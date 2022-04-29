Mogul Productions Launching Yearlong Staking Rewards Program

Mogul's longest staking program to date will reward participants with 14 million STARS tokens.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Mogul Productions, the decentralized film financing platform where movies meet blockchain, is marking the one-year anniversary of the launch of its $STARS tokens with a very special staking program for loyal users.

Starting May 15, STARS holders will be able to supercharge their staking rewards for an entire year. In total, 14 million STARS tokens will be given out to our users throughout the year. This exciting announcement coincides with a big year ahead for Mogul Productions and STARS holders, stay tuned for our detailed roadmap announcement next week.

To earn rewards, users must lock up their tokens in a process called staking. These rewards can be accumulated passively for the duration of the lockup period and are paid out in the form of STARS tokens. Users can withdraw their staked STARS anytime they want, but minimum lockup requirements apply to earn full staking rewards.

Each reward pool has a different number of STARS allocated to reward users. Reward rates will vary over time, and are calculated based on the amount of STARS allocated to the pool in total. Rewards will be issued proportionally, based on the size of each user's stake.

In order to be eligible to claim rewards, users must meet the minimum lockup threshold. Rewards can be claimed after the reward payment period ends, which is different for each pool. There is no minimum or maximum amount a user must stake to be eligible for rewards. However, if a user withdraws their STARS before the minimum lockup period they will not be able to claim their rewards.

The STARS staking program is for BEP20 STARS, which means users will pay less in gas fees to enter the pool and claim their rewards. Less in fees means even more rewards for our community!

Rewards in the reward pool are issued with every BSC block, which means the pool end dates will be approximated according to the average BSC block time. Therefore, pool end dates may not be exact.

About Mogul Productions

Mogul Productions is revolutionizing film financing, allowing a global audience of fans to participate in the financing of movies and other forms of entertainment through NFT sales. Mogul's NFT marketplace serves as a bridge between the NFT arena and the world of entertainment financing. It's a platform for film fans, by film fans, empowering users to take an active role in the script-to-screen process. Through DeFi, NFTs, and Metaverse product lines, Mogul Productions brings fans closer to the big screen than ever before.

