Moffitt Named to DiversityInc’s List of Top Hospitals & Health Systems

Cancer center climbs to highest-ranking yet on annual list celebrating diversity in business.

Tampa, Fla., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moffitt Cancer Center is honored to earn the No. 3 position on DiversityInc’s Top Hospitals and Health Systems for 2021. This is the highest Moffitt has been ranked on DiversityInc’s annual list and the sixth consecutive year to be included in its Top 5. Moffitt is the only health care organization in the Southeast to be included on list.

DiversityInc highlights the benefits of diversity in business and its annual survey is the most rigorous, data-driven survey of its kind. Gauging detailed demographics based on race/ethnicity and gender at some of the country’s largest employers, it also tracks America’s top companies when it comes to hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans.

“Diversity is our strength, as we deeply commit ourselves to it,” said Moffitt President and CEO, Dr. Patrick Hwu. “Our cancer center operates so well because we celebrate diversity and value the perspectives of people from different walks of life. It’s very rewarding to see an organization such as DiversityInc recognize our hard work. I congratulate not only our Diversity team, but every single team member at Moffitt.”

For its 2021 list, DiversityInc evaluated and assessed organizations based on six key areas:

Leadership Accountability

Human Capital Diversity Metrics

Talent Programs

Workforce Practices

Supplier Diversity

Philanthropy

“Diversity, equity and inclusion continue to be a core part of who we are as a cancer center. We know that we are stronger as a result of our efforts in this area, so I am more than thrilled to see us on the list once again this year,” said Dr. B. Lee Green, vice president of Diversity, Public Relations and Strategic Communications at Moffitt. “Moffitt’s mission is to prevent and cure cancer, but our value system includes and relies upon diversity and inclusion as a core part of our strength and this DiversityInc honor highlights that work on a national perspective. I am very proud of that.”

Moffitt is set apart by the work in the areas of diversity and inclusion education and training, cultural and linguistic competency, language services programs, community outreach and education efforts and supplier diversity.

Over the past year, Moffitt delivered more than 5,000 hours of diversity and inclusion training to team members and its in-house language services team has completed more than 6,200 patient encounters.

Moffitt has spent more than $50 million with certified diverse business owners through its supplier diversity program and it also encourages team members to participate in employee resource groups.

In the past year, Moffitt has also grown its Team Member Engagement Networks to seven with more than 13 percent of the cancer center’s team members taking part in at least one. TMENs include: Generation M, Unity@Moffitt, Black Empowerment Alliance at Moffitt (B.E.A.M.), Estamos Unidos, Women in Oncology, Faculty Diversity in Oncology Program and a yet-to-be-named network focused on Moffitt’s Asian community.

The recognition from DiversityInc is among several notable awards for Moffitt. The cancer center has consistently been designated a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign and named one of the Top 10 Nonprofit Companies for Executive Women. Moffitt was also recognized by the American Hospital Association as an Equity of Care Honoree and is a 2021 Tampa Bay Business Journal Business of Pride Honoree. Moffitt received the National Organization on Disability Leading Disability Employer Seal. Moffitt is among the top Best Hospitals for Cancer based on U.S. News & World Report.

DiversityInc’s full list of recognized hospitals and health systems can be downloaded here.

About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt is a Top 10 cancer hospital and has been nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report since 1999. Moffitt’s expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 7,000 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.4 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

