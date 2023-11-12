Mohamed Salah bags more records as Liverpool’s Anfield goal glut continues

Mohamed Salah has now scored in Liverpool's first six home matches of the season - Shutterstock/Peter Powell

Mohamed Salah will have more records than the British Library by the end of his career.

For a 15th consecutive Anfield fixture, Salah has scored or assisted – the first of two strikes against Brentford matching the feat of Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and Thierry Henry.

The Egyptian is also the first Liverpool player to score in his first six league home games of a season.

After a difficult start, Liverpool eventually stampeded to victory, maintaining their run of winning each of their home games by at least two. The three here – Diogo Jota added a third – means they have 27 goals in their nine home Anfield fixtures in all competitions this season.

Salah may even thank referee Paul Tierney for an assist this time, as the official roused the Kop in the minutes before Liverpool pinned back Thomas Frank’s side and forced them to relent under mounting pressure and decibel levels.

Tierney has history with Jurgen Klopp, of course, and there was fury after a series of erratic decisions culminated in Joel Matip’s 35th minute booking as Liverpool sought to launch one of their counter-pressing offensives.

After initially expressing unprintable thoughts, a few minutes later the ironic chant of ‘There’s only one Paul Tierney’ chimed around Anfield as the home players responded, Salah receiving the impressive Darwin Nunez’s pass before clipping past Mark Flekken.

Darwin Nunez was a constant threat to the Brentford defence - AP/Jon Super

Nunez had earlier been denied by the offside flag, both confirmed by the video assistant referee. The second was much clearer than the first.

But the Uruguayan was a menace throughout, ensuring a Liverpool team weakened by injury and suspension was a constant threat.

Brentford played with ambition, though, Bryan Mbuemo squandering their best chance of the first half when one-on-one with Alisson. The Brazilian keeper demonstrated why he is so formidable in such situations, blocking the attempt.

Frank’s side had their moments, but Salah headed the second after Kostas Tsimikas was adjudged to have crossed before the ball ran out, and Jota gave the top of the Premier League a familiar look, first and second to meet when Liverpool travel to Manchester City after the international break.

