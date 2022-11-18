Moe Harkless: Scouting report

Moe Harkless|

Position: F Born: 05/11/93 Height: 6-7 / 2.01 Weight: 208 lbs. / 94.3 kg.

SCOUTING REPORT

Athletic, long player on the wing… Limited offensive game due to poor touch and ballhandling… Isn’t as much of a slasher as he should be… Not a very accurate outside shooter… Even so, spot-up jumpers make up most of his game on offense… Able to defend multiple positions at a decent level… Skillset can be used on most teams, but usually ends up as the 10th best player on teams.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 206.6 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-7.25

Height with shoes: 6-foot-8.75

Standing reach: 8-foot-6.5

Hand width: 10.25 inches

Hand length: 9.25 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-0

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype