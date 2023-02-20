Modus Builders' Inspiring Builders to Make a Difference in Their Concepts and Designs

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / The career of RJ Diaz, experienced building contractor and founder/CEO of Modus Builders, has had many ups and downs throughout the years. Diaz has always professed his love for the built environment, and he operates under the philosophy that each project must contribute towards making the world a little better, even in a tiny way.

Born in the US to Colombian immigrant parents, Roque Julio Diaz grew up in the New Jersey area. He became interested in architecture in high school, and he earned his bachelor's degree in architecture in 1994 from Penn State University, including a period when he studied in Rome. Diaz says these experiences reinforced his love for architecture, for design, and for the built environment. After graduating, he joined a small New York City-based construction management firm that built high-end jewelry stores.

"I got involved in managing minor projects, such as small office build outs for the company," Diaz says. "I became more interested in this part of the industry, because unlike architects, who often sit in an office all day, drawing details and making plans, I often get to see the project being built in front of my eyes. One early project I did was a walk-in safe in an NYC building. It was really complicated, but I enjoy the various logistical challenges each project brings."

Working as a contractor allowed Diaz to travel across the US and he later started his own company, Integrative Construction, in 1999. However, the venture did not last long, as Diaz was forced to close it down amid skyrocketing insurance rates following the 9/11 attacks. He joined Integrity Contracting in 2004, working his way up to vice-president of operations.

"My wife saw that I was getting burnt out, so she suggested going abroad with the children for a year. In 2015, we put our house up for sale and our family moved to Costa Rica for a year, which was a sabbatical for me."

Diaz and his family returned to the US, this time settling in Southwestern Florida. In late 2018, he obtained his Florida certified general contractor license, the highest level of contractor in the state. By the following year, Modus Builders was already in operation.

"After opening Modus Builders, I came up with a 20-year plan where I was going to start with remodels, because that's where I'm most confident in. In 20 years, I want to be able to say that I was able to develop a pocket neighborhood or a small community. Not just one house, but a community of homes.

"And then someone asked me: ‘Why take 20 years when you can do this in 10?' It was such an eye-opener for me, and I realized the limitation is just in my head. I envisioned that, after 20 years, I don't want to be building my first community. I want to have multiple communities that I can show my kids and grandkids and be proud of. I want to leave the world a better place than I found it."

According to Diaz, he operates under this philosophy in both his personal and professional lives.

"I emphasize with everybody that we need to leave the world better than before through our actions, no matter how small, because it will cause a ripple effect, like a set of concentric circles."

Diaz says many people get stuck on trying to solve major issues, ignoring the smaller things they can do to improve their immediate surroundings.

"People should ask themselves: ‘What's the impact I can make for myself?' ‘How can I make myself better tomorrow than I was today?'. And then think about making those impacts in the family, the workplace, the neighborhood, the state, going larger and larger. Those are the concentric circles I'm talking about."

Diaz and Modus support Blessing Bags, a local charity that aims to provide basic needs, including food and clothing, to homeless people. Modus' support includes sponsoring a monthly brunch for people in need. Children's education is also an important cause for Diaz, so he donates to Pencils of Promise, which builds schools and increases educational opportunities for youth in developing countries.

"I always think in concentric circles. Like, how can we give back locally, how can we give back nationally, and how can we give back on a global level. This is my mission and vision, and my business is an extension of that."

Modus Builders is a Florida-certified general contractor that serves the Manatee and Sarasota Counties. Founded in 2018 by RJ Diaz, Modus provides construction, maintenance, and management services for high-end residential and select commercial projects in the area. Modus is composed of a dedicated team of people who share a passion for high-quality output and works closely with designers, architects, and clients to build the most extraordinary and refined places and spaces.

