Moeen Ali bowls Virat Kohli for a duck as England pick up three India wickets

Olly Stone celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill (Sportzpics for BCCI)

Moeen Ali bowled Virat Kohli for a duck as England made three big breakthroughs on the first morning of the Second Test in Chennai.

With the pitch already turning sharply, India reached lunch on 106 for three, with Rohit Sharma imperiously moving to 80 from 78 balls, including 13 fours and a six. With fans back in the stands, Kohli had won a vital toss, with his team 1-0 down in a compelling series.

Rohit was operating on a different plane, however, as England picked up three key wickets – starting with Olly Stone pinning Shubman Gill lbw with just his third ball on his second Test appearance. Stone bowled a terrific opening spell of 4-2-8-1 and just managed to nip one back at Gill, who was plumb lbw shouldering arms.

Stone would return for the final over before lunch in search of reverse swing, and almost had Ajinkya Rahane caught at leg gully.

By then, Sharma had dominated a stand of 85 with Cheteshwar Pujara, who was caught at slip off Jack Leach, who bowled impressively.

That brought India’s kingpin Kohli to the crease – but not for long. Moeen had been easing himself back into things on his first Test appearance since August 2019, with his first four overs leaking 23 runs. But his first ball to Kohli turned sharply through the gate as the batsman attempted a big drive. Kohli stood his ground, scarcely able to believe what had happened, but replays showed the ball had hit his middle stump.

Stone beat his Warwickshire team-mate Chris Woakes to the final place in an England side showing four changes. He replaced the injured Jofra Archer, with Ben Foakes and Stuart Broad replacing the rested Jos Buttler and Jimmy Anderson. Moeen Ali – who like Stone has not played Test cricket since the summer of 2019 – was recalled for the dropped Dom Bess.

India made three changes of their own. Jasprit Bumrah was rested, and replaced by Mohammad Siraj, while spinners Axar Patel (on debut) and Kuldeep Yadav came in for Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem.