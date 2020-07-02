MOH to assess if 2 separate homes with COVID-19 cases in Tampines HDB block are linked

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong speaking at a virtual press conference on 8 June 2020. (PHOTO: MCI)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is investigating whether two separate households at a HDB Block in Tampines that have a total of nine COVID-19 cases are linked.

As a precaution, 58 homes within the same section of Block 111 Tampines Street 11 which share the same stairwells and lifts as the two affected homes have been put under “active phone surveillance”.

Residents and visitors to these homes have also been offered COVID-19 testing at a nearby clinic.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong shared the information at a multi-ministry taskforce teleconference on Thursday (2 July).

In a press release, MOH said, “As part of our proactive screening of COVID-19 frontline workers, MOH picked up a positive case on 23 June involving a 66-year-old Singaporean male (case 42616) who works at a dormitory which is a known cluster. Six of his household members subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 as part of contact tracing.”

“Separately, on 27 June, a 15 year-old female Singaporean residing in the same block reported sick and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection after testing. One of her household members also tested positive for COVID-19 as part of contact tracing,” the ministry added.

‘Active phone surveillance’

While investigations have yet to establish if the cases across the two homes are linked, MOH has placed the 58 other homes under “active phone surveillance”, which involves residents being contacted daily and asked about their health. This will go on for up to 14 days until 12 July.

“As these households and visitors are not close contacts of the confirmed cases, they are assessed to have a low risk of being infected. They are therefore not placed on quarantine but put under active phone surveillance as a precautionary measure,” MOH said.

The ministry said it has contacted 160 people in total, comprising both residents and visitors.

And of the 60 who have undergone testing for the virus, none have got a positive result.

“Other households within the same block do not need to be tested as they do not share the same set of lifts and stairwell,” MOH said.

“Identified residents can continue their essential daily activities if they are well, including going to work or school, but are encouraged to minimise non-essential activities especially while awaiting their COVID-19 test results,” the ministry said.

Residents who develop symptoms of respiratory infection should seek immediate medical attention at nearby Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) or polyclinics, it added.

Meanwhile, the Town Council has also stepped up cleaning and disinfection of the common areas of the entire block, as well as of surrounding blocks.

Residents can call MOH at 1800-333-9999 if they have queries.

