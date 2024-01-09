This Modular Kia Van Platform Could Become a $35,000 EV Pickup

Kia / YouTube

Kia used its Consumer Electronics Showcase presentation on Monday to unveil plans to enter the commercial van space, debuting three electric commercial van concepts. The brand hopes to launch vehicles that integrate swappable body panel modules for extensive customization, even allowing a van to turn into an affordable pickup truck.

The idea is simple: The PV1, PV5, and PV7 concepts are effectively three sizes of electric chassis cab, all of which can then be converted to a wide variety of body styles by swapping out modules that attach behind the cab. One single cab can then become a pickup, a commercial van, a shuttle, a recreational vehicle, or, the brand hopes, an autonomous robotaxi.

Some of the project's future goals are far-fetched than others, but the vans themselves should become a reality sooner rather than later. Kia plans to open a new factory to build these PBV (or "Product Beyond Vehicle") products at an annual capacity of 150,000 units in 2025. Those will likely be the mid-sized PV5 at first, then the smaller PV1 and larger PV7. In a more ambitious third phase, the brand would integrate module swapping on existing vans by utilizing the line's integrated, motor-operated locking system. That third phase would also include the rollout of a PV5-based robotaxis that uses corporate partner Motional's SAE level 4 autonomous driving system.

An electric chassis cab that can swap between a variety of roles opens up a wide range of possibilities, but the most exciting may be the most simple idea of all. By simply finishing the existing cab with a bed, Kia has created a PV5 concept that would become one of the most simple pickup trucks on the market. Kia CEO Hong So Song told The Drive that such a truck could start around a targeted price of $35,000, about $15,000 less than the most affordable Ford F-150 Lightning. He adds that this is just one option for the chassis cab model and not a final product that is certain to reach production, but the possibility is tantalizing.

