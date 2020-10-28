Holiday Services Shine Bright At Hudson's Bay

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- With the hustle and bustle of the Holidays right around the corner, Hudson's Bay is bringing joy, inspiration, and plenty of customer service to help Canadians with their Holiday shopping. From digital assistants to shopping safety, Canada's one-stop Holiday destination has everything a savvy shopper needs to make the festive season merry and bright, whether shopping at a Hudson's Bay store or on thebay.com. Because when shopping is fast, easy and stress-free, more time can be spent celebrating with the people that make life, and the holidays, so colourful.

(PRNewsfoto/Hudson's Bay) More

AT YOUR SERVICE

Scroll, Click & Repeat. Beginning November 2 , thebay.com will feature the Holiday Hub, a thoughtfully-curated one-stop shop for the best in gifts, fashion, decor and more.

, thebay.com will feature the a thoughtfully-curated one-stop shop for the best in gifts, fashion, decor and more. Live Chat on thebay.com means that, from anywhere, customers can speak directly with a sales associate OR customer service. It's like having elves on demand!

on thebay.com means that, from anywhere, customers can speak directly with a sales associate OR customer service. It's like having elves on demand! In a Dash? Curbside pickup means no waiting! Orders placed on thebay.com can be picked up in as little as three hours at your local store, all from the convenience of your car.

means no waiting! Orders placed on thebay.com can be picked up in as little as three hours at your local store, all from the convenience of your car. Use the Hudson's Bay App to find products, read reviews and shop from anywhere. While in store, the app works as a barcode scanner that gives additional information, finds other colours and sizes, and ships items directly to home to avoid holiday lineups!

to find products, read reviews and shop from anywhere. While in store, the app works as a that gives additional information, finds other colours and sizes, and ships items directly to home to avoid holiday lineups! Health & Safety remains a top priority at Hudson's Bay. With physical distancing measures, frequent store sanitization, safety protocols at the register, and hand sanitizer stations at all locations, customers can feel confident shopping in-store. And, CleanSlate UV sanitizers are available at select locations to sanitize handheld items like cell phones, wallets, keys, and bank cards.

remains a top priority at Bay. With physical distancing measures, frequent store sanitization, safety protocols at the register, and hand sanitizer stations at all locations, customers can feel confident shopping in-store. And, CleanSlate UV sanitizers are available at select locations to sanitize handheld items like cell phones, wallets, keys, and bank cards. Hudson's Bay personal shoppers are ready to deck the halls and stuff some stockings! Book a virtual or in-person meeting at flagship locations, free of charge, today.

Bay are ready to deck the halls and stuff some stockings! Book a virtual or in-person meeting at flagship locations, today. Don't miss anyone on your nice list. Beginning November 24 , customers on thebay.com can opt to shop now, pay later through PayBright at checkout. This lets shoppers pay for their holiday haul in four (interest-free) bi-monthly installments!

, customers on thebay.com can opt to through PayBright at checkout. This lets shoppers pay for their holiday haul in four (interest-free) bi-monthly installments! Not Quite a Fit? With dedicated service desks at select Hudson's Bay stores, there is no need to worry about a Holiday letdown. Returns and exchanges are quick and easy.

at select Bay stores, there is no need to worry about a Holiday letdown. Returns and exchanges are quick and easy. Use Hudson's Bay Rewards to redeem points on all holiday purchases, gift points to other rewards members, or donate points to one of the Hudson's Bay Foundation's charitable partners.

KEEPING WITH TRADITION

Return to the warm fuzzy feeling of holiday traditions with Hudson's Bay's iconic windows. Put on your mitts, grab a cup of hot cocoa and take in the enchanting holiday display beginning Thursday, November 5 at our Queen St. flagship in Toronto and throughout the holiday season. All doable while safely social distancing.

GIFTS THAT GIVE BACK

Charity Bear : Say hello to Patrick, our 2020 Charity Bear, named after the 30th Governor of Hudson's Bay Company, Sir Patrick Ashley Cooper (1931-1952). 100% of net proceeds from the sale of each Charity Bear support the Hudson's Bay Foundation's mandate to improve the lives of Canadians.

Say hello to Patrick, our 2020 Charity Bear, named after the 30th Governor of Bay Company, Sir (1931-1952). 100% of net proceeds from the sale of each support the Bay Foundation's mandate to improve the lives of Canadians. 2020 Red Mittens: Everyone's favourite mittens are back on November 21! For every pair of $15 Red Mittens sold, $3.90 will go to support Canadian athletes through the Canadian Olympic Foundation.

A CALL TO JOY

Hudson's Bay will unveil its highly anticipated holiday campaign featuring 2020 Emmy Award winners and Schitt's Creek stars, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy on November 2 and with it, an extensive holiday gift guide with categories that fit every 'Merry Modernista', 'Yuletide Uniter' and 'Holiday Traditionalist' in your life.

GET SOCIAL

Get inspired by Hudson's Bay—from magical home decor vignettes to finding the perfect gift for the beauty influencer in your life, we're here to help you check everyone off of your list with easy shoppable posts through @hudsonsbay on Instagram.





YEARNING FOR MORE

Find incredible deals on must-have holiday items during Hudson's Bay's exclusive One Day Sales from November 5-19 . Plus, stay tuned for twelve days of savings in early December!

Bay's exclusive One Day Sales from . Plus, stay tuned for twelve days of savings in early December! Stay up-to-date on the release of our holiday campaign, information on our holiday gift assortment and save $10 on a $50 purchase on thebay.com by signing up for Hudson's Bay's Email Program .

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

HUDSON'S BAY MEDIA OFFICE





Tiffany Bourré Lauren Polyak DVP, Communications & Heritage Manager, Public Relations tiffany.bourre@hbc.com lauren.polyak@hbc.com 416-571-1301 647-926-2463





SOURCE Hudson's Bay





View photos

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2020/28/c3936.html