liverpool finished the half quite strongly. Antoine Semenyo has hit the post. David Brooks has had a goal disallowed for a fractional offside in the build-up. Should they get the three points this will feel significant for Liverpool. Both Manchester City and Arsenal have lost in Dorset this season.

Woeful Leicester defending

Another smart finish from Beto punishes woeful Leicester defending. There might be a striker in there Dyche never trusted. Everton have a three-goal first-half lead for a successive home game. They could barely create a chance in Goodison three weeks ago.

03:48 PM GMT

Beto bags a brace!

Beto scores his second and Everton’s third to make it 3-0.

Tonali in the thick of the action

Well I was almost right with my Tonali prediction. The Italy international has just crashed a stunning half volley against the crossbar from 30 yards. It would have been one of the goals of the season had it gone in. Newcastle have not been at their sharpest but they have finally taken the lead, as Antony Gordon sent Anthony Castagne to the shops, powered down the right and crossed for Jacob Murphy to finish first time.

Penalty shout for Everton

Not sure how Everton have not been awarded a penalty. Vestergaard just took out Beto with a WWE move.

Newcastle lead Fulham 1-0

Jacob Murphy gives Newcastle the lead against Fulham.

Jacob Murphy celebrates after giving Newcastle the lead - Reuters/Scott Heppell

Leicester have settled but more goals to come for Everton

Leicester have been better since going two down, but the bar is lower than the record set by the world limbo dancing championship. They may be encouraged that Everton had a three goal lead in their last home game and struggled over the line. But Leicester’s defence is so vulnerable, Everton will believe the scoring is not over.

VAR drama before Liverpool’s penalty

Darren England has been advised no VAR check on a phantom penalty box trip by Lewis Cook on Cody Gakpo that was hard to discern on replays. It looked like Gakpo had tripped up independently. One can only assume the VAR suite has seen enough to go with the England decision for penalty. Mohamed Salah buries the penalty for the first goal of the game.

03:33 PM GMT

Ipswich draw level with Southampton

Liam Delap scores to make it Ipswich 1, Southampton 1.

Liam Delap equalises for Ipswich - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

Salah scores his 20th league goal of the season

Mohamed Salah gives Liverpool the lead against Bournemouth from the penalty spot!

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring from the spot - Getty Images

Penalty Liverpool!

VAR confirm a penalty after Cody Gakpo draws a foul.

Bournemouth start well against Liverpool

Bournemouth have had a great first 20 minutes. They broke through Liverpool in the first 20 seconds of the game. Antoine Semenyo has just gone past Trent Alexander Arnold and struck a shot against the post. Liverpool’s right side is where they are concentrating their efforts. Semenyo and Justin Kluivert both influential.

Southampton lead against Ipswich

Joe Aribo gives Southampton the lead against fellow strugglers Ipswich with a left-footed effort.

Joe Aribo celebrates after giving Southampton the lead - Getty Images/Matt Watson

Leicester fans: ‘Sack the board’

Evertonians in dreamland. Leicester City in.... deep trouble. They didn’t even bother to try to defend the two goals.

The first “sack the board” chants from the away end. Won’t be the last if this carries on. Will Van Nistelrooy make it to the second half?

Doucoure’s strike is the fourth-fastest goal in Premier League history

10:18 - Everton's opener was the fourth-fastest goal in Premier League history (00:10:18 seconds), and the quickest ever scored by a home team in the competition. Blistering. pic.twitter.com/AXpRjZzkuz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2025

Everton double their lead!

Beto makes it 2-0 to Everton with a right-footed effort... James Tarkowski with the assist.

Beto scores Everton’s second - Getty Images/Carl Recine

Everton take the lead in quick time

Abdoulaye Doucoure gives Everton the lead inside the opening seconds at Goodison Park!

Abdoulaye Doucoure scores for Everton - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

Tonali to get on the scoresheet

My bold pre-match prediction is that Sandro Tonali is going to score for Newcastle United against Fulham. I’ve just watched him repeatedly smashing shots into the top corner from distance in the pre-game shooting drills. The pace, power and placement were something to behold. Even third/fourth-choice goalkeeper John Ruddy kept applauding the Italian and there were even a few appreciative gasps from the supporters in the Gallowgate End watching too.

Newcastle have, as expected, named an unchanged line up again which means Sven Botman has to make do with a place on the bench following his return from a long term knee injury.

The atmosphere inside St James’ Park was very flat before kick-off in what turned into an afternoon to forget against Bournemouth. That is not the case this afternoon.

Rashford to Villa...

Away from the 3pm kick-offs, Aston Villa are closing in on sealing the services of Marcus Rashford on loan for the rest of the season.

John Percy has more here.

Ipswich players warm-up

Ipswich players limber up ahead of kick-off against Southampton - Reuters/Chris Radburn

Peter Beardsley at Goodison

A Merseyside football legend at Goodison today and one of the few footballers adored by Everton and Liverpool… Peter Beardsley. Everton have been inviting many of their ex-players for a final glimpse of Goodison Park before it hosts its final game.

A win today will ease Everton away from the relegation zone. But after last week’s win at Spurs, Leicester arrive eager to plunge David Moyes back into the scrap.

Traore starts for Fulham

Marco Silva brings in Adama Traore for the injured Harry Wilson who needs surgery. The midfielder may be out for 10 weeks.

Southampton hand debuts to Wellington and Gronbaek

Aaron Ramsdale returns in goal and new signings Welington and Albert Gronbaek come in to make their debuts for Southampton.

Four changes for Ipswich

Kieran McKenna has made four changes for the visit of the Saints, with Aro Muric, Jens Cajuste, Nathan Broadhead and Julio Enciso all coming into the starting XI.

One change for Leicester

Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen returns to the Leicester starting XI after missing out against Tottenham last weekend.

Two changes for Everton

Two changes for David Moyes as James Garner replaces the impressive Orel Mangala and Beto comes in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Bournemouth also unchanged

Andoni Iraola also names the same XI from the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend. Dango Outtara scored a hat-trick in that game and starts up top on his own against Liverpool.

Liverpool unchanged

Arne Slot has named the same starting XI from the 4-1 win over Ipswich last time out. Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones both return to the bench.

Fulham team

Newcastle team

Southampton team

🆕 Albert Grønbæk

🆕 Welington



Your Saints to take on Ipswich 👇 pic.twitter.com/lLInIH2FqN — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 1, 2025

Ipswich team

Leicester team

Everton team

Liverpool team

Our team to take on the Cherries 🙌📋 #BOULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2025

01:48 PM GMT

Bournemouth team

Afternoon all

Good afternoon and welcome to clockwatch coverage of the four 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League.

Bournemouth host Liverpool in a game that is sure to provide first-class entertainment. Andoni Iraola’s side are unbeaten in their last 11 league games, a run that has seen them win seven and draw four. No side in the Premier League has accumulated more points in the same period.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool, who experienced a rare defeat at the hands of PSV Eindhoven in midweek, are still top of the league and in the middle of the longest current unbeaten streak in the Premier League – 18 games (winning 13 and drawing five). Striker Mohamed Salah is the league’s top scorer on 19 goals. Will the Egyptian reach 20 this afternoon?

Everton, who are in a rich vein of form, welcome Leicester to Goodison Park. After two good wins against Tottenham at home and Brighton away, David Moyes’s side are looking to win three league games on the bounce for the first time this season. Look out for Iliman Ndiaye. Everton’s standout player this term has scored in back-to-back games and will no doubt be looking to add to his tally this afternoon.

Leicester are on a high after securing their first win in the league since December. Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side beat Tottenham 2-1 last weekend to move out of the drop zone and end a miserable run of seven consecutive Premier League defeats. The reverse fixture at the start of the season finished 1-1. Everton took the lead through Ndiaye before Stephy Mavididi equalised for Leicester. Expect another cagey affair.

Ipswich host Southampton in a game that pits 19th versus 20th against each other. Like Southampton, Ipswich have lost their last three league games but have had a tough run, including back-to-back meetings with Manchester City and Liverpool. Kieran McKenna’s side have been applauded for their style of play this season but need results to start going their way.

Southampton are on the verge of losing seven league games in a row for the first time. Their tally of six points from 23 games is the lowest in Premier League history. Their last win in the league came all the way back in November. Ipswich will fancy their chances of inflicting further pain on Ivan Juric and his Southampton team.

Newcastle, who welcome Fulham to St James’ Park, are enjoying a good run that has seen them climb up to fifth in the table and flirt with the Champions League places. Eddie Howe’s side have won seven of their last eight league games, scoring an impressive 22 goals in that period – only Liverpool have scored more (25).

Marco Silva’s Fulham, who sit 10th in the league, are in the middle of a tricky spell that has seen them lose to Manchester United at home, win away at Leicester and lose to West Ham away in their last three games. When Fulham hosted Newcastle at Craven Cottage earlier in the season, Silva’s side came out on top. Read into that what you will.

Team news to follow.