📸 Mohamed Kudus loses his head and sees red in Tottenham thrashing 😡

It was not a good afternoon for West Ham, and they will be without the talismanic Mohamed Kudus for their next three games after he lost his head in ugly scenes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With his side 4-1 down, Kudus went into a challenge with Micky van de Ven and, clearly frustrated, kicked out at the Spurs defender.





As the Tottenham man reacted, it sparked a brawl in which Kudus lashed out with his hand against the Dutchman, while also getting involved with Brennan Johnson and Richarlison.

Kudus left two Tottenham players on the floor before picking up a red card 😳 pic.twitter.com/fUuclqNR35 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 19, 2024

Mohammed Kudus vs. Spurs:



➖ Goal in the first half

➖ Sent off in the second half



🙃 pic.twitter.com/WwGlDAfrTe — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 19, 2024

Initially given a yellow card, VAR upgraded it to a red, which will see Kudus miss games against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Everton as a result.