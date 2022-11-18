Moe Harkless: Scouting report
Moe Harkless|
Position:
F
Born:
05/11/93
Height:
6-7 / 2.01
Weight:
208 lbs. / 94.3 kg.
SCOUTING REPORT
Athletic, long player on the wing… Limited offensive game due to poor touch and ballhandling… Isn’t as much of a slasher as he should be… Not a very accurate outside shooter… Even so, spot-up jumpers make up most of his game on offense… Able to defend multiple positions at a decent level… Skillset can be used on most teams, but usually ends up as the 10th best player on teams.
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 206.6 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-7.25
Height with shoes: 6-foot-8.75
Standing reach: 8-foot-6.5
Hand width: 10.25 inches
Hand length: 9.25 inches
Wingspan: 7-foot-0